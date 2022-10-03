Scoring on five out of six drives in the first half and setting their highest point total of the season, Waverly set the tone early in a blowout win against Valley Friday night. With a 60-7 victory over the Indians, the Tigers improved to 3-4 overall and 1-1 in Southern Ohio Conference (SOC) Division II play as they snapped a four-game losing skid.

“It’s been a little while, so it’s kind of nice to have that fast start and get things rolling. That definitely sets the tone early,” said Waverly head Coach Chris Crabtree. “Even in a loss (to Portsmouth West) we found some things and did some really good things. Unfortunately, we gave up too many big plays. Tonight offensively we started clicking and defensively we were able to cut down on those big explosive plays, and that’s always going to be a key to victory.”

