Waverly’s winless drought came to an end Tuesday night.
The Tigers survived a game of runs against a hot Eastern Eagles team, which came into the matchup with big victories over Wheelersburg and Valley. Although the Tigers struggled from the foul line, they managed to hit 11-of-18 from the stripe in the fourth quarter to seal the 59-55 win in the downtown gymnasium.
After averaging in the 30s on offense in their first five games, the Tigers saw their offensive output increase in their 74-56 loss at Hillsboro on Dec. 20. They followed by scoring a season-high 59 against Eastern for their first victory.
“Offensively, we made some shots. It sounds silly, but when the ball is going in the hole, it makes everything a lot easier,” Waverly coach Evan Callihan said. “Jamison Morton hit some huge shots for us. He’s playing with a lot of confidence, and it is good to see that from him. He’s someone who has had some practices where those shots have fallen, but they hadn’t in a game until tonight. We just kept saying, get that confidence. Eventually they are going to fall.”
Morton produced 14 points in the victory, with four triples. He hit three of those in the opening quarter as the Tigers moved ahead. Morton delivered his first trifecta to open the scoring in the game. Morton’s next trey rimmed off, but Cade Carroll collected it and scored to put the Tigers ahead 5-0. Tucker Leist broke the drought for the Eagles with a three of his own. Morton answered with his second, and then Leist did the same. Waverly’s Caden Nibert had the next trifecta, moving the score to 11-6.
After Eastern’s TJ Richards provided an inside bucket, the Tigers added five more unanswered points as Nibert scored on a drive and Morton connected on his third trifecta to make the score 16-8. Then Eastern freshman Brewer Tomlison scored in the paint, and on the next possession, drew a foul for two more freebies. Heading to the second quarter, Waverly was ahead 16-12.
Waverly started the second quarter on a 5-0 run to go up 21-12, beginning with a triple from Mason Kelly. Then Jace White cashed in on a free throw shooting opportunity for the Eagles, hitting a pair of shots. The Tigers followed by pushing their lead to double digits with a 7-2 run with scoring from Carroll, Nibert and Ryan Haynes to make it 28-16. White broke through for the Eagles again, only to see Haynes answer. Then Tucker Leist had the final bucket of the half, trimming Waverly’s lead to 10, 30-20.
“We are very inexperienced varsity-wise. That really shows on the road,” Eastern coach Ethan Leist said. “We have a hard time coming out with energy at the beginning of games on the road. When you dig yourself a hole that early, it is hard to come back from that, especially on the road in a tough environment.”
Coming out of the break, the Eagles flew off on a 6-0 run, as White, Richards and Tomlison each scored, trimming Waverly’s lead to four, 30-26. For the Tigers, Morton responded with his fourth trifecta. Then Haynes and Kelly scored again to cap a 7-0 run, pushing the lead to 11, 37-26, at the midpoint of the third quarter.
Eastern bounded back within six points on a bucket from Neil Leist and a triple from White. Waverly followed with another run of seven points, using scoring from Haynes, Nibert and Morton to open a 44-31 lead. White hit for the Eagles to cut it to 44-33.
Kelly opened the fourth quarter scoring to give the Tigers a 15-point advantage. Then the Eagles strung together their biggest run of the game up to that point, as they outscored the Tigers 10-2 over the next 2:30. That cut Waverly’s lead down to five, 48-43. The next swing of points came from Nibert, who connected on 7-of-8 from the line, moving the lead back up to 55-43.
Then Eastern’s biggest run of the game followed. The Eagles scored 12 straight points to bring the game to a 55-55 tie with one minute left on the clock. The Eagles started it by feeding Tomlison for back-to-back buckets in the post. The next two baskets came from Richards and Neil Leist, cutting Waverly’s lead 55-51. A lull in scoring followed. Then Tomlison blocked a shot and Richards scored, cutting the lead to two. On Eastern’s next possession, Tucker Leist drained two freebies to create the tie.
But the rest of the scoring belonged to the Tigers. Although Waverly hit just 4-of-8 free throws in the final minute, Eastern wasn’t able to score again. Haynes, Carroll and Will Armstrong provided the points from the line. The final Eastern shot attempt rimmed off, and Carroll collected the defensive rebound to seal the 59-55 win.
“I’m happy for our players. It hasn’t been an easy start for them. Basketball is a long season. I keep telling them to stay the course and keep working hard. Trying to keep confidence is hard when you aren’t seeing results,” Callihan said.
“Our schedule hasn’t been easy by any means. We’ve been getting beat by 10 to 15 points. As a coaching staff, we’ve been talking about how we are going to handle that first close game. In that last stretch there, we knew it would be a dogfight. With a team that can score like that, no lead is safe until the clock hits zero. We knew Eastern wasn’t going to go away. They are a good team and well coached. Our guys survived the run there.”
A balanced scoring effort saw four Tigers in double figures, led by Nibert with a game-high 17 points. Morton followed with 14 points. Haynes produced 12 points, seven rebounds and a block. Kelly rounded it out with 10 points. Carroll also had seven rebounds and made off with two steals. Waverly finished 14-for-27 from the foul line as a team.
“That’s an improvement. It is a work in progress,” Callihan said of the free throw shooting effort. “I’m proud of the guys and our JV team too. They got a win tonight. They don’t get enough credit. They come to practice every day and work just as hard as our varsity guys. I’m happy for Coach Vance and the JV team.”
Eastern had three players in double figures with Tomlison having 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. Tucker Leist had 13 points, while Jace White added 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
“You have to give Waverly a lot of credit because they played really hard. I felt like we got their best shot today. They shot the ball really well. You could tell their coaching staff really wanted this game. They wanted to get in the win column. Waverly is better than their record shows. I thought they played harder than we did,” Leist said.
“We are the type of team who could beat anyone, but also could lose to anyone. The biggest thing is trying to grow from this. It is a long season and we have to prepare ourselves for the tournament. Loses like this are really tough, but you also know it could be an opportunity for us to learn how to play in a tough environment on the road and learn how to win.”
Waverly was scheduled to remain home and face the Piketon Redstreaks on Friday, Dec. 30. Then in the new year, Waverly’s homestand will continue with a battle against the visiting Portsmouth West Senators on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Eastern will start the new year at home in a battle with the visiting Minford Falcons on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
BOX SCORE:
Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
Eastern 55 @ Waverly 59
EHS — 12 8 13 22 — 55
WHS — 16 14 14 15 — 59
EASTERN (55) — Tucker Leist 1 3 2-2 13, TJ Richards 3 0 2-2 8, Jace White 3 1 3-8 12, Neil Leist 2 0 0-0 4, Brewer Tomlison 7 0 2-8 16, Teagan Werner 0 0 2-2 2, TOTALS 16 4 11-22 55.
WAVERLY (59) — Mason Kelly 3 1 1-2 10, Jamison Morton 1 4 0-0 14, Cade Carroll 2 0 1-2 5, Caden Nibert 2 2 7-8 17, Ryan Haynes 4 0 4-13 12, Jake Schrader 0 0 0-0 0, Logan Swords 0 0 0-0 0, Will Armstrong 0 0 1-2 1, TOTALS 12 7 14-27 59.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.