Opening the basketball season at the defending league champion’s school is always a test.
The Waverly Lady Tigers traveled to Wheelersburg Monday evening to begin their hoops campaign and suffered a 49-37 loss to the hosting Lady Pirates.
“I thought we competed tonight and made Wheelersburg work. We need to clean up our rebounding, but overall we played a solid first game. I like our offensive movements and the looks we were able to get out of sets and quick hitters,” said Waverly coach John Bonifield.
“Overall, I thought we had two bad stretches that hurt us. We didn’t do a good job closing out the second quarter and had a slow start to begin the third quarter. Those two stretches put us down at half, and then double digits early in the third. That ended up being the difference in the game as we weren’t able to overcome them.”
Junior Kelli Stewart led Waverly with 12 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals. Bailey Vulgamore added 8 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals. Morgan Crabtree also scored 8 points and pulled down 2 rebounds. Ava Little had 7 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. Sarah Thompson had 2 points and led the team on the boards with 7 rebounds. Delaney Tackett provided 2 assists and 2 rebounds.
“Kelli was active and did a good job reading the defenses,” said Bonifield. “I also thought Ava came out and set the tone early with her play.”
Waverly dropped to 0-1 overall and 0-1 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. The Lady Tigers will be back in action at home Monday versus Northwest.
Wav. HS — 14 5 10 8 — 37
Whe. HS — 16 10 14 9 — 49
WAVERLY (37) — Kelli Stewart 5 0 2-4 12, Ava Little 2 1 0-0 7, Morgan Crabtree 1 2 0-0 8, Bailey Vulgamore 1 0 6-8 8, Delaney Tackett 0 0 0-0 0, Sarah Thompson 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 10 3 8-12 37.
WHEELERSBURG (49) — Madison Whittaker 1 0 2-4 4, Annie Coriell 1 0 0-0 2, Lyndsay Heimback 0 1 0-0 3, Kiera Kennard 0 0 0-0 0, Alaina Keeney 3 3 1-2 18, Makenna Walker 1 1 1-2 6, Lorie Rucker 6 0 0-0 12, Macee Euton 2 0 0-4 4, TOTALS 14 5 4-14 49.
