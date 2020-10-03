Continuing a tradition of sending individual golfers or the entire team to the district tournament, the Piketon Redstreaks are headed back again.
Competing in Division II sectional golf action at the Elks County Club on Monday, a young Redstreaks team secured fifth place overall to punch their ticket back to the Division II district tournament at Crown Hill Golf Club, near Williamsport, on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
In Division II sectional action at the Elks, the top five teams and the top five individuals not on a qualifying team, qualified to move on to the district. Fairland claimed the sectional championship with a team score of 315 in the 18-hole competition (four best individual scores for each team generate the team score). The runner-up was Gallia Academy (327), followed by third-place Chesapeake (330), Wheelersburg (333), and Piketon (364). Individuals who qualified included Oak Hill’s Kameron Maple (78), Waverly’s Ben Flanders (80), South Point’s Brayden Sexton (85), Minford’s Caleb Stockham (87), and Reece Lauder (89).
Leading the way for Piketon was Logan Cummins, who shot an 80 with 40 on the front nine and 40 on the back nine, to tie with individual qualifier and fellow Pike Countian, Waverly senior Ben Flanders. Cummins was followed by sophomore teammates, Christian Horn and Owen Armstrong, who tied for 26th overall with two other golfers at 94. Sophomore Gabe Dettwiller tied for 32nd with a 96. Senior Jesse Barlow completed the PHS results, finishing 46th at 107.
Looking back at the last half of Scioto Valley Conference play, the Redstreaks wrapped up second place in the league after chasing the champion Unioto Shermans much of the way.
On Sept. 8, Piketon participated in a quad match at Valley Vista, near Bainbridge, with four other SVC teams. The Redstreaks had the top two golfers, as Logan Cummins secured medalist honors with a 39, while Christian Horn was the runner-up at 42. However, the Unioto Shermans generated the best team score at 179, followed by Piketon (184), Westfall (202), and Paint Valley (238).
Additional scores for Piketon included Chance Skaggs (51), Gabe Dettwiller (52), Owen Armstrong (55), and Jesse Barlow (65).
On Sept. 10, the fourth SVC match of the year was held at Valley Vista. In this round, the Southeastern Panthers claimed the win (177), followed by Unioto (179), Piketon (180), Westfall (188), Zane Trace (190), Adena (211), Paint Valley (213), and Huntington (252).
Southeastern’s Joel Richendollar and Unioto’s Braxton Platt tied for medalist honors with matching scores of 40.
For Piketon, Jesse Barlow led the way with a 42, finishing in a tie for fourth overall. He was followed by Logan Cummins (45), Owen Armstrong (46), Christian Horn (47), Chance Skaggs (48) and Gabe Dettwiller (49).
Heading to their home course at Big Beaver Creek in Piketon, the Redstreaks hosted and won a quint match on Sept. 15.
The Redstreaks won the match with a team score of 169, followed by Southeastern (183), Zane Trace (187), Paint Valley (241), and Huntington (281).
Logan Cummins was the medalist by shooting 40. His teammates were right behind him, including Christian Horn (42), Owen Armstrong (43), Gabe Dettwiller (44), Chance Skaggs (46) and Jesse Barlow (48).
Returning to action at Big Beaver Creek on Sept 16 for the fifth SVC match of the year, the Redstreaks couldn’t replicate their score from the previous night. Unioto (171) took the win, while Piketon was the runner-up at 180. They were followed by Zane Trace (189), Westfall (191), Southeastern (192), Adena (204), Paint Valley (244), and Huntington (276).
On Sept. 21, the Redstreaks won a quad match at Jaycees, near Chillicothe, with a 187 to beat Unioto by six strokes. Behind Unioto’s 193 were Westfall (208) and Paint Valley (229).
Westfall’s Jack Latham was the medalist at 40, followed by Logan Cummins as the runner-up with 44. For Piketon, Cummins was followed by Owen Armstrong (45), Gabe Dettwiller (47), Christian Horn (51), Jesse Barlow (51), and Chance Skaggs (52).
When the teams returned to Jaycees on Sept. 23 for the sixth SVC match of the year, it was oh-so-close for the Redstreaks. Unioto finished at 178 to win it, edging Piketon at 179. Southeastern was third at 184. The other five teams were all above 200.
Southeastern’s Joel Richendollar was the medalist at 40, followed by Adena’s Davis Kerns as the runner-up at 41.
Piketon was led by Owen Armstrong (42), Christian Horn (44), Logan Cummins (44), Gabe Dettwiller (49), Chance Skaggs (50), and Jesse Barlow (52).
The final two matches were played on Sept. 24 at Pickaway Country Club, near Circleville.
Starting the day with the seventh match, the Unioto Shermans (166) took another one-stroke win over Piketon (167), followed closely by Southeastern (170). Westfall (183) and Zane Trace (185) were next, followed by Adena (200), Paint Valley (219) and Huntington (236).
Piketon’s Owen Armstrong captured medalist honors with the top score of 38, followed by runner-up, Joel Richendollar of Southeastern, at 39. For the Redstreaks behind Armstrong were Logan Cummins (42), Christian Horn (43), Jesse Barlow (44), Chance Skaggs (50), and Gabe Dettwiller (50).
Finishing the day with the eighth match of the year, it was another close one, but ultimately the Shermans took it again and wrapped up the league title. Unioto’s winning score of 177 was two strokes ahead of Piketon at 179. Jammed behind them were Westfall (187), Zane Trace (187) and Adena (190). Paint Valley (213) and Huntington (258) wrapped up the results.
Medalist honors went to Unioto’s Charlie Lewis at 40, followed by Piketon’s Logan Cummins and Adena’s Davis Kerns, who both finished at 41. For the Streaks, Christian Horn was next at 42, followed by Owen Armstrong (48), Jesse Barlow (48), Chance Skaggs (52), and Gabe Dettwiller (55).
The Scioto Valley Conference figures its golf standings by points, based on team finishes throughout the matches. The final standings were: 1. Unioto 62, 2. Piketon 56, 3. Southeastern 45, 4. Westfall 41, 5. Zane Trace 35, 6. Adena 25, 7. Paint Valley 16, 8. Huntington 5.
