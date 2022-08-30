Off to a competitive start, Western’s varsity volleyball team improved to 3-2, playing four matches in a five-day span.
Off to a competitive start, Western’s varsity volleyball team improved to 3-2, playing four matches in a five-day span.
The junior varsity team started the night with a 2-0 win (25-21, 25-9). Then the varsity team followed with a 3-0 victory (25-8, 25-14, 25-20).
Leading the varsity team statistically in kills was Kenzi Ferneau with 17. Addy Brewster and Kerrigan Marhoover added five kills each. Marhoover also handed out 17 assists, while Brewster provided 12. In digs, Ferneau finished with 14, followed by Brewster with 11 and Katelynn Penwell with eight. Breleigh Tackett finished with four ace serves, while Finley May added three.
On Saturday morning, Western went 1-1 in tri-match action in a very competitive day.
First, the Lady Indians started with a 2-1 victory (25-15, 19-25, 27-25) over the Peebles Lady Indians.
In that win, Kenzi Ferneau led on the net with 12 kills and four blocks. She also led the way in digs with 17. Addy Brewster added seven kills, 12 assists and 10 digs. Kerrigan Marhoover had nine assists and 10 digs. Katelynn Penwell had 11 digs, and Breleigh Tackett added four kills.
There were plenty of ace serves as well. Finley May led with three, followed by Brewster with two, and Penwell, Ferneau, and Tackett with one each.
In their second match of the day, the Lady Indians suffered a hard-fought loss to Southeastern 2-1 (25-20, 9-25, 19-25).
Ferneau led in kills with nine, followed by Brewster with eight and Marhoover with five. Marhoover and Brewster handed out nine assists each. Brewster led in digs with 19, followed by Ferneau with 16 and Tackett with nine.
On Monday, Western traveled to North Adams and fell in a 3-1 defeat (21-25, 25-18, 21-25, 24-26) by the Lady Green Devils.
Western was set to travel to Symmes Valley Tuesday evening.
