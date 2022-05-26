Piketon's connection to the University of Cumberlands track and field program has led to a college throwing opportunity for senior Rylee Chandler.
Chandler recently signed with the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky., where she will join the Patriots. The college competes in the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) in the Mid-South Conference.
Piketon graduate Summer Travis (class of 2017), who is a member of the women's track and field team at the University of the Cumberlands, made the connection for Chandler to join the team.
"Rylee has been throwing since she started track in seventh grade. I've had her all four years in high school," said Piketon Head Girls Track Coach Ally Shaw. "Rylee works extremely hard, and gets some throws in over the summer, working with Summer Travis a lot. Summer has been setting school records at the University of the Cumberlands. Rylee really looks up to Summer."
Summer Travis had her most successful indoor track and field season just a few months ago when she broke her own University of the Cumberlands school record in the weight throw and qualified for the NAIA National Meet in South Dakota.
"I'm still really close with Summer. We've been on the phone with Summer. She said she was going to talk to her coach and get things lined up for Rylee to come to the University of the Cumberlands," said Shaw. "Rylee went to a track practice there and saw how their throws were."
Travis still has another spring outdoor season of eligibility ahead of her due to the COVID-19 year. So Travis and Chandler can potentially compete together for the Patriots in the spring.
"I've looked up to Summer for a long time," said Chandler. "She has guided me to do better and told me I can do better."
Originally, Chandler was going to stay close to home and attend Shawnee State University. But the connection with Travis and a visit to the Cumberlands campus made her change her mind.
"Cumberlands was the place for me to go. It is beautiful and very welcoming," said Chandler. "You could easily talk to anyone on campus and know exactly where you need to go. Everyone is very helpful."
When asked what made her good at throwing, Chandler replied, "My passion for it. I like being a part of a track family. I just love the sport overall."
Chandler has been a steady thrower for the Piketon track and field team over the course of her career, placing in many meets.
"Rylee is a great kid and I will miss her terribly," said Shaw of Chandler. "She adds a lot of good humor to our practices."
Chandler is currently undecided on a college major.
