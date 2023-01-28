screen

Kelli Stewart (1) sets a screen for Morgan Crabtree (4) as Crabtree tries to elude Lady Lion defender in Waverly's 60-48 win Saturday afternoon.

 Bret Bevens/News Watchman

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE - Behind a 23-point third quarter, the Waverly Lady Tigers picked up a road win against the Washington (Court House) Lady Lions, 60-48, Saturday afternoon.

The win takes Waverly to 13-6 on the year and gives them three wins over teams in the Division II Southeast District.


