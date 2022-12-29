Waverly’s winless drought came to an end Tuesday night.

The Tigers survived a game of runs against a hot Eastern Eagles team, which came into the matchup with big victories over Wheelersburg and Valley. Although the Tigers struggled from the foul line, they managed to hit 11-of-18 from the stripe in the fourth quarter to seal the 59-55 win in the downtown gymnasium.


