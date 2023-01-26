The Waverly Tigers rallied in the second half, but could not dig out of the hole created in the first half as they fell, 57-44, to the South Webster Jeeps Tuesday evening.

The loss drops Waverly to 1-15 on the year and 1-11 in Southern Ohio Conference (SOC) Division II play. The win takes the Jeeps to 12-4 on the year and gives them the season sweep over Waverly.


