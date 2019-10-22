Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Logan Clemmons 45-474, 5 TDs; Wyatt Hines 67-372, 5 TDs; Tyler Hanshaw 18-195; Dillion Mattox 27-169, 3 TDs.
Passing: Wyatt Hines 81-for-126 for 1,382 yards, 15 TDs, 8 INTs; Dillion Mattox 0-for-1, 1 INT; Logan Clemmons 0-for-1, 1 INT; Chase Carter 0-for-3, 1 INT.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Logan Clemmons 38-753, 6 TDs; Devon Conley 16-259, 3 TDs; Gage Denny 10-163, 5 TDs; Dillion Mattox 6-61; Bryce Myers 5-24, 1 TD; Chase Carter 1-8.
Tackles: Logan Clemmons 58, Kyle Beasley 41, Tyler Hanshaw 28, Chase Carter 20, K.J. Reinsmith 23, Jake Tribby 19, Michael Cantrell 18, Malik Harris 16, Dillion Mattox 16, Coltan Denny 10, Devon Conley 7, Damian Hall 7, Bryce Myers 6, Jacob Johnson 4, Chance Adkins 2, Gage Denny 2, Alex Jones 2, Wyatt Hines 2.
Tackles for loss: Kyle Beasley 12, Logan Clemmons 10, Michael Cantrell 5, Tyler Hanshaw 3, Malik Harris 2, Dillion Mattox 1, K.J. Reinsmith 1, Chase Carter 1.
Sacks: Michael Cantrell 1, Logan Clemmons 1, Kyle Beasley 1, Tyler Hanshaw 1, Jake Tribby 1.
Forced Fumbles: Tyler Hanshaw 2, Kyle Beasley 1, Malik Harris 1, Dillion Mattox 1.
Fumble Recoveries: Dillion Mattox 1.
Interceptions: Gage Denny 1, Tyler Hanshaw 1.
Scoring: Logan Clemmons - 12 TDs and 6 conversions for 84 points; Gage Denny - 5 TDs for 30 points; Wyatt Hines - 5 TDs for 30 points; Devon Conley - 4 TDs and 1 conversion reception for 26 points; Dillion Mattox - 4 TDs for 24 points; Chase Carter - 7 point-after kicks for 7 points; Bryce Myers - 1 TD for 6 points; Tyler Hanshaw - 3 conversion rushes for 6 points.
