It had been nearly a month since the Piketon Redstreaks tasted victory. That changed Tuesday night in the Waverly High School gymnasium.
Snapping a seven-game losing streak, the Piketon Redstreaks outlasted the Huntington Huntsmen 75-67 in a Scioto Valley Conference boys basketball game that featured plenty of points and multiple runs.
The gymnasium was an unfamiliar place for the teams. Huntington has been playing games at Waverly High School since winter break when the freezing cold temperatures rendered their gymnasiums unusable due to water damage. Since the Waverly Tigers also had a home game that night, and the Tigers played in the downtown gymnasium, Huntington and Piketon played their game in the on-campus gymnasium, which is where the Waverly Lady Tigers play their home games.
The first quarter was a hot-shooting start for both teams with Piketon building a 25-23 advantage through one quarter of play. PHS junior Brent McGuire generated the first bucket. Senior Owen Armstrong pulled down the defensive rebound on the other end of the court and was rewarded when Gabe Lamerson provided an assist to Armstrong on the ensuing possession, opening a 4-0 lead. Huntsman senior post player Dalton Black made his presence known, securing an offensive rebound and scoring to start the Huntington offense.
Huntington got within one, 6-5, before Piketon went on a 7-0 run with a triple from Declan Davis and buckets from McGuire and Garrett Legg. The Huntsmen whittled the lead back down to one and then knotted it at 15. Weston Bloss connected on a trey for Piketon, only to have Noah Potter answer for HHS, tying the game again.
The Redstreaks moved ahead again when freshman Bo Henry scored off an assist from Legg. A Huntington turnover followed and Bloss connected on another triple. The Huntsmen bounded back with five points. However, Henry was able to cash in on another assist from Legg that kept Piketon ahead 25-23 as the quarter came to a close.
Piketon defenders stood their ground to start the second frame, as Armstrong drew two charges and Lamerson took one as well. The Redstreaks scored after each one of those offensive fouls. That led to an 8-0 run with Armstrong providing seven of those points to put Piketon ahead by 10, 33-23.
Shortly after, McGuire had a triple to keep the Piketon lead at 10, 36-26, but the rest of the quarter was a struggle for the Redstreaks offensively. Lamerson was able to draw another charge, which sent Black to the bench with three fouls. But the Redstreaks could not generate any additional offense. Legg had a steal and a handful of rebounds before the half ended. But Huntington had closed it on an 11-0 run and moved ahead 37-36.
“After the game, I told our coaches, even though we were only down one at halftime, it felt good to get a win after coming out of the half not ahead,” Piketon head coach Kyle Miller said.
Opening the second half, Legg scored off an assist from Lamerson to put the Redstreaks in front briefly. The Huntsmen regained the lead with a five-point burst to go up four, 44-40, before the two teams combined to have seven straight turnovers. Legg grabbed three more rebounds during that stretch and continued to dominate the glass. By the time the quarter ended, he had secured seven rebounds, two on the offensive end.
Being active on the glass and teamwork allowed the Redstreaks to surge back in front. Legg and McGuire secured rebounds, while Armstrong provided a pair of assists to Legg and Henry in the paint that put Piketon ahead again, 47-46. The Redstreaks never trailed again although the Huntsmen continued to chase. Davis generated the next five Piketon points. Then Armstrong scored off an assist from Jayden Thacker to finish the quarter with a 54-52 advantage.
Piketon opened the fourth frame on a 7-2 run with Henry, Davis and Legg all scoring, 61-54. Huntington countered with five straight to get within two, 61-59. Then the Streaks pushed ahead again with a 7-0 burst that included scoring from McGuire, Bloss and Legg to open a 68-59 lead.
The Huntsmen whittled it down to a four-point Piketon advantage, 69-65, with two minutes to play. The Redstreaks followed with their final field goal as Legg scored off a feed from Davis. Then with 41.5 seconds left, McGuire drained a pair of free throws. Huntington’s Carsen Henneburger had his team’s final field goal. Then the Huntsmen put Bloss on the foul line with 24.9 seconds left and he swished both of his shots, 75-67. A Huntington turnover saw the Redstreaks recover the ball and run out the final seconds on the clock.
“It has been a really tough stretch. Hopefully the guys will enjoy this, and we will turn the page tomorrow when we start practice,” Miller said.
“We had five guys in double figures, which is always good from a coach’s perspective because that means the ball is being shared and everybody is getting equal opportunities, which is all we want. Down the stretch, I thought we did a good job finishing the game at the free throw line.”
The Redstreaks handed out 20 assists as a team. McGuire led the way with 17 points. Legg finished his night with a double-double of 16 rebounds and 15 points.
“Garrett (Legg) is just now getting healthy. He missed all year last year, and he’s still not completely healthy. This is the tip of the iceberg for him. I think he has some growing left to do. His best days are ahead of him in basketball.”
Davis added 13 points, while Bloss and Armstrong had 11 each. Miller noted it was a career-high for Armstrong and added Henry had good minutes off the bench and Thacker handed out a key assist during his time on the floor.
“Defensively, I didn’t mind our effort in the quarter-court. It was them playing off our turnovers and getting out in transition a little bit. That’s credit to Coach (Kyle) Bradley and his guys,” Miller said. “They have committed about halfway to this new style of pushing the ball in transition, putting pressure on the defense, picking you up in the full court, trapping, running and jumping.”
Huntington also had a balanced scoring attack and five guys in double figures. Dalton Black led the way with 14, followed by Noah Potter with 12. Ryan Porter, Caiden Stewart and Wes Brown provided 10 points each.
“When it got tough, we didn’t respond great, but it was way better,” Miller said when talking about his players and the game. “A core stat that we’ve locked into where we want to see progression is turnovers, and those have been high all year. Even though their progression isn’t showing in that turnover stat, the kids have not stopped showing up. They are still locked in, and still show up with enthusiasm and effort. Every practice has been a good practice. It has just been a tough stretch of games for us. We will continue to plug away.”
Piketon (6-14, 4-9 SVC) closes out the regular season with games on back-to-back nights. The Redstreaks traveled to Westfall Friday night to wrap up SVC play. Then they will return home to take on the visiting McClain Tigers Saturday evening.
BOX SCORE:
Boys Varsity Basketball
Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023
Piketon 75 vs. Huntington 67 @ Waverly
PHS — 25 11 18 21 — 75
HHS — 23 14 15 15 — 67
PIKETON (75) — Weston Bloss 0 2 5-6 11, Owen Armstrong 4 1 0-0 11, Brent McGuire 5 1 4-6 17, Jayden Thacker 0 0 0-0 0, Garrett Legg 5 0 5-8 15, Declan Davis 1 3 2-2 13, Bo Henry 4 0 0-2 8, TOTALS 19 7 16-24 75.
HUNTINGTON (67) — Noah Potter 2 2 2-4 12, Lee Rucker 0 0 0-0 0, Wes Brown 2 2 0-0 10, Caiden Stewart 1 2 2-2 10, Dalton Black 6 0 2-2 14, Carsen Henneberger 1 0 0-0 2, Mitchel Willis 0 0 0-0 0, Isaac Kellough 2 1 0-0 7, Ryan Porter 3 0 4-6 10, Kalvin Manson 1 0 0-1 2, TOTALS 18 7 10-15 67.
