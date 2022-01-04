In a tale of two halves of a closely contested game, the Eastern Lady Eagles suffered a 10-point loss, 43-33, to Northwest Monday night.
Eastern was able to gain a three-point lead in the opening quarter, 11-8, behind the senior twin duo of Addison and Abby Cochenour. The Lady Eagles maintained their lead into the break by outscoring the visiting Lady Mohawks 7-6 in the second quarter. Eastern freshman Cylie Weaver produced five of those points.
Coming out of the break, the Lady Mohawks found their stride offensively, producing 14 points in the third quarter while limiting Eastern to five. Northwest led 28-23 going to the fourth quarter.
Continuing to score, Northwest put up 15 more points in the final eight minutes, but Eastern couldn’t keep pace. The Cochenour sisters and Weaver combined for 10 points, falling short by 10, 43-33.
For Eastern, Abby Cochenour led the way with 14 points, followed by Addison Cochenour with 11 and Weaver with eight. For Northwest, Kloe Montgomery led the way with 12 points, followed by Audrey Knittel with 10 and Faith Jewett with eight.
With the loss, the Lady Eagles dropped to 2-10 overall and 0-8 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. Eastern will travel to Portsmouth West on Monday, Jan. 10.
NHS — 8 6 14 15 — 43
EHS — 11 7 5 10 — 33
NORTHWEST (43) — Ava Jenkins 1 1 0-0 5, Faith Jewett 4 0 0-1 8, Raegan Lewis 1 0 0-0 2, Audrey Knittel 5 0 0-1 10, Kloe Montgomery 6 0 0-0 12, Molly Ann Runyon 2 0 0-0 4, Daria Compton 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 20 1 0-2 43.
EASTERN (33) — Cylie Weaver 1 1 3-4 8, Kelsey Helphenstine 0 0 0-0 0, Addison Cochenour 4 1 0-0 11, Lydia Park 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Cochenour 4 1 3-4 14, Madison Shuler 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 9 3 6-8 33.
