CLARKSVILLE - Going up against a perennial Southwest Ohio football powerhouse in the Clinton-Massie Falcons, the Waverly Tigers fought, clawed and battled their way to the final seconds of Saturday night's Division IV Region 16 regional semifinal football playoff contest.
In the end, the Falcons had the opportunity to kick the game-winning field goal with 2.8 seconds left on the clock. The Tigers used three straight timeouts, hoping to ice Clinton-Massie kicker Trevor McGuinness. But McGuinness delivered the game-winner, hitting a 27-yard field goal as time expired to give the Falcons the 31-28 win and a ticket to the regional final. Waverly's offensive players could only kneel and watch as Clinton-Massie lined up for McGuinness to kick the game-winner.
"You have to be one point better, and they were three points better tonight," said Waverly coach Chris Crabtree. "It is a tough way to lose, but we went out blazing."
The Tigers can take heart in giving Clinton-Massie all they could handle, and coming from behind to give themselves an opportunity to go ahead and potentially take the game. They went toe-to-toe with a program that won state championships in 2012 and 2013, as well as finishing as the state runner-up in 2017. The Falcons have 19 post-season appearances in all and have been in the tournament 18 straight times. They've been state semifinalists four times in the last decade. Not counting this season, the Falcons have a post-season record of 32-17.
Meanwhile, Waverly has been building its football resume under their head coach, Chris Crabtree, and his staff of assistants, some of whom include Jason Bolin, Ferdie Marquez, Zach Smith, Daniel Sand, Jacob Knight, Tyler Rowe, and Jordan Belt. This is the fifth straight season the Tigers have appeared in the postseason, beginning in 2016. They've had eight appearances in all (others came in 1989, 2002, 2006, and 2007).
Prior to this year's run, the Tigers are 4-8 all time in playoff football. In 2016, 2017, 2018, a first round win evaded them as they battled in the powerful Region 16, filled with teams from the Cincinnati and Dayton area. They had the opportunity play in Region 15 one season ago, opening with a 40-0 blasting of the Gallia Academy Blue Devils. The Tigers had never won more than one game in a row in the post-season. They hoped to move past that last year, but the Tigers fell to Bloom-Carroll 49-21 in the next round.
This season might not have ever happened due to COVID-19, but once Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gave the green light in mid-August, the Tigers started their march towards a perfect regular season at 6-0 (shortened due to COVID-19 rules). Along the way, they dethroned Wheelersburg from the top of the Southern Ohio Conference Division II standings for the first time since the 2006 season. They were regularly in the top 10 rankings of the Division IV Associated Press poll throughout the season. They won back-to-back playoff games for the first time in school history. And they also won against a Cincinnati area team for the first time since the 1989 season.
Clinton-Massie's ground game is well touted and lived up to its billing. In statistics compiled by Waverly statistician Matt Snodgrass, who also serves as one of the radio announcers on 100.9 FM WXIZ for the Tigers, the Clinton-Massie Falcons ran the ball 58 times for a net gain of 356 yards on the ground in Saturday night's regional semifinal win. However, quarterback Kody Zantene was 0-for-4 passing, resulting in no passing yards.
Combining the 285 yards passing and 123 yards rushing for the Tigers added up to 408 yards, as Waverly outgained the Falcons in total yardage. Waverly also produced 21 first downs, while Clinton-Massie moved the chains 19 times.
Carson Vanhoose was the leading rusher for the Falcons, finishing with 21 carries for 158 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Colton Trampler had 16 rushes for 69 yards. Quarterback Kody Zantene carried it 10 times for 67 yards and two touchdowns. Cayden Clutter had 9 totes for 53 yards, while Blake Ireland carried it twice for a net gain of 9 yards.
For Waverly, Jaxson Poe had some big tackle-breaking runs, finishing with 20 rushes for 106 yards. Peyton Harris added 3 rushes for 16 yards. Quarterback Haydn' Shanks ran the ball 6 times and gained 17 yards, but he only had a net gain of 1 after being sacked twice.
In the passing game, Shanks completed 20-of-33 passes for 285 yards and 4 touchdowns. Will Futhey was the leading receiver with 6 receptions for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns, where he broke away and sprinted into the end zone untouched. The first of those was his long of 61 yards that gave the Tigers their first touchdown of the game. Phoenix Wolf had 8 receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown, with a long of 36 yards, which happened to be the final touchdown of the night for the Tigers to tie the game at 28-28. Penn Morrison added 4 catches for 32 yards. Zeke Brown had a pair of receptions for a gain of 4 yards.
Waverly converted 8-of-13 third down opportunities and 1-of-3 on fourth down tries. Ben Flanders punted just once in the contest.
Clinton-Massie was 6-of-11 on third down and 1-for-2 on fourth down. McGuinness punted twice for the Falcons.
The Tigers could not produce any sacks, while the Falcons recorded two.
The Tigers made it into the red zone three times, but only produced one touchdown in those three trips, while Clinton-Massie was 5-for-5 in the red zone.
"Coach (Jacob) Knight won't be happy, because he wants to score in the red zone every time," said Crabtree. "Against teams like this, you have to. Again, they had a great game plan coming in. We've done a good job of going out and doing what we do and executing all year long."
Working to control the ground game, the Falcons scored on the opening drive of the game. The Tigers held them to short gains much of the way, except when quarterback Kody Zantene escaped on a 44-yard run to get to the Waverly 5-yard line. The next two runs gained 2 yards each for the Falcons. On 3rd-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Zantene scored on a keeper. The kick by McGuinness was good, putting Clinton-Massie ahead 7-0 with 8:39 left on the clock in the opening quarter.
The Tigers wasted little time answering. Jaxson Poe gained 6 yards on a first down run and then did the same on third down. On the next play, Haydn' Shanks fired a pass to a running Will Futhey, who secured it and turned on the jets to cover 61 yards untouched for the answering touchdown. Ben Flanders connected on the point-after, bringing the game to a tie just one minute after Clinton-Massie put the first points on the board.
Waverly's first opportunity to take control came after the defense forced a quick three-and-out. Logan Long delivered a tackle-for-loss on 3rd-and-1 to force the punt. That Falcon punt went just 18 yards from the Clinton-Massie 35 to the Waverly 47.
Defensively, the Falcons tightened up, limiting the Tigers to short gains. Penn Morrison secured an 11-yard pass on third down to keep the drive alive, and later, Shanks completed an 8-yard pass to Phoenix Wolf on third down to keep the chains moving. But the drive stalled on 4th-and-4 on the Clinton-Massie 15-yard line, as Joe Baughman broke up the pass intended for Morrison.
The Falcons used the stop to fuel their next drive. Starting at their own 15-yard line with 2:26 left in the opening quarter, they used 13 plays to cover 85 yards and used more than six minutes of clock before scoring with a 4-yard rushing touchdown from Vanhoose. The Falcons fumbled on the drive, but they were able to recover the ball and keep the chains moving. The scoring drive gave them a 14-7 advantage with 8:19 left in the half.
Waverly came back with an answering drive. With the space created by the offensive line, Poe gained 3, 4, and 5 yards before Shanks connected with Morrison for another 4 yards. Poe followed by breaking a 21-yard run, working his way out of several tackles. Then Shanks delivered a strike to Futhey, who secured the catch and made it into the end zone from 38 yards away. Flanders connected on the kick, bringing the game to a 14-14 tie with 6:06 left in the half.
Clinton-Massie went right back to work, using nearly five minutes of clock to work it down to 1:08, when Vanhoose plunged across the goal line from 1 yard away. McGuinness' kick made the lead 21-14.
With little time left in the half, the Tigers gave themselves a chance to score. A 43-yard kick return by Phoenix Wolf gave the Tigers the opportunity to start on the Clinton-Massie 47-yard line. Waverly pushed to the Falcons 18-yard line. But an incompletion and a sack saw the Tigers facing 3rd-and-14. After another incomplete pass and time running out in the half, Flanders came on to try a 39-yard field goal. Falcon Blake Ireland blocked the kick and Gabe McDowell recovered the ball on the Waverly 48-yard line with 13 seconds to play. A initial run gained 8 yards for the Falcons, but Zantene had two incomplete passes to follow, bringing the half to an end.
The Tigers had the ball to start the second half of play with the opportunity to even the score at 21-21. But a 10-yard sack on the third play of the drive was too much to overcome. Clinton-Massie turned the opportunity into points instead, going up 28-14. Zantene closed an 8-play, 48-yard drive with a 10 yard keeper with 5:28 left in the third.
It seemed like a monumental challenge for the Tigers to come back; yet, they did. Waverly used up most of the rest of the quarter, capping a 12-play, 71-yard drive when Haydn' Shanks completed a 4-yard pass to a diving Zeke Brown. Flanders connected on the kick, making the score 28-21 with 58 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Tigers tried some trickery, hoping to secure an onside kick. But it was picked up by Donald Brewer at the 50-yard line. He made it to the Waverly 30-yard line before getting stopped by Peyton Harris.
Creating a key turning point in the game, Waverly defense stepped up, delivering a stop. Two runs of 3 yards, followed by another run of 1 yard made it 4th-and-3 with Ty Evans, Will Futhey and Mark Stulley providing tackles to get it to that point. Keeping the ball on fourth down, Zantene tried to pick up the first down with his legs, only to fumble the ball. Waverly sophomore Wyatt Crabtree dived on it, digging the ball out in the pile to give the Tigers the lift they needed. They responded with a scoring drive.
With runs by Poe moving the ball, Shanks mixed in passes to Wolf, Futhey and Morrison. He also scrambled for a 7-yard gain to pick up a first down. Shanks finished by finding Wolf along the Waverly sideline. Wolf secured the ball and covered the remaining distance of the 37 yards for the tying touchdown. After Flanders provided the kick, the score was knotted at 28-28 with 8:04 left to play.
Then the Waverly defense stepped up to provide a three-and-out, not allowing a first down. The first Falcon run was stuffed by Waverly's Brock Adams. Then Zantene fired two incomplete passes, bringing on McGuinness for the punt. Waverly senior Keith Doughman nearly blocked the punt, but McGuinness got it off in time.
With the opportunity to take the lead in front of them, the Tigers just couldn't get to the end zone, as the Clinton-Massie defense was up to making the stop. Shanks completed a first down pass to Wolf. Next Poe secured the handoff and picked up a first down with his feet. Shanks completed a 21-yard pass to Wolf to get to the 31-yard line of the Falcons. Shanks was hit for a loss scrambling on the next play. A 1-yard run was followed by a short 5-yard pass to Wolf, making it 4th-and-6 on the Clinton-Massie 27-yard line. Shanks appeared to have a completion to Morrison for first down, but Bryce Scalf broke up the play.
Clinton-Massie took over with 5:08 to play, working the clock and yardage efficiently. While they didn't gain any more than 7 yards at one time, and most of the time less, the Falcons kept moving. Spencer Pollard, Brock Adams, Penn Morrison, Will Futhey, Zeke Brown, Ty Evans, and Wyatt Crabtree all delivered tackles. But the Falcons got to the Waverly 10-yard line and took a timeout to stop the clock with 2.8 seconds left. Once the Tigers saw they were lining up for a field goal, the coaching staff took three straight timeouts in hopes of disrupting the flow. In the end, McGuinness was able to drill the kick for the 27-yard field goal, breaking the tie and taking the 31-28 win.
"You don't ever like it. It is one of those things where eventually someone has to lose. We came here to play against a team that is an established and good program, that is well-coached, and does things the right way," said Coach Crabtree. "They are disciplined. It doesn't make it easier, but you understand it. It is what it is. All you have to be is one point better, and we came up just a little short tonight."
Waverly held Clinton-Massie's offense to a season-low 31 points. Coming into the battle with Waverly, the Falcons were averaging almost 60 points a game on offense with their season high of 86 points coming against Western Brown in the third week of the season. Defensively, the Falcons were giving up an average of 24 points a game.
The Tigers came into the contest averaging 47 points per game, while surrendering almost 18 points per game.
In the final Associated Press high school football poll of the year, Clinton-Massie was ranked the No. 1 team in Division IV with 13 first place votes. The Tigers found themselves ranked seventh in that same poll.
"This is a special group of (Waverly football) guys. They've accomplished a lot of goals, and they've earned everything they have gotten. They deserve all of the awards, accolades, and accomplishments they have achieved," said Crabtree.
"I can't say enough about this group. They are a good group of leaders and a good group of hard workers. They are great practice guys. This has been a fun year. They just come to practice and go to work. We haven't had to get on them a whole lot. They just go and do what they are supposed to do. It is nice when that happens."
Waverly will lose a large class of seniors, including three-year starter and record setting quarterback Haydn' Shanks, along with most of the offensive line and many other skill positions. Those include Zeke Brown, Jaxson Poe, Keith Doughman, Phoenix Wolf, Ben Flanders, Spencer Pollard, Andrew Welch, Jacob Crisp, Isaiah Robinson, Aiden Diehl, Michael Davis and Blaise Reader.
"I'm very proud of those seniors. We are going to miss them to death. We have a lot of guys to replace. Hopefully these younger guys are paying attention. We need them to step up and be leaders. They have a good mold to follow," said Crabtree.
"We are going to lose some key guys this year, but that won't change what we do to prepare for each week. It might be some different personnel and may look a little different at times, but we will keep working."
Waverly ends the year at 8-1 with the 6-0 undefeated regular season and the SOC II title.
