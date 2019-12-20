As a team aiming to stay in the hunt for the Southern Ohio Conference Division II basketball title, the Waverly Tigers remained unbeaten in league play with a 54-39 win at Minford Tuesday night.
Waverly sophomore Trey Robertson led the attack for the Tigers, scoring eight of their 18 points in the opening quarter. Senior center Tanner Smallwood added four more, while Will Futhey, Zeke Brown and Michael Goodman each had a bucket. WHS was up 18-12 on the hosting Falcons.
Scoring slowed for the Tigers in the second quarter with Minford keeping pace. Once again, Robertson carried the largest load, providing eight of his team’s 12 points, including a pair of triples. Brown and Smallwood each added a bucket, as the Tigers remained ahead by six, 30-24, at the half.
Coming out of the locker room, the Tigers stretched their lead by outscoring the Falcons 15-9. Smallwood led the way with six points, followed by Robertson with five and Will Futhey with four. Heading into the final frame, Waverly led 45-30.
Brown led the way in the fourth quarter for Waverly, providing five of the Tigers’ nine points. Smallwood added an additional bucket in the post, while Will Futhey and Robertson each hit one freebie from the line.
Robertson finished his night with 22 points to lead all scorers. Smallwood followed with 14 points, while Brown added nine points.
For Minford, junior Skylar Knore led the way with 10 points. Trenton Zimmerman added eight points, followed by Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis with seven points.
Waverly improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the SOC II with the win. The Tigers faced Oak Hill at home on Friday night. They will be back in action at home on Friday, Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. when they face the Piketon Redstreaks in the Waverly Holiday Classic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.