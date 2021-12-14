Season four of Waverly wrestling is already off to a strong start, as the Tigers have started 3-0 in team competition.
Waverly’s varsity season began at West Union on Dec. 3 where the Tigers picked wins, as the boys won 30-12, while the girls won 30-24. The schedule continued with the first tournament of the year on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Jackson High School. There in the Brown Brothers Invitational, Waverly finished in the middle of the pack, bringing home eighth.
Waverly placers in that Jackson tournament included Zak Green and Rayden Bumgardner with third place finishes in their respective weight classes, along with C.J. Tolliver in fourth, and Emma Davis and Savanna Johnson in fifth.
In the tri-meet on Wednesday, Dec. 8, Waverly benefitted from being able to fill the majority of the weight classes. That nearly full roster led to the Tigers winning over Ironton and Wellston.
“It was a good way to start out with two wins in a tri,” said Waverly wrestling coach Scott Green. “Any win is a good win. We still have a lot to work on, but that’s what practice is for. We have a very solid team — both with the boys and the girls. I’m excited for them.”
To start the night, the Waverly Tigers squared off with Ironton Tigers, winning 45-30.
Zak Green was the only Tiger to win by pinning his opponent in the 215-pound class, netting six points of the team. Rayden Bumgardner battled his opponent Ben Sloan for the full six minutes through all three two-minute periods. By points, Bumgardner finished ahead of Sloan 11-5, resulting in 3 points for the team.
Savanna Johnson, Josie Oliver, Trinity Shell, Jewel Leslie, C.J. Tolliver and William Madden all won by forfeit since Ironton did not have wrestlers to fill those weight classes.
Abby Green, Dallas Downs, Aiden Peoples and Charles Rollins all lost by pin. Abby Green returned to the mat for an exhibition match against another Ironton competitor, battling for the full six minutes before suffering a loss.
Waverly took a break while Ironton and Wellston battled. Ironton ultimately took the win 35-16.
In the third competition of the night, Waverly dominated Wellston 60-12.
Aiden Peoples, Dallas Downs, C.J. Tolliver, and Rayden Bumgardner all won by pin for the Tigers.
Jewel Leslie had the lone loss by pin in the second period, battling with her opponent for three minutes and 45 seconds. The remainder of Waverly’s wins came by forfeit, going to Savanna Johnson, Josie Oliver, Trinity Shell, Abby Green, Zak Green, and William Madden. Wellston took the 165-pound class by forfeit.
“When we schedule these events, we try to find teams that match up well with us so we can have as many individual matches as possible. Today it didn’t work out for the lighter weight classes,” said Coach Green.
“We want our wrestlers to have as many matches as possible. In my first year, we had kids go to sectionals with only 15 matches. Last year, we went in with kids who had over 40 matches. This year we have a completely full varsity schedule. We have two more home tri-matches for the varsity team and one for just girls.”
Team captains this year for Waverly include seniors Zak Green and Trinity Shell.
“We just want to make the team the best it can be,” said Zak Green. “As a senior, I’m not looking to be the first one to state. That would be awesome. But I just want to leave a mark and leave the program better than where we first started in my freshman year. We’re going to be fun to watch this year.”
While Shell did not face any competition on this night, she has an important role for the Tigers.
“My job as captain is to cheer on the team, support the team, help out when needed, and being a good sport all around,” said Shell. “I make sure I’m there when a teammate needs me.”
The captains provide encouragement and good examples for their teammates to follow.
“Enjoy your successes,” said Shell. “Exceed for more.”
Zak Green added, “Be the hardest working person in the room.”
Over the weekend, the Waverly boys wrestlers competed in the Warren Hickory Grove Market Invitational.
“Warren is always a tough tournament, and today did not disappoint,” said Coach Scott Green. “The Tigers wrestled to an eighth place finish among 14 teams.”
Three Tigers won four matches by pin, including Rayden Bumgardner, who was second in his class; Davey Adkins, who was third; and Zak Green, who was fifth. C.J. Tolliver placed second with two pins and two very impressive wins by decision. William Madden threw his way to a second place finish with three pins.
On Sunday, the Lady Tigers competed in an 18-team tournament in Reynoldsburg and earned a third-place finish with only seven wrestlers.
“Congratulations to Emma Davis and Jewel Leslie for picking up their first wins, both by pin,” said Coach Scott Green.
Additionally, Trinity Shell had three pins on her way to third place. Aiden Peoples had three pins on the day to finish in second place. Abby Green pinned four opponents and placed first. Savanna Johnson had five pins on her way to a first place finish.
All Waverly High School wrestlers — boys and girls — will be back in action on Dec. 22 at the Huntington Holiday Classic. Wrestling in that tournament begins at noon.
