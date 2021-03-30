Opening the 2021 baseball season Saturday morning, the Piketon Redstreaks had the opportunity to showcase their newly renovated field, with the addition of a brand new backstop, while squaring off with the visiting Oak Hill Oaks.
“We are very appreciative to the local sponsors who made the new backstop possible,” said Teeters.
Those sponsors included McDonald’s, Balestra CPA, WAI, JB Company, First National Bank and Valley View Health Center. Tommy Brewster, representing First National Bank, threw out a ceremonial first pitch. Then all of the sponsors who were introduced on the field prior to the first pitch gathered with the Redstreaks for a team photo.
Regarding the day’s games, the Redstreaks and the Oaks split the contests. Oak Hill was the victor in game one by a score of 7-6, capitalizing on some Piketon miscues. However, the Redstreaks battled back for a 17-7 triumph in the second game.
In the opener, Piketon gained the initial lead when Johnny Burton doubled and later scored to make it 1-0. However, the Oaks came back with four runs to take control in the top of the second inning.
In the bottom of the third inning, Burton singled, stole second, stole third and then scored on an RBI-single from Easton Lansing to cut the lead to 4-2. The Streaks then tied the contest briefly, 4-4, scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth. Chase Carson and Lansing both singled and scored.
But the Oaks took control again, unloading with three more runs in the top of the sixth, going up 7-4.
Piketon attempted to rally in the bottom of the seventh, scoring two runs before a groundout ended the hopes, allowing the Oaks to take the game 7-6.
Senior J.J. Tackett started on the mound and suffered the loss. Hunter Harris finished the game in relief.
From the plate, Burton finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and two stolen bases. Lansing was also 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Logan Maynard finished 3-for-4 with an RBI as well.
The second game saw the Redstreaks score runs in bunches, producing six in the fourth and eight in the sixth on the way to a 17-7 victory.
In that high-scoring game, Easton Lansing produced the most hits individually, going 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Johnny Burton and Chase Carson each went 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Burton also swiped two more bases. Tra Swayne was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Jake Thornsberry was 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Camren Loar was 2-for-2 with two runs and one stolen base.
Roger Woodruff started on the mound and picked up the win in 4.1 innings. Burton finished the job in 1.2.
“We’re fortunate to get out of today with a win,” said Teeters. “We played a lot better in the second game. We have a lot to tighten up and work on going forward.”
On Monday night, Piketon freshman Malik Diack made his pitching debut as a varsity player, spinning a gem for the Streaks in front of the crowd at V.A. Memorial Stadium in the First Pitch Classic.
Behind Diack, the offense was solid and provided run support, leading to a 6-0 victory over the McClain Tigers. The Streaks scored one run in the third inning, another in the fourth, one in the fifth, and three more in the sixth to cap it.
Diack started and threw six shutout innings, giving up just two hits while striking out nine batters. Burton closed the final inning with a pair of strikeouts.
“I can’t say enough good about Malik’s performance,” said Teeters. “He really set the tone for us.”
Offensively, Easton Lansing produced two RBIs, going 1-for-4 from the plate. Tra Swayne was 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Camren Loar finished 2-for-3 with a triple and a pair of runs.
With that victory, Piketon improved to 2-1 overall and was set to host Washington Court House on Wednesday, weather permitting.
