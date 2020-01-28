As two teams with similar records and in a similar situation, both the Eastern Eagles and the South Webster Jeeps very much wanted to come away with a win in Tuesday night's Southern Ohio Division II clash.
Eastern had won the first meeting between the two teams back on Dec. 17 by a score of 58-50. The Eagles hoped to complete the season sweep Tuesday night, getting up to a 10-point lead before the Jeeps came speeding back and took control late in the third quarter. The Eagles had opportunities late in the game, but they couldn't ever regain the lead, suffering a 55-51 defeat.
"We hit shots in the first half. In the second half, there were a couple of possessions where we had opportunities for easy baskets and we missed them. Those are empty possessions," said Eastern coach Lakiem Lockery.
"We're still trying to figure out our identity. We have a second season coming (tournaments). We are playing hard every game. We've had an increase in effort and intensity, but we are still searching to find ourselves. We took a step in the right direction tonight, based on some of the things that we previously did."
At times, the first quarter of Tuesday's game resembled a three-point shootout. South Webster's Brayden Bockway hit back-to-back trifectas to open the scoring and added another within the first three minutes of play. In between those shots, Eastern freshman Neil Leist connected on his first triple of the night. Leist hit his second three-pointer after Bockway's third, making the score 9-6. That second three-pointer by Leist was the start of a 12-0 run by the Eagles.
Hunter Cochenour scored on a pull-up jumper near the four-minute mark for the first bucket made inside the arc. Then Cochenour blocked a shot on the defensive end, getting the ball back for EHS. Leist found himself in the corner and opted to drive along the baseline for his next bucket, giving the Eagles the 10-9 lead. Leist followed with his third triple on the next possession. Then Leist blocked a fast break layup attempt, and the Eagles recovered the ball, allowing Cochenour to score and put EHS ahead 15-9. South Webster's Andrew Smith broke through with his team's fourth three-pointer of the night to get the Jeeps back within three. Eastern senior Drake Ferguson stretched the lead to six again, coming up with a steal, scoring and drawing the foul. He swished the free throw, which would end up being the only opportunity Eastern had to shoot foul shots all night. The Jeeps had the final basket of the quarter, pulling within four, 18-14. In all, the two teams combined to hit seven three-pointers with Eastern going 3-for-4 and South Webster going 4-for-8.
"Drake (Ferguson) has given us a spark off the bench defensively all season. Early in the year, he did great defensively, but he had a lot of turnovers. He has worked on that," said Lockery.
"Drake's effort has been there all year. He earned the start and everything he got tonight. As a senior, he is going to come out and give his all because he knows this is the end for him. Drake isn't going to get more opportunities (to play high school basketball) after this year."
Leist opened the scoring in the second quarter with his fourth trey of the night. Bockway did the same for the Jeeps. Leist followed with his fifth trifecta. Despite being well-guarded, he was able to spin away from a defender and connect on the shot, making the lead 24-17. That was the start of an 8-2 run by the Eagles over a four-minute stretch. Gabe McBee had a bucket around the four-minute mark, thanks in part to an assist from Ferguson. Brennen Slusher produced the third and final Eastern trey, connecting from long range to make the lead 29-19. At the break, Eastern led 31-23 with Chase Carter providing the final Eagle bucket. Eastern hit on 3-of-7 three-pointer attempts in that quarter, while South Webster was 1-of-6.
Eastern went ahead by 10 again early in the third quarter after Dillion Mattox blocked a shot and was able to score. After the Jeeps cut it back to eight, Ferguson answered, making the lead 35-25 at the midpoint. But the Jeeps started bringing some pressure, forcing a pair of turnovers that helped South Webster score six points quickly and pull within four.
Cochenour hit to give the Eagles a six-point advantage, 37-31. But the Jeeps had started to take the momentum. They finished the quarter on a 10-2 run, using three triples to take the lead 41-39. That left the Eagles chasing for the rest of the game. South Webster finished 3-for-4 from long range, while Eastern was 0-for-6.
Defensively, the Eagles did their job in the fourth quarter, limiting the Jeeps chances. Devyn Coriell had the only made basket during the first four minutes, increasing the South Webster lead to 43-39. Bockway delivered another shot inside the four-minute mark, increasing the Jeep lead to six, 45-39.
With South Webster pressing, Mattox found himself trapped, but he was able to get the ball to Cochenour near the rim. Cochenour used a turnaround shot to give the Eagles their first points of the quarter, cutting the lead to four, 45-41. The Jeeps went back in front by seven when Gabe Ruth completed an old-fashioned three-point play. But Eastern negated that gain with a trifecta from Slusher, 48-44.
Forced to foul, the Eagles had to put Bockway on the line and he delivered a pair of freebies. Then the Eagles rallied to cut the lead down to one with 48.2 seconds to go, 50-49, on a bucket from Cochenour and a trifecta from Slusher. A foul led to a pair of free throws for Coriell, increasing the lead to three again. Eastern looked to strike, but a turnover cost the Eagles. They had to foul again, and Ruth hit, making it a four-point lead, 53-49. Cochenour drove to score again for Eastern, trimming the lead to two. But with eight seconds to go, Coriell sealed the 55-51 win with two final free throws.
"We gave ourselves a chance at the end, but South Webster made free throws at the end," said Lockery.
"The one thing we can't control is the ball going in the basket. I commend my guys for coming out and playing hard. We will take this energy, build off it and get ready for Valley. They are the same situation as us. That game will depend on which young team will hold their own for 32 minutes. I'm looking forward to the challenge. I hope my boys are prepared. We have two days to get ready for it."
For the game, both teams made eight three-pointers. Eastern was 8-for-22 (36.3 percent). South Webster was 8-for-19 (42.1 percent). The Eagles went 13-of-34 from two-point range (38.2), while the Jeeps were 9-of-30 (30 percent). The foul line was the largest difference. Eastern was 1-for-1 with Drake Ferguson hitting the only foul shot. South Webster was 13-of-17 (76.4 percent), going 8-for-9 in the final quarter. Eastern had 14 turnovers, while South Webster had 11.
Leist finished with 17 points to lead the Eagles, followed by Cochenour with 12 and Slusher with nine. Bockway finished with 22 for the Jeeps, Ruth added 12 and Coriell provided 10.
"Bockway is a handful. We made an adjustment to put Drake on him and that slowed him down. Defensively, that gave us a different look," said Lockery.
"Drake and Dillion are our defensive bulldogs. These two will give us a spark. Drake has passion. He will hold his teammates accountable. We have been searching for a vocal leader. It has to come from an upperclassman. They are excelling and accepting this role."
With the loss, the Eagles dropped to 6-11 overall and 3-9 in the SOC II. After Friday night's game at Valley, they will be back home for three straight games, beginning with a contest versus Waverly on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
"If we want something in the next season (the upcoming post-season), we have to continue working," said Lockery. "I know we have been taking our lumps, but we will be war ready."
