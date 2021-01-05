Tuesday night's basketball action for Pike County's varsity boys squads resulted in a tough loss for the Waverly Tigers in an SOC II showdown with Wheelersburg, a road victory for the Piketon Redstreaks at West Union, and league losses for the Western Indians at New Boston and the Eastern Eagles versus Portsmouth West.
The following sections include information and scoring for each game.
Waverly vs. Wheelersburg
Off to a 4-0 start and receiving enough votes to secure a top-10 spot in the Division II Associated Press poll, the Waverly Tigers suffered a setback against the always-solid Wheelersburg Pirates.
A 12-point lead for Waverly early in the third quarter, 32-20, turned into a nine-point loss by the end, 60-51. The Pirates outscored the Tigers 25-13 in the final quarter, adding 12 of those 25 in the final two minutes.
"Defensively we had breakdowns. We let the ball get into the middle when we went to our zone trap. They cashed in on those," said Waverly coach Travis Robertson of the second half of the game.
"Offensively was where we lost the game. We took some bad shots and didn't execute. There was no flow in the half court. It is effort. Wheelersburg came away with every loose ball and every rebound. Wheelersburg is going to compete. They aren't just going to give it to you. If you ask my honest opinion, we are better than they are across the board as a team. Tonight, they were better than us. They were tougher than us, and they went and got it."
The game started well enough for the Tigers, who won the tip and saw junior Trey Robertson head to the hoop for a quick layup. Forcing Burg into two early turnovers, Robertson had the chance to score again on a steal, creating a 4-0 lead. Then the Pirates woke up, surging in front with a quick 7-0 burst. Waverly regained the lead three more times in the quarter, as the two teams traded blows. The Pirates scored the final five points of the first, going up 16-12. Wheelersburg also won the rebounding battle 8-3 in that stretch.
The second quarter was the best one of the night for the Tigers. Their defense worked to limit the Pirates to four points, while the offense generated 15. Neither team scored in the opening minute. Finally, Waverly's Mark Stulley had the opportunity to start the scoring on the line. He hit the first shot, but missed the second. However, junior Will Futhey snagged the rebound, and flipped it back to Stulley, who then fired a pass to Robertson for an open three, tying the game at 16-16. Defensively, the Tigers forced a five second call. Then they used the possession to gain the lead with Zeke Brown drawing defenders to the interior before getting the ball to Gage Wheeler for a reverse layup. Once again, Waverly's defense forced a turnover and Trey Robertson scored on a floater, 20-16.
With less than five minutes remaining in the second quarter, J.J. Truitt provided Wheelersburg's first basket of the frame, but Waverly answered with an alley-oop play from Mark Stulley to Zeke Brown. Stulley had a three-pointer on the next Tiger possession, opening a 25-20 lead. The final four minutes of the quarter were a defensive battle. Waverly was 1-for-4 from the floor with Robertson having the lone basket. But the Pirates went 0-for-6 during the same stretch. Waverly took a 27-20 lead into the break.
The Tigers scored the first five points of the third quarter, pushing up to a 32-20 advantage. But the Pirates weren't going away quietly. They used a run of eight points over the next three minutes to pull within four, 32-28. Robertson broke the drought for Waverly with a trifecta, only to see Truitt answer with one for the Pirates. Robertson delivered on another three, giving the Tigers a 38-31 lead. But the next three minutes saw Waverly go scoreless, while the Pirates managed to add four points, 38-35.
Wheelersburg took the momentum and ran with it in the fourth quarter. The first three Pirate possessions saw them bring the game to a 42-42 tie. Will Futhey gave the Tigers the lead again, 44-42, for what would be the final time. Pirate Matt Miller put his team ahead 45-44 with a triple. Then Zeke Brown tied it for the Tigers on the line, 45-45, with just over four minutes remaining.
Neither team scored for more than a minute until Wheelersburg sophomore Kenny Sanderlin hit to break the tie. Sanderlin added a free throw on Wheelersburg's next possession to make the lead 48-45.
More than a minute ticked off the clock with neither team scoring. But once Carter McCorkle and Truitt finally scored on back-to-back possessions with under two minutes to go, the Tigers found themselves down by seven. Robertson connected on another three-pointer to trim the lead to four, only to see the Pirates do the same, making the advantage seven again.
Stulley added a point from the line before the Tigers were forced to start fouling, putting Miller on the line four straight times. Miller hit 5-of-8 freebies, connecting on the first five attempts. Robertson had the only basket during that stretch for the Tigers, as they suffered the 60-51 defeat.
Balance was the key for the Pirates. Truitt led the way with 17 points, followed by Swords with 14 points, and Miller and McCorkle with 10 points each. Sandlerlin wasn't far behind with seven points. Swords was also the leading rebounder with 11, while Miller distributed three assists.
Outside of Trey Robertson's 27, no other Tiger reached double figures. Gage Wheeler provided eight points, while Will Futhey had seven points and six rebounds. Stulley led in assists with four. Robertson led in steals with three.
Wheelersburg finished with nine turnovers, while Waverly had 12. The Pirates shot 70 percent from the line, hitting 14-of-20, while Waverly connected on just 5-of-11 (45.4 percent).
Waverly was 14-of-28 from two-point range (50 percent) and 6-of-23 from outside (26.1 percent). The Pirates hit 17-of-37 (45.9) from two-point range and 4-of-11 (36.3 percent) from beyond the arc. In total field goals, Waverly was 20-of-51 (39.2), while Wheelersburg was 21-of-48 (43.8 percent).
With the win, Wheelersburg improved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. Waverly dropped to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the SOC II.
"This loss is a hard one to swallow. I expected to leave here 5-0. We're going to fix the effort, energy and decision-making. That's not what we are. Wheelersburg played fairly well tonight, but the loss is on us," said Robertson.
"I'm not making excuses, but in these types of situations, it is hard to get amped up with hardly any crowd in the building. But you know what, the other team has to do the exact same thing. So it isn't an excuse. If you want to play and be successful, you've got to find a way to get motivated within yourself. It is one of those things that these guys are going to have to learn down the road. Hopefully our kids have learned from the mistakes tonight and it makes us better."
The Tigers will head to Northwest Friday night before returning home Saturday to take on Minford in a make-up game.
Pirates - 16 4 15 25 - 60
Tigers - 12 15 11 13 - 51
WHEELERSBURG (60) — Matthew Miller 1 1 5-8 10, Eli Swords 5 1 1-1 14, Carter McCorkle 4 0 2-3 10, J.J. Truitt 4 2 3-4 17, Gage Adkins 1 0 0-0 2, Kenny Sanderlin 2 0 3-4 7, Aaron Jolly 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 17 4 14-29 60.
WAVERLY (51) — Mark Stulley 0 1 2-4 5, Gage Wheelersburg 4 0 0-0 8, Trey Robertson 6 5 0-1 27, Will Futhey 3 0 1-2 7, Zeke Brown 1 0 2-4 4, Phoenix Wolf 0 0 0-0 0, Eli Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 14 6 5-11 51.
Piketon @ West Union
Behind another high-scoring effort from senior Chris Chandler, the Piketon Redstreaks earned a 20-point victory, 63-43, over the West Union Dragons.
Chandler, who scored 32 in Piketon's last game (versus Trimble on Dec 30), put up 27 points against the Dragons.
Chandler started early, providing nine of Piketon's 15 points in the opening quarter, while Brody Fuller and Tra Swayne each contributed three. Using their defense to their advantage, the Streaks took a 15-7 lead to the second quarter.
Levi Gullion and Sawyer Pendleton joined Chandler in scoring during the second quarter. Chandler led with six points, having a traditional three-pointer and an old-fashioned three-point play. Gullion had two freebies and a trey, while Pendleton added a point from the line. At the half, Piketon was up 27-7.
Fuller led the charge for the Streaks by hitting three triples in the third quarter. Chandler added two buckets and a pair of free throws. Swayne was also 1-of-2 from the line. Heading to the final quarter, Piketon led 43-30.
Piketon put the game away in the final quarter with a 20-point outburst. Chandler led with six. Shane Leedy, Kydan Potts and Swayne each added four points, while Gullion had a final bucket to complete the 63-43 win.
Behind Chandler's 27 points, Fuller followed with 12 and Swayne scored eight.
For the Dragons, Cameron Campbell and Braxton Blanton each scored 11 points, followed by Clayton Jones with eight points.
Piketon improved to 7-3 overall with the win. The Redstreaks will get back into Scioto Valley Conference play on Friday at Paint Valley before returning home to face Huntington Saturday.
PHS - 15 12 16 20 - 63
WUHS - 7 10 12 13 - 43
PIKETON (63) — Levi Gullion 1 1 2-3 7, Shane Leedy 2 0 0-2 4, Brody Fuller 0 4 0-0 12, Tra Swayne 3 0 2-4 8, Sawyer Pendleton 0 0 1-3 1, Brady Coreno 0 0 0-0 0, Kydan Potts 2 0 0-0 4, Chris Chandler 8 2 5-6 27, TOTALS 16 7 10-18 63.
WEST UNION (43) — Clayton Jones 1 2 0-0 8, Jai Michael Knox 1 1 0-0 5, Brian Hunt 0 0 1-2 1, Braxton Blanton 2 2 1-2 11, Bobby Gallowitz 1 0 1-3 3, Cameron Campbell 4 0 3-3 11, Chris Steed 1 0 2-3 4, TOTALS 10 4 8-13 43.
Western @ New Boston
Traveling to New Boston for a road battle with the Southern Ohio Conference Division I leading Tigers, the Western Indians suffered a 62-42 loss.
Western's best opportunity to keep pace came in the opening quarter when the Indians put up 13 points. Colton Montgomery led the charge with five points. Kolten Miller and Riley Beekman each hit three pointers, while Noah Whitt added a basket. The Indians found themselves down 18-13.
The Tigers didn't cool down any in the second, as the leaders from the first quarter - DeVon Jones, Tanner Voiers, and Kyle Sexton - continued scoring, putting up 22 points in all. For Western, Whitt added two more buckets, while Montgomery had a three-pointer and Miller provided a three-point play. At the half, Western was down 40-23.
In the third quarter, Western's defense was able to limit the Tigers to seven points. But the Indians could only score eight themselves. Whitt connected on a pair of three-pointers, while Beekman had a bucket. Going to the final quarter, New Boston led 47-31.
New Boston sealed the 62-42 win in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 points on four three-point shots and just a 3-of-11 performance on the line. The Indians put up 11 points with Whitt contributing five. Sean Kerns, Colt Henderson and Zach Teed all scored their first points of the varsity game.
For Western, Whitt was the lone steady scorer throughout, finishing with 17 points. He was followed by Montgomery with eight points and Miller with six.
For New Boston, Sexton led with 21, followed by Jones with 14 and Voiers with 13.
WHS - 13 10 8 11 - 42
NBHS - 18 22 7 15 - 62
WESTERN (42) — Reed Brewster 0 0 0-0 0, Kolten Miller 1 1 1-1 6, Colt Henderson 1 0 0-0 2, Dalton Risner 0 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Grooms 0 0 0-0 0, Colton Montgomery 2 1 1-2 8, Sean Kerns 0 1 0-0 3, Noah Whitt 4 3 0-0 17, Riley Beekman 1 1 0-0 5, Gavin Myers 0 0 0-0 0, Zach Teed 0 0 1-2 1, TOTALS 9 7 3-5 42.
NEW BOSTON (62) — De Von Jones 5 1 1-2 14, Grady Jackson 0 0 1-4 1, Tanner Voiers 2 2 3-4 13, Rhys Bratenhett 0 0 0-0 0, Josh Tabor 0 0 0-0 0, Kage Truitt 1 0 0-0 2, Kyle Sexton 5 3 2-7 21, Luke Henson 0 1 0-0 3, Miley McGraw 0 0 0-0 0, Hunter Easter 0 0 0-0 0, Chase Clark 1 1 0-0 5, Brady Voiers 0 1 0-1 3, TOTALS 14 9 7-18 62.
Eastern vs. Portsmouth West
It was another close contest for the Eastern Eagles when they faced off with Portsmouth West on Tuesday night.
The Eagles ultimately lost 49-39 to the visiting Senators, but matched West's output in the first and last quarters.
The first quarter was the best for the Eagles. Brennen Slusher led with two trifectas, while Lance Barnett added another. Jake Tribby, Neil Leist and Abe McBee all had one basket.
In the second quarter, Eastern put up nine points. Tribby led with five, while Dillion Mattox and Leist each had another basket. Portsmouth West scored 16 to go up 31-24.
Eastern scored just six points in the third quarter with Mattox, McBee and Tribby each having a bucket. They limited the Senators to nine. West was ahead 40-30.
Both teams scored nine in the final quarter. Slusher added two more three pointers, while Isaac Richardson hit one.
For Eastern, Slusher led the way with 12 points in the loss, followed by Tribby with nine. For West, Luke Howard led the way with 14 points.
The Eagles will travel to play Wheelersburg Friday night.
PWHS - 15 16 9 9 - 49
EHS - 15 9 6 9 - 39
PORTSMOUTH WEST (49) — Ryan Sissel 2 0 0-0 4, Luke Howard 1 2 6-8 14, Tanner Cantrell 0 2 0-0 6, Jesse Dixon 0 0 0-0 0, Marion Phillips 1 0 2-2 4, Steven Sadler 1 1 0-0 5,
EASTERN (39) — Trenten Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Isaac Richardson 0 1 0-0 3, Dillion Mattox 2 0 0-0 4, Abe McBee 2 0 0-0 4, Neil Leist 2 0 0-0 4, Brennen Slusher 0 4 0-0 12, Lance Barnett 0 1 0-0 3, Jake Tribby 4 0 1-1 9, TOTALS7 6 1-1 39.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.