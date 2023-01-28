WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE - Behind a 23-point third quarter, the Waverly Lady Tigers picked up a road win against the Washington (Court House) Lady Lions, 60-48, Saturday afternoon.
The win takes Waverly to 13-6 on the year and gives them three wins over teams in the Division II Southeast District.
The Lady Tigers, who only managed 22 points through the first half, started fast in the second half. Senior Kelli Stewart led the charge for the Lady Tigers in the third quarter. Stewart had nine points in the period, including her 1,000 the career point. Bailey Vulgamore had a triple and a deuce, good for five points. Sadie Royster canned a pair of baskets, Caris Risner engineered an old fashion three-point play, and Aerian Tackett added a deuce.
The Tigers trailed by seven heading into the locker room after a somewhat sluggish first half, 29-22.
In the third quarter, Stewart knocked down a pair of free throws with 6:36 to go that cut the lead to three. With 4:20 on the clock, a Stewart putback gave Waverly its first lead since the early moments of the second period. This lead would be one the Lady Tigers would not let slip away.
Risner had a steal, drive, bucket and one with 3:52 remaining that made the lead four at 33-29. Waverly went on an 11-0 run over the first 4:20 of the second half. The run ended when Caileigh Wead-Salmi rattled home a shot.
All that did was spark another 10-0 Waverly run that included a Vulgamore deep ball, a Vulgamore layup and old-fashioned three-point play by Stewart. The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Lions 23-6 in the third quarter.
“We told them, 'We got to keep grinding and play the way we did for the third quarter and almost all of the fourth quarter,’ Waverly head coach John Bonifield said. “When we sit down and we guard, and we defend, and we use our length, and use our athleticism, we can be very tough and be a hard put-out come tournament time.”
In the fourth quarter, Waverly took off on a 6-0 run to open the quarter and forced Washington (Court House) coach Sam Bihl to call a timeout. The spurt capped a 29-6 tear reaching over two quarters. In the final stanza, Risner had half a dozen, Vulgamore had four, Stewart had three and Paige O’Bryant rattled home two free throws.
It took Washington (Court House) until the 3:08-mark to record their first field goal, but the Lady Lions had the hot hand late. Shooters canned three treys and two deuces in the final three minutes of the contest to make the final margin.
The Tigers were paced by the senior duo of Vulagamore and Stewart. Vulgamore led all scorers with 23 points. Stewart followed with 20. Risner finished just short of double figures with nine.
For the Lady Lions, Calee Evans led the way with 16. Wead-Salmi added 12 and Maggi Wall had 10.
The Lady Tigers step back into league Monday night against Oak Hill.
