The Eastern Eagles are getting closer to tasting their first varsity basketball victory of the season.
Eastern had a pair of road games, traveling to North Adams, for a non-league tilt with the Green Devils Saturday evening. Then on Tuesday, they traveled to Northwest to take on the Mohawks, going down in double overtime. The following sections summarize each game.
Dec. 5 @ North Adams
After a solid defensive effort in the first half of play Saturday evening, the Eagles found themselves ahead of North Adams, 25-18, at the halfway mark.
During the break, the Green Devils warmed up and came out firing, unloading with 26 points in the third quarter and 16 more in the fourth to take a 60-34 win.
The first quarter was the best for Eastern as the Eagles had six different players combine to score 20 points, making it hard for North Adams to key on any certain player. Eastern also had four three-pointers, which came from four different players, including Dillion Mattox, Isaac Richardson, Brennen Slusher and Neil Leist. Mattox and Leist also added a bucket each, along with Chase Carter and Jake Tribby. By the end of the frame, EHS was ahead 20-11.
Defensively, the Eagles continued to do well in the second quarter, limiting North Adams to seven points. But the Eagles also found themselves hampered on the offensive end. Slusher produced the only field goal, a trifecta. Abe McBee had the other two points from the foul line. Still, the Eagles were ahead 25-18.
The third quarter arrived and with it, the Green Devils looked to J. Hegler, who delivered 13 of their 26 points during that eight minute stretch. Eastern could only answer with six, falling behind 44-31 by the end of the frame. The final quarter was a similar story with North Adams outscoring the Eagles 16-3 to finish the 60-34 win.
For the Green Devils, Hegler finished with a game-high of 27 points, followed by Mead and B. Copas with 12.
Eastern was led by Chase Carter with eight points, followed by Slusher and Leist with seven points each.
Dec. 8 @ Northwest
Tuesday night’s game between Eastern and Northwest was a thriller for those who were able to view it, taking double overtime to determine a winner.
In the end, the Mohawks prevailed 50-47, as Neil Leist’s tying shot attempt fell just short.
The contest was close throughout. The Mohawks led 8-7 after one. The Eagles led 21-20 at halftime. Northwest moved ahead again in the third quarter, pushing out to a 32-25 advantage. But their was an outpouring of points in the fourth, as Leist scored 11 of the 17 the Eagles produced. The other six came from seniors Dillion Mattox and Jake Tribby. At the end of regulation, the two teams were tied 42-42.
Northwest freshman guard Connor Lintz fouled out with one minute left in the first overtime session, having scored 17 points. But the Mohawks were able to hold without him and force a second overtime to win it 50-47.
Statistically, Northwest won the battle of the boards 28-19 as well. Brycen Carver led the scoring attack for the Mohawks with 20 points, followed by Lintz with 17 and Landen Smith with 12.
For Eastern, Leist finished with 23 points, hitting five trifectas while going 8-of-11 from the line. Mattox followed with 12 points.
The Eagles will be home Tuesday against South Webster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.