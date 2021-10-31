In what has been a historic season for the Piketon Redstreaks, they continue to add to the history books.
For the first time in school history, the Redstreaks hosted a home playoff game as they welcomed the Coshocton Redskins. With the score tied after each of the first three quarters, Piketon out scored Coshocton 24-6 in the fourth quarter as they defeated the Redskins 32-14 for their first ever home playoff win.
“It was physical all night. We were physical and that was probably one of the better defensive efforts we’ve had in a long time. That defensive effort by our guys was tremendous. What a win! What a game! We gutted it out, and at times in the past, we didn’t win physical games. We won a physical game tonight,” said Piketon head coach Tyler Gullion.
“That was a big boy win right there. We got banged up and everything, but our kids kept fighting and kept clawing, and to come out on top is just an awesome win.”
Coshocton won the coin toss and elected to receive the opening kick. The Redskins began the game at the 35-yard line. The Redskins picked up a first down after a penalty, but a play later fumbled, as the Redstreaks recovered taking over at the 45-yard line with 10:09 to play in the first quarter.
Piketon’s first offensive drive stalled as they were forced to punt, giving the ball back to Coshocton at the 27 with 8:28 in the first quarter. The Piketon defense then forced a three and out, but roughed the punter on the punt, as Coshocton would have the ball first and ten at the 40 with 6:45 to go in the first. The Redskins then dove deep into Piketon territory inside the 20 but fumbled and Piketon pounced on the loose ball taking over at the 19.
On the ensuing drive, Piketon quarterback Levi Gullion then scampered for 20 yards a few plays later, as Piketon would have a 1st-and-10 at the Coshocton 41-yard line with 4:40 in the first quarter. Later in the drive, Piketon moved the ball inside the 20 as they faced a 4th-and-1. Piketon converted on 4th down as the Redskins jumped off sides. The Redstreaks were then stopped on 4th down a few plays later, as the Redskins would take over at the 16 with 1:31 to go in the first. Coshocton would run two plays before the opening quarter came to a close, as the score would be scoreless.
Piketon forced a punt to start the second quarter, as they took over at their own 36-yard line with 11:45 to go in the half. Piketon struck first on the scoreboard, as Gullion scored from 3 yards out to cap off a one minute and 45 second, 74-yard touchdown drive. He then completed the 2-point conversion pass to Kydan Potts, as the Redstreaks took an 8-0 lead with 10:22 to play in the second quarter.
Coshocton would start their next drive at their own 27. They then moved the ball into Piketon territory to the 24 with 7:14 to play in the half. With 4:51 to play in the second quarter, Coshocton’s Isaac Shook scored from a yard out to tie the game at 8-8 after the 2-point conversion was successful.
Piketon would start their next drive at the 26-yard line. The Redstreaks moved the ball into Redskin territory to the 29 after converting on 4th down early in the drive. The Streaks then moved the ball to the 23 where they faced a 4th-and-4 with 1:44 to play in the half. Gullion then completed a pass to Johnny Burton on fourth down, but he was stopped an inch short of the line to gain, as the Redskins took possession at the Piketon 19-yard line with 1:37 in the half. Coshocton would gain a couple yards before the half ended as both teams headed to the locker rooms with the score being tied 8-8.
“I had some mental errors that I usually don’t make tonight. We stayed together, kept a level head, and we had confidence whenever I made those mental mistakes and just built off that," said Levi Gullion.
“Penalties hurt us a lot," mentioned senior receiver Johnny Burton. "We'd make big plays and stops on defense and (would have) a facemask or something like that. It was tough, but give the defense credit for not backing down and getting at it.”
The Redstreaks began the second half with the ball at the 16-yard line. Piketon converted on a 4th-and-4 early in the drive to move the sticks to get a fresh set of downs. The Redstreaks then moved the ball to the Redskin 46-yard line, but they were stopped on fourth down, as Coshocton would take over with 7:57 to play in the third. Coshocton picked up a first down on third-and-short, moving the ball to the Piketon 36-yard line with 5:30 to go in the third. The Redskins then moved the ball to the 25 after converting on 4th down with 4:22 to go in the third. The Piketon defense then came up with a pair of tackles in the backfield and after a penalty the Redskins would face a 4th-and-long as the third quarter came to close.
”I have to give Coach (Jeff) Spires some credit. He picked up a thing early in the week on film, and they did it all night. So for our defensive coaches, we owe them one this week. It was a great pickup by him (Coach Spires),” said Coach Gullion.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Coshocton tried a fake punt but was stopped short of the markers, as Piketon took over at their own 14 with 11:54 to play in the game.
One play later, Piketon broke the 8-8 tie. Gullion hit Johnny Burton in stride as Burton raced down the sidelines for an 86 yard touchdown pass and Piketon took a 16-8 lead with 11:39 to play in the game.
“I’m just glad he ran all that way down there and not me. I was pretty tired up to that point,'' said Gullion about the touchdown pass.
“The linemen did their thing, blocking for the receivers, and stepped up tonight,” added Burton.
On the ensuing kickoff, Piketon tried an onside kick and it deflected off a Redskin defender as Piketon recovered taking over at midfield. After two big run plays from Gullion, Piketon would have 1st-and-10 inside the 15. Gullion then scored from 12 yards out on a quarterback keeper with 10:07 left to play in the game as Piketon took a 24-8 lead.
Piketon then stopped Coshocton on downs on the next drive taking over with 7:50 to go in the game. Jayden Thacker then capped off a 44-yard scoring drive as he scored on a 5-yard touchdown run giving Piketon a 32-8 lead with 4:37 to go in the game.
The Redskins started the next drive at the 48 and quickly drove downfield for a score. Coshocton cut the Piketon lead to 32-14 with 2:39 to go in the game as they scored on a 16-yard touchdown pass. The Redstreaks then recovered the ensuing onside kick at the 44-yard line.
Jake Taylor then had carries for 7 yards and 5 yards picking up a first down as Piketon would then set up in victory formation. Piketon improves to 10-0 on the season with the victory and advances to the second round of the Division V Region 19 playoffs for the second straight year.
“It was a good, fun win. It’s pretty impressive,” said Burton.
“It’s all new and exciting. Our emotions are different right now. It feels good," added Levi Gullion.
Statistically, Gullion was 12-19 passing for 204 yards and a touchdown. Burton had 6 receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown, while Camren Loar had a catch for 31 yards. Brent McGuire had 2 catches for 15 yards.
Gullion also led the rushing attack with 21 carries for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns. Jayden Thacker finished the night with 11 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown, while Jake Taylor carried the ball 2 times for 12 yards.
Piketon tallied 410 yards of offense. The Redstreaks moved the chains 20 times while the Redskins moved them 18. Piketon was 4-of-4 on two-point attempts while Coshocton was 1-of-2. The Redstreaks were 3-of-6 on fourth down while Coshocton was 1-of-2. Piketon won the turnover battle 3-0. Piketon was penalized 10 times for 115 yards, while Coshocton was penalized 14 times for 95 yards.
The Redstreaks will now host sixth-seeded Columbus Academy next Saturday night in round 2. The Vikings defeated Liberty Union 21-7.
"We just have to keep working hard and get healthy. That's the big thing so we’ll check on everyone and make sure they’re all right and enjoy this one” said Coach Gullion.
Game time against Columbus Academy is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6.
