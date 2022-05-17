CIRCLEVILLE — After staking an early 1-0 lead and holding it through two innings, the Waverly Tigers appeared to have a great opportunity in front of them in their Division II sectional semifinal baseball game at Circleville Monday night.
In the top of the third inning, Waverly had runners at second and third base with no outs. But Circleville worked out of the jam and limited Waverly’s hitting the rest of the way, breaking free for an 11-1 win.
“For the score to end up 11-1, it was a lot closer ball game than that,” said Waverly coach Jeff Noble. “After a couple of controversial calls, the next thing you know, they blew it open and beat us. Good luck to them.”
Circleville moves on to Jackson for Wednesday night’s sectional final clash, which is set for 5 p.m. Jackson defeated Vinton County 10-0 to win its sectional semifinal game.
In Monday night’s battle between the Tigers of Pike County and the Tigers of Pickaway County, Waverly used a two-out rally to take a 1-0 lead in the opening inning.
Jase Hurd was Waverly’s first base runner, working a two-out walk. Then designated hitter J.T. Barnett produced a single and Peyton Harris followed with an RBI-single to plate Hurd, 1-0. Alex Boles grounded into a fielder’s choice for the third out.
Waverly’s defense took the Circleville batters down in order in the bottom of the inning. Then Waverly loaded the base in the top of the second, using another two-out rally. Creed Smith started it with a bunt single, and Hunter Hauck followed with a hard grounder up the middle for a base hit. Then L.T. Jordan walked to fill the bags. But Circleville pitcher Nick Burns got out of the jam with a strikeout.
The bottom of the second inning saw Burns lead off by reaching on a Waverly error. He moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Angelo Travis. Waverly pitcher Alex Boles got the next batter on strikes before issuing a walk to Austin Gray. But then Boles came back with another strikeout to end the inning.
It looked like Waverly was going to have a great opportunity to add on to the 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning. J.T. Barnett blasted a ball to deep center field over the head of center fielder Matt Bradley, who had to run to the fence to secure it. Then Peyton Harris followed with a hard hit to right field that also went past right fielder Wyatt Thatcher. Barnett was held up at third, while Harris cruised into second base. But a grounder back to Burns and a pair of strikeouts closed the door on that opportunity.
“Anytime you have a younger team, confidence is a big factor,” said Noble. “We had a couple of opportunities there that didn’t happen. It seems like the rest of the night went their way. They made their own breaks, and we didn’t.”
From that inning on, Waverly managed just one hit. J.T. Barnett provided that hit, recording his third of the night with one out in the top of the fifth inning. Circleville took the lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning. One run scored on a called balk, while the second came home after a dropped third strike, which would have been the third out of the inning.
A trio of Waverly errors and a walk led to four more Circleville runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, as CHS moved ahead 6-1. Then Circleville closed out the 11-1 win with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
All season long, the Tigers have shifted players around after losing catcher J.T. Barnett to an arm injury in early April. Barnett has been able to return as a hitter in the past few games, finishing his final baseball game as a Tiger with a 3-for-3 performance.
“Losing J.T., who is one of the best catchers around and our number two pitcher at the time, really hurt us. Our other guys did a good job trying to fill his shoes, but you can’t fill his shoes,” said Noble.
“The seniors are great guys. We’re losing J.T., Dawson Shoemaker, Cristian Mossbarger, Trevan King, and then a late call-up in Tank McGuin. These guys played hard all year. We competed. We got better. Today wasn’t the finish that we wanted, but we went toe-to-toe with them and had them on the ropes early.”
Waverly will have plenty of younger players returning next year. Junior Peyton Harris finished his night 2-3 from the plate with the lone RBI. Sophomore Creed Smith and freshman Hunter Hauck both went 1-3.
Circleville pitcher Nick Burns threw all six innings, giving up one run on seven hits, while striking out seven and walking two. Waverly junior starting pitcher Alex Boles was charged with the loss. Sophomores Tyler Malone and Quinton Hurd closed out the game in relief.
“No excuses, but we have had more injuries this year than we have in the last five combined. What is your mentality supposed to be? Next man up,” said Noble.
“We had a bunch of guys fill in and do a good job for us. That’s exciting for next year. We have a great group for next year. It wasn’t the ending we wanted, but it never is unless you win the state title. We will go back to work. We have a lot of guys playing summer ball. We will attack it next year.”
Waverly ends the year at 14-11 and 8-8 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play to finish fourth.
