Scoring 26 goals as a team in a three-match span, the Waverly Lady Tigers have been on quite a roll on the soccer pitch.
Waverly dominated Minford 8-1 on Tuesday and Miami Trace 8-1 on Thursday before finishing with a 10-0 victory over Washington Court House Saturday afternoon at Raidiger Field. Adding a milestone for senior Zoiee Smith, who scored her 100th career goal in that 10-0 triumph, equaled a very good week for the Lady Tigers.
On Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Lady Tigers continued their undefeated Southern Ohio Conference run, shooting past the Minford Lady Falcons 8-1.
Loren Moran delivered the first two goals, using an assist from Kylie Smith on the second, at the 34:34 and 20:25 marks of the opening half. Amelia Willis added the next two, connecting at 14:32 and 11:32. Late in the half, Kylie Smith had the opportunity to score, thanks to an assist from Willis at 3:39. Then Moran completed a hat trick, using an assist from Zoiee Smith to account for Waverly’s sixth goal of the half.
In the second half, Zoiee Smith completed the scoring, providing two more goals with Kylee Murphy giving an assist on the second.
Zoiee Smith led the team in shots, finishing with 13. Michaela Rhoads led the defense with 13 interceptions of passes and also made off with three steals. Alexis Murphy provided 11 interceptions and a steal, while Lauren Murphy had seven interceptions and two steals. Lydia Brown, Morgan, Kylee Murphy, Kylie Smith, Delani Teeters and Amelia Willis each had one.
Splitting time in the goal, Macey Gecowets and Brown each recorded a save.
“I would like to congratulate Coach Tieman and Lady Falcons in a tough fought match. Minford always plays hard and physical,” stated Coach Chris Murphy. “I was proud of our ladies because we did a very nice job of maintaining our composure despite their intense effort. We came in with our mindset of controlling the play and moving the ball quickly. Tonight we increased our communication, which allowed us to move more efficiently on and off the ball. We still have things to work on, but overall we are very satisfied by the completeness of the match.”
On Thursday evening, the Lady Tigers ventured to Miami Trace where they recorded their second straight 8-1 win.
“Coach (Danielle) Morgan and I were impressed with the effort that Miami Trace displayed tonight. Despite how well we played and the score, they kept working hard the whole match,” stated Coach Murphy.
Zoiee Smith had a haul of four goals to lead the charge for the Lady Tigers. Three of those goals were of the solo variety. The other came on an assist from Loren Moran via corner kick. Moran finished with a brace of two solo goals, while Amelia Willis also had a brace of two goals, tallying one on an assist from Zoiee Smith. Miami Trace’s lone goal came via penalty kick. In the goal, Macey Gecowets provided three saves, while Lydia Brown recorded one.
“Our team did a wonderful job of moving off the ball, passing smoothly and efficiently and finished our shots cleanly. We are starting to understand the game on a deeper level, and it is translating into our matches. It is fun to watch this team grow as a group,” said Murphy.
Willis and Michaela Rhoads led the team in intercepts with nine each, while Moran and Alexis Murphy had six each. Ariane Davis added five. In steals, Kyra Sutor, Katie Walker, Willis, Kylie Smith, Rhoads and Alexis Murphy all provided one.
On Saturday afternoon at Raidiger Field, the Waverly Lady Tigers defeated the Washington Court House Lady Lions by a score of 10-0.
In the win, it took just 10 minutes for senior Zoiee Smith to reach her milestone goal. The first came in the opening two minutes of play when Smith scored to put the Lady Tigers up 1-0 with 38:25 on the clock. The second, set up via an assist from Kylie Smith, came at the 30:38 mark for Zoiee Smith’s 100th career goal.
After Smith scored the first two goals, she started working to help her teammates find the net. The next goal came two minutes later as Smith fired an assist to Amelia Willis. Eight minutes after that, Kylee Murphy scored on an assist from Lydia Brown. It took just more than a minute for Willis to break free and score again.
Next, it was Alexis Murphy getting into the action by scoring on a penalty kick with 17:39 left to play in the opening half. Amelia Willis completed her hat trick of three goals, thanks to another assist from Zoiee Smith. Michaela Rhoads capped the scoring in the opening half with a header on a corner kick from Loren Moran. That made the lead 8-0 at the break.
In the second half, Moran scored less than one minute into the action on an assist from Kylie Smith. Then senior Macey Gecowets capped the scoring with a final goal on an assist from Kylie Smith with 14:32 to play.
Splitting time in the goal, Gecowets and Brown each recorded one save.
“Our ladies came out tonight and did an excellent job of controlling the momentum of the match and finding the back of the net. It was exceptionally nice to watch each senior (Zoiee Smith, Loren Moran, Amelia Willis, Kylee Murphy, Alexis Murphy, Michaela Rhoads and Macey Gecowets) capitalize on their scoring opportunity and take advantage of that opportunity. Each senior was able to put the ball in the back of the net, which was a nice way to round out the match. It was also nice to witness Zoiee Smith reach her 100th goal,” stated Coach Murphy.
“(Assistant Coach) Danielle (Morgan) and I appreciated (Washington) Court House’s effort and wish them the best of luck with the rest of their season.”
With the win, Waverly improved to 6-1-0 overall. The Lady Tigers remain undefeated in the Southern Ohio Conference at 4-0.
The Lady Tigers were set to play at home versus the Northwest Lady Mohawks Tuesday evening with a start time of 5:30 p.m. Then on Wednesday night, the Lady Tigers will travel to Lawrence County to battle Ironton St. Joseph at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.