Waverly senior Bailey Vulgamore was named Southern Ohio Conference Division II Girls Basketball Player of the Year (POY). This is Vulgamore's second POY award this season. She was also the Division I/II Player of the Year for the District 14 Basketball Coaches Association.
All Southern Ohio Conference Division II Girls Basketball Teams 2022-23
SOC II First Team: West's Maelynn Howell, Alexia Dever and Emma Sayre; Wheelersburg's Makenna Walker and Madison Whittaker; Minford's Lindsee Williams, Maggie Risner and Lexi Conkel; Waverly's Bailey Vulgamore and Kelli Stewart; South Webster's Skylar Zimmerman and Bella Claxon; Valley's Madison Montgomery; Eastern's Cylie Weaver; Northwest's Faith Jewett.
SOC II Second Team: West's Charlie Jo Howard and Sydney McDermott; Wheelersburg's Lexie Rucker and Kiera Kennard; Waverly's Caris Risner; South Webster's Kerith Wright; Valley's Lexie Morrow; Eastern's Laken Gullett; Northwest's Daria Compton; Oak Hill's Caitlin Gambill and Tori Bodey.
Southern Ohio Conference Division II Champions - Portsmouth West
SOC II Girls Defensive Player of the Year: Portsmouth West's Emma Sayre
SOC II Girls Coach of the Year: Portsmouth West's Larry Howell Jr.
