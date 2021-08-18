Varsity high school football kicks off Friday night for Pike County’s three Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) sanctioned teams.
The season has been moved ahead one week since the playoffs have been expanded to allow 16 teams from each region to qualify.
Regions for the 2021 season were announced by the OHSAA in late June. The Waverly Tigers will remain in Division IV, Region 16, which includes many Cincinnati and Dayton area teams. Piketon stays in Division V, Region 19, which covers the Southeast portion of the state and includes league opponents Zane Trace and Westfall, as well as Southern Ohio Conference (SOC) teams like Minford, Portsmouth West, Oak Hill and Wheelersburg. Eastern will remain in Division VII, but the Eagles will move to Region 28, which is the southwest side of the state. League opponents Notre Dame, Sciotoville East, and Green are also in that region.
For the first two weeks of the season, all three teams will play at home. On Friday, Aug. 20, Waverly will take on Miami Trace, Piketon will battle River Valley, and Eastern will host Alexander. In the second week, Aug. 27, the Tigers will step up to face a strong Johnstown-Monroe squad, while the Redstreaks will square off with Wellston and the Eagles will battle Huntington Ross.
The third week, Sept. 3, will see all three teams travel to play their games. Waverly and Eastern will both head into Ross County to face Scioto Valley Conference (SVC) teams with the Tigers taking on the Unioto Shermans and the Eagles facing the Southeastern Panthers. Piketon will go south to compete against Lucasville Valley, a Southern Ohio Conference (SOC) team, to conclude non-league play.
Piketon begins SVC play in the fourth week, Sept. 10, starting with a home game versus Zane Trace. Waverly will return to Ross County for a showdown with the Chillicothe Cavaliers. The Eagles, an SOC I team, will be back home to face SOC II foe Lucasville Valley.
All three teams have road games in week five, Sept. 17, as Waverly goes to Washington Court House, Piketon heads to Unioto and Eastern travels to Berne Union.
In week six, Sept. 24, both Eastern and Waverly begin their respective conference schedules. The Tigers will start defending their SOC II title as they head to Portsmouth West, while Eastern will head to Sciotoville. Piketon will have the only home game that week, squaring off with Paint Valley.
In week seven, Oct. 1, all three will be home again with Waverly facing Valley, Piketon battling Southeastern, and Eastern taking on Symmes Valley.
For the eighth week, Oct. 8. the Tigers will travel to Wheelersburg for their rivalry game, while Eastern will go to Spartan Stadium to play Notre Dame. Piketon has the lone home game versus Adena.
The ninth week, Oct. 15, sees Waverly and Eastern return home, while Piketon heads north. The Tigers will take on the Minford Falcons, and the Eagles will play the Northwest Mohawks, who are the defending SOC I champions. The Redstreaks will go into Pickaway County to take on the Westfall Mustangs.
Wrapping up the regular season in the 10th week, Oct. 22, all three will have road games. Waverly travels to Oak Hill, Piketon goes to Huntington Ross, and Eastern heads to Green.
Playoffs for qualifying teams will begin the next week on Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30.
