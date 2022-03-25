With Waverly and Western collecting the largest hardware in the form of golden basketball trophies, Pike County hoopsters took home the majority of the Southern Ohio Conference basketball awards during the annual SOC Basketball All-Star game and the awards ceremony on Tuesday, March 15 at Northwest High School.
The varsity boys teams from Waverly and Western both received the golden basketball trophy, celebrating their conference titles in their respective large and small school divisions. Western secured the SOC Division I trophy, sharing it with the Symmes Valley Vikings, as both teams finished the league schedules with matching records of 12-2. The Waverly Tigers won their SOC Division II title outright with a record of 15-1. Both teams had continued their stellar seasons with fantastic tournament runs that saw Western make it to the Division IV Elite 8, while Waverly made it all the way to the Division II state semifinal.
The head coaches for each team were each recognized as well with Western’s Doug Williams being tabbed SOC I Coach of the Year, while Waverly’s Travis Robertson was SOC II Coach of the Year. Western senior Noah Whitt was awarded SOC I Player of the Year. Waverly’s Trey Robertson was named SOC II Player of the Year, while Waverly teammate Mark Stulley was SOC II Co-Defensive Player of the Year, sharing the honor with Minford’s Trenton Zimmerman.
On the boys’ side of the awards, First Team All-SOC II honors went to Waverly’s Trey Robertson, Will Futhey and Mark Stulley, as well as Eastern’s Neil Leist. Second Team All-SOC II awards went to Waverly’s Wade Futhey and Hudson Kelly along with Eastern’s Brennen Slusher. First Team All-SOC I honors went to Western’s Kolten Miller, Noah Whitt and Chase Carter, while Second Team All-SOC I awards were given to Reed Brewster and Drew Haggy.
On the girls’ side of the awards, Western’s Taylor Grooms received one of the top honors, as she was named SOC I Co-Defensive Player of the Year along with Notre Dame’s Annie Dettwiller. Grooms was also named Second Team All-SOC I, while Jordyn Rittenhouse and Kenzi Ferneau were named First Team All-SOC I.
Waverly had three individual awards with Kelli Stewart achieving First Team All-SOC II, and teammates Bailey Vulgamore and Ava Little securing Second Team All-SOC II.
Eastern senior twins Addison and Abby Cochenour both were awarded as well, with Addison receiving First Team All-SOC II and Abby landing Second Team All-SOC II.
