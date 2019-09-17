Winning their seventh volleyball match in a row Monday evening, the Western Lady Indians took a little time to get rolling. Once they did, the triumph came in the form of a 3-1 victory (23-25, 25-21, 25-11, 25-17) over the visiting McClain Tigers.
The first set was a struggle for Western to get into a rhythm. McClain moved out to an initial 6-1 advantage after Iva Easter put together a five-point serving run. The two teams traded points up to a 9-3 McClain lead. Then the Lady Indians rallied with a 6-1 run to get within one-point, 10-9.
Each time McClain extended its lead, Western fought back with another run. Eventually, the two teams tied at 16, 17 and 18 before the Lady Tigers appeared to pulling away.
Western came back with a run of four straight points. A winning tip by Mea Henderson gave the ball to Chelsey Penwell, who served three more points. That third point was won on a well-placed kill from Henderson in the back corner of the court. That gave the Lady Indians the lead for the first time since Kenzi Ferneau won the initial point of the set to make it 1-0. However, the Lady Tigers grabbed the next point and Easter served two more to give McClain the 25-23 win.
The second set started like the first, but it had a different outcome. McClain surged out to a 5-3 advantage before Western had a run to move in front. Paige Davis took over serving with her team trailing 5-4 and added four straight points to put Western up 8-5. The Lady Indians held the advantage up to 11-8 when McClain responded with a run of four points to tie the game. The two teams tied again at 13. Then Western moved ahead for good, inspired by a run that included an incredible save from Carigan Haggy.
The Lady Indians managed to dig up a hard hit kill attempt from McClain, but the ball was headed toward the back wall. A second hit did not change the ball’s direction. On a sprint toward the wall, Haggy took a big swing, launching the ball backwards over her head. It sailed high toward the gymnasium roof and landed just inside the out-of-bounds line in the back corner of McClain’s side for a point. Haggy was all smiles as she was congratulated by her teammates for the save, giving Western the 16-14 edge. She followed by serving and winning the next point. From that point forward, the Lady Indians maintained and extended their lead, taking the set 25-21 when Henderson served up an ace for the final point.
The momentum that was gained after Haggy’s save continued in the third set. McClain had the opportunity to serve first, but Western won the point. Then Chelsey Penwell served two more to give her team the early 3-0 edge. McClain picked up its initial point before Western scored three more, making the lead 6-2. The Lady Tigers made their final rally of the set with four straight points, including three on Maddy Crawford’s serve, to cut it to 6-5. That was as close as they could come.
The Lady Indians took the next point and stormed forward. Freshman Kenzi Ferneau stepped behind the service line and delivered four more points, including a pair of aces, moving the score to 11-5. The two teams traded points briefly with Chloe Legg and Chelsey Penwell each recording a kill to keep Western in front 13-7. Penwell’s kill gave the serve to Haggy. She followed with six more points that included two additional kills from Penwell. At that point, Western was ahead 19-7.
The Lady Tigers made a final push, securing three straight points to cut the advantage to 19-10. Western took the next point to double the lead, 20-10, and Legg followed with two service points to push it to 22-10. McClain won a final point. Then a kill from Ferneau gave the ball to Penwell, who served the final two points for a 25-11 win.
In the fourth set, the two teams played through some early ties at 1-1 and 2-2 before McClain moved ahead briefly, going up 5-2. The two teams then traded points through several servers until Western’s Chloe Legg began a big run for her team. Legg served up six straight points with kills from Mea Henderson, Chelsey Penwell and Kenzi Ferneau creating a 12-8 edge. The Lady Indians never trailed again.
Henderson, Legg, Penwell, Ferneau and Haggy all served during the final run. Haggy and Penwell added two more kills each during that stretch as Western pused up to a 23-15 advantage. The Lady Tigers rallied for two final points. Then Western took the next two with Penwell serving an ace for a 25-17 win.
“We have a winning record right now. We’re second in the league,” said Western coach Jenny Wheeler. “The girls have definitely worked hard for it all season. We have a strong set of girls who can really play just about anywhere. If they struggle, I can switch them around and they will adapt. That’s just the best scenario we could be in.”
With that win, the Lady Indians improved to 7-2 overall and remain at 5-1 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I.
“They are stressing me out because they like to go more than three sets with everyone,” Wheeler said jokingly. “But they have worked so hard. I think we are ending up a lot higher (in the league) and more of a competitor than anyone expected this year. Good things are coming for us.”
Statistically against McClain, Carigan Haggy produced nine of Western’s 30 kills. Mea Henderson and Chelsey Penwell each added seven, followed by Kenzi Ferneau (4), Chloe Legg (2), and Paige Davis (1). Legg also had two blocks, while Penwell delivered one.
The Lady Indians had a full night digging, producing 97. Haggy and Penwell had 24 digs each, followed by Ferneau with 20. Davis added 10 digs, followed by Henderson (8), Brooklyn Leedy (6) and Legg (5).
Davis led the way in assists with 16, followed by Penwell (6), Ferneau (2), Leedy (2), Legg (1) and Henderson (1). In serving, Western produced 11 aces with Legg, Henderson, Davis, Penwell and Ferneau having two each.
Wheeler is a first-year varsity coach, having played volleyball at Eastern High School and Ohio Christian University.
“I actually had plans for staying as the varsity assistant coach at Eastern. Then this job opened up. I debated on it for months during the time I was coaching club volleyball,” she said. “I applied for it and they gave it to me immediately. I’m happy they did.”
Last year during the volleyball season at Eastern, Wheeler was still working on completing her college degree at OCU, where she also played college volleyball in the three previous seasons. Not only did she secure the coaching job at Western, she also was hired as an Intervention Specialist for sixth grade.
“It is exciting. It has always been my dream to be a varsity coach. To start out this young and with this talented group is very exciting,” said Wheeler.
“I have four seniors — Jadah (Pearson), Chloe (Legg), Chelsey (Penwell) and Carigan (Haggy) — plus three juniors and one freshman full time. We also have two sophomores that we have pulled up from the junior varsity team. They have been working really hard and are really looking to compete in the SOC this year. Notre Dame is our biggest competitor.”
Western has a big week this week. New Boston, which is currently third in the league standings, was coming to WHS Tuesday night. The Lady Indians will then face the league-leading Notre Dame Lady Titans at home on Thursday. Notre Dame is coached by another Eastern graduate and volleyball player in first-year coach Cassidy Roney. Wheeler (formerly Jenny Keppler) and Roney were teammates at EHS.
“Volleyball is a mental game. Conditioning and foundations are important, but the mental aspect is a whole different world,” said Wheeler of her coaching philosophy.
“The biggest thing is hustle. It was a lot of work. I taught them a whole different rotation and defense this year. They worked very hard on adapting to that. Hustling and talking on the court will really take us far this year.”
Statistics weren’t available for the 3-0 win (25-13, 25-12, 25-11) over East on Thursday, Sept. 12 at press time for the News Watchman’s weekend edition. In that triumph, the Lady Indians produced 21 kills as a team. Carigan Haggy, Chloe Legg and Jadah Pearson had five kills each, while Kenzie Ferneau and Mea Henderson added three each. Pearson also had a solo block.
The Lady Indians had 52 digs as a team, led by Haggy who produced 17 of those. She was followed by Brooklyn Leedy (9), Henderson (8), Ferneau (7), Pearson (4), Paige Davis (4), and Legg (3). Davis gave out 12 assists to lead the team in that category. Ferneau and Henderson added two each. Haggy also led the way serving, going 16-for-16 with four aces. In serve receive, she was a perfect 9-for-9.
