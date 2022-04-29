LATHAM — In a baseball game that had more of a football-like score, the Western Indians broke into the win column on Wednesday night, defeating the visiting Sciotoville East Tartans 17-15.
“It has been a rough season. The expectations we had didn’t really happen, but I think our team is on the come-up. Hopefully the teams that we have been playing are not going to be expecting what they see the second time we play them. The boys have really progressed,” said Western Head Baseball Coach Tyler Edler.
“It has been building for us. We’ve had a lot of games canceled. We’ve had injuries or academics that keeps them from being at every game. We have all of the boys back tonight and this is the result. It was just an old-fashioned slugfest.”
The visiting Tartans scored three runs in four different innings, including the first, second, fourth, and sixth. They also plated two in the third inning and one in the fifth inning. The Western defense held them scoreless in the seventh inning with Brady Hatfield taking the mound to close out the victory after the Indians scored a pair of insurance runs.
Western scored 10 runs in the first two innings. The first four runs came with two outs. Brady Hatfield started with a walk before Chase Carter, Drew Henderson and Michael Bennett produced three straight hits. They were all able to score, putting the Indians up 4-3 after one inning of action.
East moved ahead with three more runs in the top of the second inning to go up 6-4. Then Western came back by batting around with Tyler Kerns, Sean Kerns and Trey Satterfield all batting twice in the inning. The Kerns brothers, Tyler and Sean, started the inning with back-to-back hits. Tyler led off with a single and then went to second on an error. He stole third base and came home when Sean followed with a single. Next, Satterfield was hit by a pitch, giving Brady Hatfield the opportunity to deliver a pair of RBIs, putting Western ahead by one, 7-6.
Next, Chase Carter walked and Drew Henderson added a single, pushing Hatfield to third base. He was able to score on a sacrifice fly from Bennett. Carter scored on a passed ball, sliding home safely. Jayden Jones, Tyler Kerns and Sean Kerns all drew walks, which ultimately pushed Henderson home, extending the lead to 10-6 before a strikeout ended the inning.
Each team added two runs in the third inning. Hatfield led off with a single, stole second and scored on a double from Drew Henderson. Bennett added a hit to move Henderson over to third. Then a pitcher error allowed Henderson to score and Bennett went to second. A pair of grounders brought the inning to a close with Western leading 12-8.
The Tartans produced three more runs in the top of the fourth inning, pulling within one, 12-11. Western countered with two in the home half of the frame. Trey Satterfield singled and Hatfield walked before eventually scoring to push the lead to 14-11.
Both teams generated a run in the fifth inning. Tyler Kerns came up with a two-out single, stole second, and third before scoring on an RBI single from his brother Sean, 15-12.
East wasn’t going away, using a walk, a double and a pair of errors to bring the game to a 15-15 tie in the top of the sixth inning.
Western just needed to get the lead and hold it to record the second victory of the season. The lead came in the form of two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
To start the rally, Chase Carter led off with a single down the third base line. Then Drew Henderson followed with a single. Michael Bennett moved them over with a groundout. Then Wesley Satterfield provided a groundout to shortstop, pushing Carter home to break the tie, 16-15. Logan Thompson followed with a single to score Henderson for an extra cushion, making the score 17-15.
With Hatfield on the mound to close out the victory, Western took the batters down in order. A fly to Trey Satterfield at second base generated the first out. Then Chase Carter caught the next fly ball at third base. Then a Tartan batter hit a grounder back to Hatfield. Then Hatfield tossed the ball to Wesley Satterfield at first base for the final out, securing the victory.
“He is one of our aces whenever he is on,” said Edler of Hatfield’s pitching performance. “ We were wanting to save him for (Ironton) St. Joe, but I would rather get the win tonight.”
From the plate, Drew Henderson finished 4-for-4 with a double and scored four runs. Sean Kerns, Tyler Satterfield, Brady Hatfield, and Chase Carter all went 2-3. Logan Thompson was 1-3 with an RBI. Tyler Kerns was 2-6.
Overall, Western has a very young team, as Trey Satterfield and Sean Kerns are the only two seniors on the roster. Chase Carter, a junior, is playing baseball for the first time in eight years. He was the starting pitcher, throwing the first four-plus innings.
“I’m excited to see what Chase will do when he gets more experience under his belt,” said Edler of Carter.
Edler is also looking forward to the future as having junior high and junior varsity teams have paid dividends.
“The junior high and junior varsity (J.V.) programs are both helping us build the numbers. We had 26 players come out for baseball, which is huge for us,” said Edler.
“This is the youngest team I’ve had in a long time. We have a lot of starting freshmen on this team. I’m hopeful about that. We go play J.V. games and we bring our freshmen and win all of the time. When we can bring our freshmen, we are really competitive in J.V. baseball. I’m really looking forward to what the next two years can bring us. I think these guys are going to get better and better as we go on. I have high expectations for the future.”
Although there haven’t been as many wins as the team would like to have, victories aren’t always the most important aspect of the game.
“Baseball is about having fun,” said Edler. “As long as we have fun, there are life lessons in it. I want them to learn how to be a team and work hard.”
Western traveled to Ironton St. Joseph Thursday evening, but suffered an 11-0 defeat in five innings.
Western had just three hits. Chase Carter finished 2-for-3, while Wesley Satterfield was 1-1. The Indians were back home Friday night to take on Franklin Furnace Green.
EASTERN
Getting the opportunity to take on Sciotoville East on the road Thursday night, the Eastern Eagles took control early and fought their way to a 10-3 win.
Eastern scored three runs in the opening inning and another in the second to move ahead 4-0. The hosting Tartans plated two in the bottom of the fourth inning to trim the lead in half, 4-2. Then Eastern scored three in the fifth and three more in the sixth to go up 10-2. East rallied for a final run in the home half of the seventh, falling 10-3.
For the Eagles, Teagan Werner went 2-for-4 with a run, two stolen bases and an RBI. Lance Barnett was also 2-4 with a stolen base and scored a pair of runs. Joey Barnett was 2-4 with an RBI as well.
Jaxon Collins had two RBIs on a 1-4 night. Braylon Lamerson was 1-2 with a run and an RBI. Dylan Morton was 1-5 with a run and an RBI. Eddie Salmen finished 1-4 with an RBI, two runs and a stolen base. Bear Tomlison added one RBI.
Dylan Morton went the distance on the mound. He allowed three runs on nine hits, while striking out 12 and walking one.
Eastern is scheduled to be back home on Monday night against Minford.
PIKETON
On Tuesday evening, the Piketon Redstreaks went to Unioto to conclude their suspended game from Monday night. At that point, the Streaks trailed 1-0 heading to the bottom of the third inning. Ultimately, it ended up being an 8-0 loss.
The hosting Shermans scored their second run in that third inning, and then added six more runs in the third inning. Defensively, Piketon was able to keep Unioto from doing any more damage in the later innings, but couldn’t break up the shutout. Unioto used three different pitchers, including Ben Spetnagel, Landyn Patterson, and Maverick Frump.
Piketon scattered six hits throughout the game with Johnny Burton, Tra Swayne, Roger Woodruff, Alex Jenkins, Carter Williams, and Levi Gullion all having one single each.
Continuing their battle in the middle of the Scioto Valley Conference standings, the Redstreaks came back with an 8-6 conquest over Westfall Wednesday night at home.
The visiting Mustangs had a strong start, plating a trio of runs in the opening inning. Piketon was able to generate a pair in the bottom of the second, pulling within one at that point.
Malik Diack led the inning off with a double. Diack scored when Johnny Burton reached base on a fly ball to center field that was misplayed. Burton ended up going all the way to third on the error. Then Tra Swayne provided the RBI-single to get Burton home, 3-2.
Westfall plated two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, increasing the lead to 5-2. But the Redstreaks answered in a big way in the home half of the frame, countering with five runs. Carter Williams was hit by a pitch, Levi Gullion followed with a bunt single, and Tra Swayne walked, filling the bases. Chase Carson reached on an error, allowing Williams and Gullion to score. Then Roger Woodruff produced an RBI-single to score Swayne, tying the game at 5-5. After a flyball became the second out, freshman Garrett Legg came up to the plate and blasted a double to right field, scoring Carson and Woodruff to give Piketon the 6-5 advantage.
The Streaks tacked on another run in the fifth inning. Williams led off with a single, moved to second on a sacrifice from Gullion, and scored when Burton provided another single. That created an 8-5 lead.
Westfall produced its final run in the top of the sixth inning, trimming the lead to 8-6. From there, the Redstreaks held defensively with Johnny Burton closing out the final two innings to record the save. He gave up one hit, while striking out four, walking two and hitting one. Woodruff (4-3) pitched the first five innings, giving up six runs, only three earned, on six hits, while striking out six and walking three.
From the plate, Woodruff led in hits, going 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Legg finished 2-3 with a pair of RBIs to go along with his double. Carson was 1-3 with a run and two RBIs. Burton and Swayne both went 1-3 with a run and an RBI. Diack was 1-4 with a double and a run. Williams finished 1-2 with two runs, while Gullion was 1-2 with one run.
The Redstreaks squared off with Adena on Friday. They will head to Huntington on Monday evening.
WAVERLY
Battling through an up-and-down stretch, the Waverly Tigers fought their way to victory at Unioto High School on Saturday, April 23, defeating the top team in the Scioto Valley Conference by a score of 10-4.
Waverly senior southpaw Cristian Mossbarger (3-1) picked up the win on the mound.
Offensively, the Tigers piled up hits. Freshman Hunter Hauck was 2-for-2 with a pair of runs and a stolen base. L.T. Jordan was 2-4 with a double, two runs, two RBIs and a stolen base. Jase Hurd had a similar stat line matching Jordan’s, minus the stolen base.
Alex Boles was 1-2 with one RBI. Cody Beekman was also 1-2, as was Peyton Harris, who added a pair of runs. Tanner Nichols was 1-2 as well, generating a run, an RBI and a double. Creed Smith finished 1-3 with two runs and one RBI.
“We have been struggling lately to put runs on the board, so this was a big road win against a good team,” said Waverly coach Jeff Noble. “At this point, it is very important to build momentum heading to the tournament.”
With that win, the Tigers improved to 9-5 overall and remained at 6-5 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
On Monday, Waverly suffered a 6-5 loss at South Webster.
Sophomore Creed Smith went 1-3 with a solo home run to provide some fireworks for the Tigers. L.T. Jordan also doubled in a 1-3 performance. Hunter Hauck was 1-3 with two RBIs, while Cristian Mossbarger was 1-3 with a run and an RBI. Peyton Harris was 2-3 with one RBI. Tanner Nichols and Jase Hurd both went 1-3 with a run. Hurd was also the losing pitcher.
Then on Tuesday, the Tigers dropped a 9-3 decision at Circleville. Mossbarger was charged with the loss on the mound.
From the plate, L.T. Jordan finished 1-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run. Jase Hurd was 1-3 with a double and a run. Peyton Harris ended his day 1-2 with one RBI.
On Thursday evening, the Tigers took on the Wheelersburg Pirates, suffering a 6-0 loss (see the accompanying story for details). They will take on Portsmouth West at home Monday evening.
