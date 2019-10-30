Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Payton Shoemaker 43-197, 2 TDs; Hunter Ward 2-59, 1 TD; Wade Futhey 2-0.

Passing: Haydn' Shanks 22-for-30 for 209 yards, 2 TDs.

Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Will Futhey 7-82, 2 TDs; Phoenix Wolf 6-41; Penn Morrison 4-52; Mark Stulley 2-11; Zeke Brown 2-8; Payton Shoemaker 1-15.

Total Offense Yards: 465

Punting: Grayson Diener 2-for-45.

Kickoff Returns: Grayson Diener 2-12; Zeke Brown 1-0.

Kickoffs (No.-Yds.): Grayson Diener 7-for-418 for an average of 59.7 yards per kick with 5 touchbacks.

Tackles: Dakota Swepston 7, Zeke Brown 7, Wyatt Crabtree 6.5, Mark Stulley 6.5, Dawson Shoemaker 5, Payton Shoemaker 3.5, Kenny Cydrus 3, Spencer Pollard 2, Will Futhey 2, Jaxson Poe 1, Peyton Harris 1, Cai Marquez 1, Grayson Diener 1, Brandon McGuin 1, Hunter Ward 1, Penn Morrison 0.5.

Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): Zeke Brown 2.5-9; Dawson Shoemaker 1.5-3; Kenny Cydrus 1-6; Wyatt Crabtree 1-3; Dakota Swepston 1-2.

Sacks: Kenny Cydrus 1-6.

Interceptions (No.-Yds): Payton Shoemaker 1-0.

Blocked Kick: Wyatt Crabtree 1. 

Forced Fumble: Dakota Swepston 1. 

Fumble Recovery: Mark Stulley 1.

Scoring: Payton Shoemaker - 2 TDs for 12 points; Will Futhey - 2 TDs for 12 points; Grayson Diener - 5 PAT kicks and 1 field goal for 8 points; Hunter Ward - 1 TD for 6 points.

