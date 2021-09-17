As a volleyball team with mix of players from all high school grade levels, the Western Lady Indians continue to work on finding their way on the court.
For the second straight school year, battling the COVID-19 situation has made it hard for teams to find rhythm in a season of disruptions. Due to an early season quarantine, the Thursday, Sept. 16 game versus New Boston was the first home contest for the Lady Indians this season. The quarantine also resulted in a crammed schedule of five games this past week, leaving the Lady Indians with no time to practice.
Although Western lost Thursday's home contest 0-3 (14-25, 26-28, 14-25) to New Boston, the Lady Indians had stretches where they played well and won long volleys. Their best chance to take a win was in the second set when they pushed out to a big lead, but they could not stop a New Boston comeback.
In the opening set, Western fell behind 12-2 before attempting to rally back, but the Lady Indians could never get closer than eight points. That came when Alyssa Marhoover served a point, followed by a key dig from Taylor Grooms that hit just inside the out-of-bounds line untouched by New Boston, 12-4. The Lady Tigers countered with a run of three points, going up 15-4. Taylor Grooms delivered with a tipped ball and then served a pair of points, cutting the lead down to nine. But the rest of the set saw the two teams trade points out to a 25-14 win for the Lady Tigers.
Western took the lead early in set two, gaining some early momentum when Taylor Grooms provided a key play, Megan Whitley added an assist, and Alyssa Marhoover leveled the kill. That created an early 1-1 tie. The two teams tied again at 2-2 before net play from Alyssa Marhoover and Katelynn Penwell added another point. Grooms served the next point, increasing the lead to 4-2. The Lady Tigers came back to tie again, 4-4. Western moved ahead on Alyssa Marhoover's serve.
Western's largest advantage in the set came when Emma Durham began her serving run, firing a pair of aces to start an 8-0 run. The Lady Indians made plays to help and keep Durham serving. A crucial dig from Kerrigan Marhoover eventually resulted in a big kill for Kenzi Ferneau, who won the next point on a play at the net, 14-6. Chloe Beekman had the next play on the net with a block, as Western pushed to a 10-point lead 16-6.
Durham's run ended, but the Lady Indians extended their lead farther when Beekman came up in the rotation next. Beekman served three straight, using a kill from Ferneau to win the final point and increase the lead to 20-7.
At that point, New Boston began its slow comeback, chipping away at Western's lead with several small runs. The Lady Tigers cut it to single digits, cutting it down to a seven-point lead before Western was able to win a long volley to make the score 23-17. However, the Lady Tigers responded with six straight to tie it at 23-23. Western won the next point, but could not close out the victory. The teams tied at 24, 25 and 26. Kerrigan Marhoover had a diving dig to make it 26-26. Then New Boston claimed the final two points, 28-26.
Western fell behind to start the third and final set, but fought back to tie it on Taylor Grooms' serve, 4-4. Katelynn Penwell and Alyssa Marhoover provided kills, while Kenzi Ferneau had a dig and a set that pushed into a slight lead. Eventually the two teams tied at 8-8 again before New Boston served into a four point advantage, 12-8. The Lady Indians continued to fight, but eventually New Boston claimed the 25-14 win.
Western Head Volleyball Coach Dawn Durham said at the beginning of the season, the coaches had the team set group goals, and individuals also set goals. They are working on their culture, communication, trust and connection on the court.
"We are building and trying to improve," said Durham. "We are changing it up and trying to find the right lineup and system. We have players who we need to buy into their roles for us to be successful."
Statistically, Alyssa Marhoover finished with 5 kills, served 9-for-10 with an ace, made 10 digs, and added 1 assist. Katelynn Penwell also had 5 kills and 10 digs. She gave out 2 assists.
Kenzi Ferneau led the way in digs with 28, also having 5 kills and 3 assists. Taylor Grooms followed with 20 digs, 3 kills and 4 assists. She served 8-for-10 with an ace, and was 16-for-19 in serve receive. Emma Durham served 10-for-12 with 3 aces, while adding 3 digs.
Chloe Beekman provided 4 kills, 5 digs, and 1 assist. Kerrigan Marhoover led the way in assists with 7 and also had 12 digs. Megan Whitley provided 11 digs and gave out an assist. Sakayla Beckett had 3 digs, while Finley May recorded 2 digs.
Western's first victory of the season came on Tuesday, Sept. 14 as the Lady Indians traveled to Sciotoville East and returned with a 3-0 win (26-6, 25-8, 25-20).
Kenzi Ferneau led the team in serving, going 30-for-30 with 10 aces, 3 digs, 7 assists, 2 kills, and 1 block. Taylor Grooms added 6 kills, 2 digs, and 5 assists. Maddie Clay had 2 kills, 1 dig, and 1 assist.
Alyssa Marhoover added 5 kills and 1 dig. Chloe Beekman provided 2 kills and 4 digs. Katelynn Penwell and Breleigh Tackett each had 1 kill and 1 assist, while Sakayla Beckett also had 1 kill and 1 block. Kerrigan Marhoover added 2 digs, Finley May provided 2 assists, and Abbi Grooms had 1 kill.
Western was set to take on Portsmouth Clay Saturday afternoon in a rescheduled game. The junior varsity match was set to begin at noon. On Tuesday, the Lady Indians will be home versus the Notre Dame Lady Titans.
