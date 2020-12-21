With a strong push in the final three quarters in their Dec. 15 varsity basketball game at Zane Trace, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks had the opportunity to record their first league victory by a score of 50-32.
The first quarter was close, as the two teams nearly matched each other’s output. In the end, Piketon claimed a 14-13 edge. Kennedy Jenkins produced half of those points with a triple and a pair of buckets. Bailey Vulgamore had the other trifecta, while post players Hayleigh Risner and Natalie Cooper each had a bucket.
The second quarter saw the Lady Redstreaks extend their lead. With Addison Johnson and Vulgamore contributing four points each to lead Piketon, Savannah McNelly added a three-point play and Jazz Lamerson had an additional bucket to total 13 points. Zane Trace managed seven points with Emily Allen having five of the seven. Piketon was ahead 27-20 at the half.
Starting the second half, Risner was able to find success inside, scoring six of Piketon’s eight points in the quarter. Jenkins provided the other basket for the Lady Streaks, who limited the Lady Pioneers to seven points. Going to the final frame, Piketon was ahead 35-27.
Closing out the victory, the Lady Redstreaks produced 15 points in the final eight minutes, while limiting the Lady Pioneers to five points. Risner, Lamerson and Vulgamore scored four points each, while Jenkins hit the final three-point shot in the 50-32 win.
Jenkins and Risner finished with 12 points each for Piketon, while Vulgamore followed with 11. For Zane Trace, Lauren Lane led with 11 points, while Emily Allen had nine.
PHS — 14 13 8 15 — 50
ZTHS — 13 7 7 5 — 32
PIKETON (50) — Kennedy Jenkins 3 2 0-0 12, Savannah McNelly 1 0 1-1 3, Addison Johnson 0 0 4-4 4, Bailey Vulgamore 4 1 0-0 11, Jazz Lamerson 2 0 2-7 6, Hayleigh Risner 6 0 0-0 12, Natalie Cooper 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 17 3 7-12 50.
ZANE TRACE (32) — Lauren Lane 3 1 2-2 11, Laynee Hill 3 0 1-2 7, Emily Allen 4 0 1-2 9, Kinley May 0 0 1-2 1, Gracey McCullough 2 0 0-0 4, TOTALS 12 1 5-8 32.
The Lady Redstreaks continued their SVC road swing Thursday at Adena. They were able to find success in the opening quarter before the hosting Lady Warriors took control to win 49-28.
Piketon managed to slow Adena in that opening quarter, and held a 9-8 lead going to the second. But the Lady Warriors took off, going up 20-13 at the break and 36-24 by the end of the third quarter.
Bailey Vulgamore was the leading scorer for Piketon with 10 points, followed by Savannah McNelly and Kennedy Jenkins with five points each. For Adena, Jadyn Smith had 13 points, followed by Kiera Williams with 11 points.
The Lady Redstreaks squared off with Unioto Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. (varsity only) in their final contest before Christmas.
