Pike County’s three varsity football teams will all play road games this week against conference opponents. The following sections include a look at the matchups for each team.
WAVERLY
This week is one of the biggest of the season for the Waverly Tigers as they prepare to travel to Wheelersburg to do battle with the Pirates at Ed Miller Stadium.
The series has heavily favored the Pirates since the year 2000 with Wheelersburg winning 16 of those 19 meetings. Waverly’s last win over Wheelersburg came during the 2006 season when the Tigers went a perfect 10-0. The other two years in this century were 2001 and 2002.
Both teams are a perfect 2-0 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play, and each is coming into this week’s contest after putting up 50-plus points in their most recent game. Wheelersburg handled Oak Hill 55-0 on Friday, while Waverly defeated Valley 51-7.
Instead of thinking about who their opponent is this week, Waverly coach Chris Crabtree and his staff are emphasizing that the Tigers must play themselves to be successful.
“It is a big one. From where we were in week 3 (the Unioto loss), I love how our kids have rebounded. We have found a way to win. We’ve always tried to emphasize it is one week to the next,” said Crabtree.
“Ultimately, this is going to be another game where we have to play ourselves. We just happen to be playing at Wheelersburg. We have to go play against ourselves, by going out and executing what we need to do. It doesn’t matter who we play. It is about what we do. We just have to keep stacking one week on top of another.”
After seven weeks of play, Waverly has scored 260 points for an average of 37.1 points per game. Defensively, the Tigers have surrendered 130 points for an average of 18.6 points per game.
Wheelersburg comes into the game with an overall record of 4-3, having played a challenging slate of non-league games. Those losses came to Ironton, Bishop Hartley and Jackson. The Pirates also survived an overtime battle with Ashland Blazer (Kentucky), 34-33. Their first SOC II game with the Minford Falcons also went into overtime with Wheelersburg winning 21-20, after the Falcons elected to go for the 2-point conversion in the overtime session, instead of kicking the extra point to try and force a second overtime.
Wheelersburg’s quarterback was the big question coming into the season. The senior quarterback transferred to Ironton, and their junior quarterback had a season-ending injury in preseason practice.
According to Ruth Boll of the Scioto Voice, the coaches started senior Makya Matthews at quarterback in the Ironton game and then moved to sophomore Aaron Masters in the second half. In the second quarter of the Minford game, they changed from Masters to Evan Horsley, a senior. Horsley had a few reps at backup quarterback last year. The Oak Hill game was his first start. He was 7-for-9 passing for 151 yards and three touchdowns.
Offensively, Wheelersburg has scored 175 points this season for an average of 25 points per game. Defensively, the Pirates have surrendered 169 points for 24.1 points per game. Waverly will need to account for Horsley, a dual threat to run or pass. Horsley was responsible for three rushing touchdowns to go along with his three passing touchdowns in the win over Oak Hill.
According to Boll, Wheelersburg has about five backs and seven or eight receivers that they have used, partially because of all the injuries. Most of the starters are back from injury except for the junior quarterback.
The Associated Press also released its weekly football poll Monday. The Tigers found themselves ranked 10th in the Division IV poll. Wheelersburg is not currently ranked in the Division V poll.
Game time is 7 p.m. Friday night at Wheelersburg.
EASTERN
After being held to two touchdowns in last week’s 38-14 loss to Symmes Valley, the Eastern Eagles will be eager to get the offense back on track this week as they travel to Spartan Stadium in Portsmouth to take on the Notre Dame Titans.
In the Symmes Valley game, Eastern quarterback Wyatt Hines injured his thumb, leaving the Eagles to use three different players at that position to finish the game. All suffered interceptions against the solid Viking defense.
Eastern coach Scott Tomlison indicated that Dillion Mattox would likely be the starting quarterback this week and wide receiver Logan Clemmons will likely move to running back.
Offensively, the Eagles (2-5, 1-1 Southern Ohio Conference Division I) have now scored 213 points for an average of 30.4 points per game. On defense, they have surrendered 264 for an average of 37.7 per game.
Notre Dame (0-7, 0-2 SOC I) has yet to find the win column. The Titans have scored just 60 points this year, which works out to an average of 8.6 points per game. Notre Dame has surrendered 275 points for an average of 39.3 points per game.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium.
PIKETON
After producing leads and staying competitive in the early portions of games against Paint Valley and Southeastern, the Piketon Redstreaks couldn’t replicate the feat in Friday’s homecoming loss to the Adena Warriors. Five turnovers played a big factor in the score differential.
Entering this week, Paint Valley (1), Adena (2) and Southeastern (3) are the top teams in Division VI, Region 24. If the season were to end today, all three would be hosting first-round playoff games. All three of those teams were also mentioned in the Associated Press Division VI football poll that was released on Monday, although none of them are in the top 10.
The Redstreaks (1-6, 0-4 Scioto Valley Conference) are hopeful that they can find their stride this week as they travel to Westfall (4-3, 2-2 SVC) to do battle with the hosting Mustangs. Piketon’s six losses have come against teams with a combined 33-9 record.
Westfall has also lost to both Southeastern and Adena in conference action. Wins for the Mustangs have come over teams that have a combined record of 4-23. Their SVC wins have come over Huntington and Zane Trace — teams that both have 1-6 overall records, like Piketon. Westfall’s non-league wins came against Logan Elm (1-5) and Circleville (1-6). The three Mustang losses came from teams with a combined record of 17-4 (Madison Plains, Adena, Southeastern).
Offensively, the two teams have posted similar numbers. Piketon has scored 152 points for an average of 21.7 points per game. Westfall has scored 177 points for an average of 25.3 points per game. Defensively, Westfall has surrendered 140 points for an average of 20 points per game. Piketon has given up 278 points for an average of 39.7 points per game, but the Redstreaks have played a much tougher schedule to this point.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday night at Westfall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.