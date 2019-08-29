The wait is now over for the Eastern Eagles volleyball team, who was searching for their first Southern Ohio Conference Division II win. The Eagles topped visiting Portsmouth West in four sets (25-16,25-18,23-25,25-20) Wednesday evening.
After getting down 4-1 early in the first set, the Eagles used a 9-2 run of their own to take a 10-6 that forced the Senators to use a timeout. Later on in the set West used a 4-0 run to take a 15-13 lead. Eastern then answered West’s run with a 9-1 scoring burst taking a 22-16 lead. Eastern scored the next three ending the set on a 12-1 run to take the set 25-16 and a 1-0 match lead.
In set two, the Eagles got into an early 7-2 hole but used an 8-3 scoring spurt to storm back and tie the game at 10-10. It was all Eastern the rest of the set as they outscored West 15-8 to win the set 25-18 and take a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.
West took set three 25-23 to force a set four. Set four saw ties at 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 13 and 17. Eastern was able to close the set out on an 8-3 run winning the set 25-20 and the match 3-1.
“We didn't play as well as I wanted us to play, but finally we're gaining confidence in little things, like closing out a set after we get beat in a set, shaking off mistakes a little bit better. Even though it was ugly at times, we still put things together as a team, which we have been working on all week,” Eagles head coach Chelsea Howard said.
Strong play from Addison Cochenour who tallied nine kills, Andee Lester who had five kills, while Skylar White and Katie Newsome, who each had three kills, helped lead the Eagles to the win.
Eastern now sits at 2-3 overall and 1-3 i n conference play. After a contest with South Webster on Friday, the Eagles will then travel to Valley, Notre Dame and Federal Hocking Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
“I told them going into it we just need one (win), one to get confidence going in to South Webster on Friday. We play them every year. It's a big rivalry game for us. You just need one (win) to gain confidence. After that it's our game. We have to play our game every game."
