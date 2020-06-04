Picking up incoming recruits with a penchant for winning is never a bad thing.
That's especially the case when an incoming recruit plays a significant role in continuing the winning tradition already in place.
Hebron Lakewood catcher Noah Sniadach, a All-Central District honoree and a All-Licking County League performer during his junior season in 2019, will look to bring the same competitive edge that he displayed in high school to Shawnee State for the 2021 season on forward.
For Sniadach, the opportunity to play competitive baseball at the collegiate level is a reality that he is thrilled to get to experience.
"It means a lot," Sniadach said. "It's a dream that I have always had. I'm excited to put in hard work and play baseball, especially since I missed out on my senior season."
At Lakewood, Sniadach played a role in continuing the tradition that has become the standard of success at Hebron Lakewood during his three-year baseball career, helping the Lancers earn a berth to the OHSAA Division II District Finals as a freshman and winning a Division II District Championship while leading Lakewood to a OHSAA Division II Regional Semifinal berth as a sophomore.
During his junior year in 2019, however, Sniadach really shined.
As a first-year starter for the Lancers, the junior catcher hit above .350 for a squad that ultimately advanced to the Division II District Semifinals, ultimately falling to Newark Licking Valley, the eventual district champions, by a 2-1 margin. Lakewood finished the year with a 22-5 overall record, with three of their five losses coming by a single run and a fourth defeat coming at the hands of Division I Hillard Darby. Sniadach was named as a Second-Team All Licking County League and a Special Mention Columbus Dispatch Metro Team honoree.
Sniadach, who also played football, starred at that end of the spectrum, as well. While Lakewood didn't enjoy the same type of football success as the baseball program did from a team standpoint, Sniadach was named as a Division IV Special Mention All-Central District performer for his efforts on the gridiron for the Lancers, who finished 3-7 this past fall. He was one of only four football players inside the program to earn All-Central District honors in 2019.
"It was fantastic playing for Lakewood," Sniadach said. "I feel like we have always had a really tight bond and we were excited about the season. We have had a great past few seasons, and always expected to go far in the postseason in baseball. I was really excited to play with my class as seniors."
Playing under the guidance of Don Thorp, who has served as Lakewood's head baseball coach since 1973, has certainly helped. The all-time winningest coach in OHSAA history in the sport of baseball, Thorp, a 1994 inductee of the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association's Hall of Fame and a 2013 inductee of the Ohio District 11 Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame, was seeking his 1,000th win as a head coach in baseball in 2020 before the COVID-19 virus killed the chances of Sniadach delivering that for his head coach.
In addition to getting Thorp his 1,000th victory, the return of Sniadach along with the vast majority of key contributors from the 22-5 outfit from 2019 would've had Lakewood in a prime position to contend for the program's seventh OHSAA Final Four appearance all-time -- and even possibly, its fourth OHSAA State Championship. Lakewood has won state championships under Thorp in 1993, 1994, and 2005.
"It made the game even more fun," Sniadach said of the program's standards. "The team was always into the game. We were very competitive and we always played to win, every time out. The Lakewood community really supports the baseball and softball programs. Our baseball team was hoping to get Don Thorp to his 1,000th career win, and be a part of that celebration as a class."
Despite the cancellation of his senior season, Sniadach has found a way to make the best of the situation at hand. Following a showcase well prior to the hiatus of sports due to COVID-19, Sniadach got in contact with Phil Butler and Casey Claflin and began the process of forming a strong relationship with both coaches.
"I loved getting to know the coaches and the team," Sniadach said. "It felt like a great fit for me along with the school. After my overnight visit, I had a good feel for SSU and the baseball program, and decided that it was the place for me."
With both Butler and Claflin serving as catchers during their days as collegiate athletes -- and in Butler's case, a professional as well -- Sniadach found an extra level of comfortability in their judgement of him as a talent behind the plate.
"As a catcher, you need to be a leader and bring energy to the team," Sniadach said. "You also need to have a good relationship with the pitchers. Catching has also helped me with my hitting and ability to see pitches. I believe that I will bring a lot of positive energy to the team and can't wait to learn from the Shawnee State coaching staff. It certainly gives me more confidence that they saw potential in my catching ability. That's especially the case since they are both very knowledgable of the position themselves. I am eager to learn and improve my game."
As Sniadach makes the transition toward becoming a collegiate athlete, the future business major wants to use his athletic career in a manner that will help him with time management and performance in the classroom as a whole. After all, that is the definition of being a successful student-athlete.
"Academically, I have high goals and hope to be in the top of my class so that I can transition well into my career," Sniadach said. "Athletically, I want to grow as a player and a person through interacting with my coaching staff and team and working hard to develop my skills. I want to help this program win games."
