Monday was a perfect night for the Waverly Lady Tigers on the tennis court, travelling to Lucasville Valley where they picked up a 5-0 triumph.
For Waverly in No. 1 singles, Kayla Barker won 6-0, 6-2. In No. 2 singles, Kaelyn Linn had a similar score, just in different sets, winning 6-2, 6-0. In No. 3 singles, Blossom Smith did not drop a set, rolling 6-0, 6-0.
The No. 1 doubles team of Greenlee Thacker and Maggi Armstrong faced the toughest challenge, but they prevailed, winning 6-2, 5-7, 10-8. The No. 2 crew of Maddy Davis and Sophie Thomas took their match 6-2, 6-4.
“Tonight was a solid win,” said Waverly coach Matt Morrison. “I always worry a little when we come off a weekend without practicing and go on the road.”
The Lady Tigers headed to Minford Tuesday evening to continue Southern Ohio Conference play. They are scheduled to go to Notre Dame Thursday.
