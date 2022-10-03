Scoring on five out of six drives in the first half and setting their highest point total of the season, Waverly set the tone early in a blowout win against Valley Friday night. With a 60-7 victory over the Indians, the Tigers improved to 3-4 overall and 1-1 in Southern Ohio Conference (SOC) Division II play as they snapped a four-game losing skid.
“It’s been a little while, so it’s kind of nice to have that fast start and get things rolling. That definitely sets the tone early,” said Waverly head Coach Chris Crabtree. “Even in a loss (to Portsmouth West) we found some things and did some really good things. Unfortunately, we gave up too many big plays. Tonight offensively we started clicking and defensively we were able to cut down on those big explosive plays, and that’s always going to be a key to victory.”
Valley began the contest with the football at their own 22. Waverly forced a three-and-out on the Indians' first possession and would take over at their own 37 with 10:41 in the first. Waverly then used a four-play, 44 second drive as Jase Hurd scored on a 4-yard rushing touchdown to give the Tigers an early 6-0 lead with 9:57 to go in the opening quarter.
Valley started their next drive at their own 26 and picked up a pair of first downs, moving the ball into Tiger territory to the 45. Valley would then turn the ball over on downs, as the Tigers would take over with 5:18 to play in the first quarter. The Tigers only needed two plays to find the end zone on their next offensive possession as Mason Kelly connected with Kody Swords for a 29-yard touchdown, as the Tigers took a 12-0 lead with 5:03 to play in the first.
After the kickoff, Valley took over at the 25-yard line. The Indians converted on fourth down to move the chains early in the drive. Valley would then move the ball to the Tigers 43-yard line where they faced a fourth-and-five. The Tigers' defense then forced a turnover on downs, as they took over at the 43 with 1:10 left in the quarter. Waverly then moved the ball into Valley territory before the quarter would come to close. Facing a fourth-and-short with 10:39 to go in the second quarter, Hurd scored on a 36-yard touchdown run. Hunter Hauck’s PAT was good and Waverly stretched their lead to 19-0.
Valley moved the ball to the 46-yard line but the Tigers forced and recovered a fumble as they would take over at the 46 with 8:35 to play in the half. Four plays later, Mason Kelly connected with his brother Hudson Kelly for a 20-yard touchdown. After Hauck’s PAT the Tigers led 26-0 with 7:29 left in the half.
Waverly’s defense then forced a punt on the ensuing possession. Hurd scored his third rushing touchdown of the game from 3 yards out to finish off a 9-play, 65-yard drive as Waverly would lead 33-0 with 4:23 left in the half.
The Indians' next drive would start at their 23-yard line. Using a combination of runs and passes, the Indians moved the ball to the 1-yard line where they faced a 2nd-and-goal with 43 seconds left. Colton Buckle then scored from a yard out, as the Indians cut the Tiger lead to 33-7 with 40 seconds to play in the half.
After a touchback on the kickoff, Waverly began with the ball at the 20. Waverly would then take the ball down to the 11 before time expired in the first half. Waverly took a 33-7 lead to the locker room.
Jase Hurd returned the second half kick to the Valley 46-yard line where the Tigers would begin. On fourth-and-nine, Kelly threw his third touchdown pass of the game as he connected with Wyatt Crabtree for a 27-yard touchdown to give them a 40-7 lead with 10:48 in the third.
The Tigers' defense then forced their second fumble of the game on the ensuing drive. Peyton Harris scooped up the fumble and took it 42 yards for a touchdown, as Waverly pushed their lead to 47-7 with 6:47 to play in the third. Waverly’s defense then made it back-to-back turnovers, as Carson Peters returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown. Waverly would lead 53-7 with 4:16 left in the third quarter.
“We knew Valley was going to keep playing hard. They don’t have a lot of bodies, so they were going to play their guys and they had the capability to score. So we felt like we needed to go out and play really hard and have a good second half and win those next two quarters. The defense stepped up and got some turnovers and scores that way,” mentioned Crabtree.
Tanner Nichols came up with an interception with 7:30 to play in the game. Creed Smith scored the final Tiger touchdown of the night racing down the sideline for a 75-yard touchdown score, as Waverly would lead 60-7 with 6:53 left in the game. Nichols intercepted his second pass of the game with under a minute left as the Tigers would defeat the Indians 60-7.
Statistically for the Tigers, Mason Kelly was 12-of-20 passing for 275 yards and tossed 3 touchdowns. Jase Hurd carried the ball 13 times for 106 yards and scored 3 touchdowns. Creed Smith had 80 yards on 2 carries and a touchdown. Peyton Harris had 4 rushes for 19 yards. Hudson Kelly caught 5 passes 127 yards and a touchdown. Kody Swords had 2 catches for 37 yards and a touchdown. Wyatt Crabtree finished with 27 receiving yards and a touchdown. Mason Pollard had a pair of receptions for 23 yards.
Waverly finished the game with 485 yards while Valley had 291 yards. The Tigers moved the chains 17 times while Valley moved them 20. Waverly was 5-5 on fourth downs and Valley was 3-6. The Tigers were penalized 5 times for 45 yards and Valley had 3 penalties for 18 yards. The Tigers won the turnover battle 4-0.
Waverly is back in action next Friday at Raidiger Field as they host the Wheelersburg Pirates.
“We kinda of (have) not had the momentum in the last four weeks, so (we're) taking this. Obviously, you have to take it for what it is and look at it as a positive and keep building on what we’re doing," Crabtree said. "We know we have our work cut out for us next week and as we finish the season.”
