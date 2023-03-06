Bailey Vulgamore - SOC II POY

Waverly senior Bailey Vulgamore was named Southern Ohio Conference Division II Girls Basketball Player of the Year (POY). This is Vulgamore's second POY award this season. She was also the Division I/II Player of the Year for the District 14 Basketball Coaches Association. 

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

All Southern Ohio Conference Division II Girls Basketball Teams 2022-23

SOC II First Team: West's Maelynn Howell, Alexia Dever and Emma Sayre; Wheelersburg's Makenna Walker and Madison Whittaker; Minford's Lindsee Williams, Maggie Risner and Lexi Conkel; Waverly's Bailey Vulgamore and Kelli Stewart; South Webster's Skylar Zimmerman and Bella Claxon; Valley's Madison Montgomery; Eastern's Cylie Weaver; Northwest's Faith Jewett. 


