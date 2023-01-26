The Waverly Tigers rallied in the second half, but could not dig out of the hole created in the first half as they fell, 57-44, to the South Webster Jeeps Tuesday evening.
The loss drops Waverly to 1-15 on the year and 1-11 in Southern Ohio Conference (SOC) Division II play. The win takes the Jeeps to 12-4 on the year and gives them the season sweep over Waverly.
The Tigers got behind early, trailing 7-0 just two and half minutes into the game. Caden Nibert got the Tigers on the scoreboard with a bucket at the 5:28 mark of the opening quarter. A second consecutive 7-2 run for the Jeeps ensued and put the Tigers down 14-4 with a minute and a half left in the first quarter. Nibert drilled a three with less than 30 second to go close out the scoring for the opening quarter with Waverly trailing 19-7.
In the second quarter, Waverly went cold from the field, only hitting one field goal. South Webster used their 6-1 edge in offensive rebounds to physically extend its offensive possessions and shot 50 percent from inside the arc in the first half to take a 31-11 lead into the locker room.
Nibert scored all of Waverly’s seven first quarter points and canned the only made basket for Waverly in the second quarter. The other second quarter points came on two free throws from Logan Swords.
The Tigers were unofficially 4-for-20 from the field in the opening half, committing 10 turnovers.
“We dug ourselves a hole,” Waverly coach Evan Callihan said. “We told them (at halftime) ‘Hey, shots didn’t fall our way and defensively we have to do better.’”
In the third quarter, South Webster pushed the lead to 24 with 2:55 left in the quarter. From that point the Tigers played with a new fire. Waverly, which scored nine points in the first five minutes of the quarter, added nine more to the cause in the last three minutes of the quarter.
“I thought we came out in that second half with the defensive intensity we needed,” Callihan said.
A 9-2 Waverly run over the last 2:55 in the third period saw the lead shrink to 17. Jamison Morton and Swords both connected from deep in the period. Ryan Haynes had a trio of baskets. Cade Carroll and Jake Schrader each added a deuce. The only two points for SWHS, in the last three minutes, came from the foul line. Waverly trailed 46-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Waverly continued to play with what seemed like a renewed spirit. With 6:16 the lead was down to 13, 50-37. When the lead dwindled to 12 with 4:10 left, South Webster took a timeout. The Tigers would shave the lead to 10. But it would be as close as the Tigers would get as South Webster took a 13-point win.
Waverly outscored the Jeeps 33-26 in the second half and shot over 60 percent. Unofficially, Waverly was 8-for-13 inside the arc and 4-for-7 from downtown, in the second half.
“We’ve been trying to be in more attack mode offensively. I’ve felt at times throughout the year we’ve been almost afraid to make mistakes sometimes,” Callihan said. “For us, it’s got to start on the defensive end of the floor.”
Ryan Haynes led all Tigers with 13 points, all coming in the second half. Logan Swords added 10, eight coming after the break, including two triples. Caden Nibert was just short of double figures, finishing with nine points.
Waverly returns to the court, Saturday, to face Miami Trace. It will be Hall of Fame night at Waverly. The induction ceremony will take place following the JV game.
SWHS - 19 12 15 11 - 57
WHS- 7 4 18 15 - 44
South Webster (57) - Christian White 1 0 0 0 2; Owen Mault 2 2 1 0 10; Tyler Sommer 5 2 5 3 19; Eli Roberts 8 0 4 4 20; Will Collins 2 0 2 2 6; TOTALS 18 4 12 9 57.
