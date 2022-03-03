After a stellar year as the senior quarterback for the Waverly Tigers, Wade Futhey will be suiting up for the Capital University Comets in the fall.
Futhey made his commitment official in front of friends and family at Waverly High School on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Capital University, which recently underwent a mascot name change from Crusaders to Comets, is an NCAA Division III school, playing in the Ohio Athletic Conference.
With just one full season of varsity experience as the starter, Futhey had an outstanding year for the Tigers, leading to the opportunity to continue playing football at the college level.
“It shows the hard work and dedication that Wade has put in up to this point. Going into his senior year, he hadn’t had a lot of experience at quarterback, but he did come in at different points and filled in when Haydn’ Shanks was injured,” said Waverly Head Football Coach Chris Crabtree.
“When his number was called, Wade was ready. That whole winter before going into his senior season, Wade definitely prepared himself physically and mentally, understanding the game, and putting extra time in studying film. Wade was definitely prepared in that aspect.We’re super proud of him for being able to come in and do what he was able to do without having much live experience.”
In Waverly’s 11 games during the 2021 season and playoff run, Futhey completed 195 passes on 301 attempts for a school-record 2,823 yards with 33 touchdowns. That performance ranked him 15th in the state of Ohio in yardage for the 2022 season at that time across all seven Ohio divisions, according to Max Preps. Futhey also produced two rushing touchdowns.
When the season came to a close, Futhey was named First Team All-Ohio Division 4, First Team All-Southeast District and Southeast District Offensive Player of the Year in Division 4, and Southern Ohio Conference Division II First team, as well as SOC II Co-Offensive Player of the Year, sharing the award with West’s Ryan Sissel.
When Futhey filled in at different times during the 2019 and 2020 seasons for Haydn’ Shanks, who was a three-year varsity starting quarterback and First Team All-Ohioan, Futhey’s arm strength and throwing ability weren’t showcased, as the Tigers used more of a running attack in those situations.
“We knew he had that capability. That’s why we put Wade in that position, because we felt like he could do it. When you don’t have the experience, sometimes you don’t know how it is going to pan out,” said Crabtree of having Futhey play quarterback.
“Wade has some good people to throw the ball to, and he makes good decisions. He was able to go out and perform at a high level. Obviously, Wade made us better and gave us a lot of success. I’m just super happy for him to get an opportunity to go and play at the next level, give it a shot and see how he does.”
One of Wade Futhey’s targets on the field was his twin brother Will, who still hasn’t made his college football decision official at this time.
“I think Capital was a good fit for Wade. I think he liked the campus, and I think he was able to get the cost down to do a good level for him and he felt comfortable with,” said Crabtree. “It is pretty cool for him to be able to do that.”
Wade Futhey is grateful for the opportunity that he has in front of him.
“It means a lot,” he said. “At the beginning of the season, I didn’t really know for sure if I would have an opportunity to play at the next level, but it has always been a dream. I’m happy to able to make it happen and thankful to everyone who has helped me get here.”
During Futhey’s four years of high school football at Waverly, the Tigers compiled a record of 39-8 overall with playoff appearances all four years and one Southern Ohio Conference Division II football title. Their 2021 playoff run ended at Clinton-Massie — the team that went on to win the Division 4 state championship.
“Yeah, there was a lot of pressure, but I loved it. I had to go out and perform with the team we had,” said Futhey. “I loved every minute of it. I have a lot of memories from four years here with a great program. All of the wins we had and big games that we won and lost.”
Futhey will continue to play quarterback in college, but he will have to compete with a handful of quarterbacks who are already on the Capital University roster, as well as any newcomers.
“They have had a pretty good recruiting class this year and last year. We are going to be pretty young, so I will have the opportunity to compete right away,” said Futhey, who is currently undecided on his major.
“I like the program and what they do. I like it because a lot of their offensive plays are similar to what we ran. It is a great college education-wise and location. Everything worked out, and I’m happy to go there.”
