In another school year that has been anything but normal, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks and Redstreaks lifters had the opportunity to return to Kenton High School and compete in the state powerlifting meet in mid-March where they brought home second and fourth place, respectively.
Leading the Redstreaks individually was junior Matthew Mustard, who earned a state championship in the 225 pound weight class, while having the top squat of 510 pounds and the top deadlift of 525 pounds. Adding in his bench press of 275 pounds, Mustard totaled 1,310 pounds lifted in that meet.
Mustard shared that he began lifting weights during his eighth grade year at Western High School.
“During that time, everyone told me I would make a state champion. I transferred into Piketon my sophomore year to play football and to powerlift,” explained Mustard. “It has only been two years (of competing). Last year during COVID, the state meet was cancelled.”
It means so much to Mustard to becoming a champion, just a few short years after the seed was planted that would lead him down that path to a title.
“It does not seem real,” said Mustard. “It has been a dream since day one ... a lot of time and work. I set goals and I worked for the title I wanted.”
Of the three lifts involved in the competition, Mustard says his favorite and best is the squat.
“During the Coal Grove meet this year, I squatted 550 and got the top squat in my class,” said Mustad. “I weighed the lowest in the 250-pound class. I like it cause it gives me a fight (weighing lower than the other competitors in the class).”
Mustard appreciates the support he has received since he arrived at Piketon High School.
From his sophomore year, he says, “I would give a shout out to the seniors. Coach Pfeifer put me lifting with the senior boys to keep pushing me.”
For his current junior year, Mustard adds, “I would give a shout out to Coach (Chris) Pfeifer. He pushed me to be the best I could be. Coach Pfeifer knows so much about lifting it is unbelievable.”
Looking to the fall and his senior year, Mustard said the goals for the Piketon Redstreaks are to have another playoff run and win the “Gold Ball” (completing the Scioto Valley Conference undefeated).
His goals for the next powerlifting season are to win another state title individually and help the team win a state title as well.
I really want to give a shout out to both Coach Gullion and Coach Pfeifer for pushing me and givng me the drive to achieve my goals,” said Mustard. “I can finally say I am a state champion.”
The following sections give details for all of the Piketon lifters listed in the results on the Kenton High School Athletics website.
PIKETON LADY REDSTREAKS
The Lady Redstreaks finished as the runner-up team, lifting a total of 5,010 pounds (2,345 lightweight, 2,665 heavyweight) to come in second place behind state champion Bradford, which finished at 5,260. Fairland brought back third as a team with 4,555 pounds lifted. A total of 12 teams generated a score.
In 125 girls, Elizabeth Claytor was fourth in her class with a total of 555 pounds lifted (200 squat, 105 bench, 250 deadlift). Morgan Carter also competed in that class, but she was just outside of placing. She ended at 475 pounds (175 squat, 95 bench, 205 deadlift).
In 135 girls, Piketon had seven competitors. Stephanie Wilburn just missed placing by one spot, finishing at 515 pounds (170 squat, 105 bench, 240 deadlift). Maddy Legg ended at 475 pounds (195 squat, 80 bench, 200 deadlift). Kiley Slone was right behind her at 435 pounds (165 squat, 85 bench, 185 deadlift). Three more Lady Redstreaks were close behind including Trinity Spencer at 415 pounds (110 squat, 85 bench, 220 deadlift), Ashlyn Elliott at 410 (140 squat, 85 bench, 185 deadlift), and Grace Amato at 390 (110 squat, 70 bench, 210 deadlift). Arianna Birkhimer finished at 250 pounds (170 squat, 80 bench).
In 145 girls, Keeli Grant placed third with a total of 645 pounds (220 squat, 125 bench, 300 deadlift). Shelby Carrico was right behind her, taking fourth with a total of 630 pounds (230 squat, 110 bench, 290 deadlift).
In 155 girls, Emily Mullett also captured third in the class, ending with a total of 615 pounds (215 squat, 130 bench, 270 deadlift). Just outside of placing were Jenna Lightle with a total of 535 pounds (205 squat, 105 bench, 225 deadlift) and Jullia Rockwell with a total of 520 pounds (175 squat, 90 bench, 255 deadlift).
In 175 girls, Rylee Chandler took fifth in her class, lifting a total of 595 pounds (265 squat, 105 bench, 225 deadlift). Three additional Lady Redstreaks competed in the class, including Danielle Tilley with 500 pounds total (175 squat, 110 bench, 215 deadlift), Hayleigh Risner with 495 pounds total (175 squat, 90 bench, 230 deadlift), and Johna Borders with 485 pounds total (185 squat, 90 bench, 210 deadlift).
In 195 girls, Laney Brown claimed fourth place with a total of 580 pounds (220 squat, 100 bench, 260 deadlift). Additional PHS competitors were Shelby Birkhimer with a total of 520 pounds (180 squat, 110 bench, 230 deadlift) and Bailee Shook with a total of 340 pounds (80 bench, 260 deadlift).
In unlimited girls, Piketon had two individuals place and seven total competing. Kenna Grider led the way by finishing third with 750 pounds (280 squat, 145 bench, 325 deadlift). Kalia Lock was sixth at 670 pounds total (230 squat, 120 bench, 320 deadlift). Just outside of placing was Madi Bunch with a total of 630 pounds (225 squat, 135 bench, 270 deadlift). Natalie Cooper ended at 535 pounds total (195 squat, 100 bench, 240 deadlift). Right behind Cooper was Brooklyn Cassidy with 510 pounds total (190 squat, 95 bench, 225 deadlift). Linda Moore finished at 360 (110 squat, 85 bench, 165 deadlift). Ava Locke ended at 160 pounds, only competing in the squat.
PIKETON REDSTREAKS
The Piketon Redstreaks finished fourth overall as a team in the Division V-VII state powerlifting meet with a total of 11,720 pounds (3,335 lightweight, 3,575 middleweight, 4,810 heavyweight). The top five teams in order of finish were state champion Fairland (12,880 pounds), runner-up Coal Grove (12,550 pounds), Madison Plains (12,040 pounds), Piketon (11,720 pounds) and Tri Village (11,290). A total of 13 teams generated scores.
In 125 boys, both of Piketon’s competitors placed in the top 12. Dallas Cheadle was fourth with a total of 565 pounds (170 squat, 135 bench, 260 deadlift). Devan Rapp was sixth with a total of 545 pounds (195 squat, 125 bench, 225 deadlift).
In 135 boys, the Redstreaks had five competitors. D.J. Rapp led the way, recording second place for runner-up in the class. He finished at 870 pounds (300 squat, 185 bench, 385 deadlift). Brandt Thompson was fourth overall with a total of 840 pounds (270 squat, 200 bench, 370 deadlift). Chance Skaggs followed in seventh with a total of 795 pounds (300 squat, 170 bench, 325 deadlift). Craig Tackett was 11th overall at 725 pounds (225 squat, 175 bench, 325 deadlift). Also competing in the class was Tyler Tackett, who lifted a total of 515 pounds (165 squat, 125 bench, 225 deadlift).
In 145 boys, Piketon’s Jeremy Copley led the charge, taking sixth for a total of 830 pounds (270 squat, 180 bench, 380 deadlift). Levi Stanley secured ninth with a total of 785 pounds (270 squat, 160 bench, 355 deadlift). Other Piketon competitors and their totals were Charlie Hardy at 675 pounds (250 squat, 135 bench, 290 deadlift), and Landon Farmer at 430 pounds (135 squat, 70 bench, 225 deadlift).
In 155 boys, Redstreak Levi Bosley was the only competitor at a total of 690 pounds (265 squat, 135 bench, 290 deadlift).
In 165 boys, Steven Richmond was the lone Piketon competitor, lifting a total of 940 pounds (325 squat, 185 bench, 430 deadlift) for sixth place.
In 175 boys, Caleb Osborne, also the lone Streak in the group, lifted 1,015 pounds (385 squat, 225 bench, 405 deadlift) for fifth place.
In 185 boys, Alan Austin was Piketon’s only competitor, continuing the trend. He placed 10th with a total of 835 pounds (285 squat, 185 bench, 365 deadlift).
In 195 boys, Caleb Carpenter ended his competition in 10th with a total of 725 pounds (235 squat, 150 bench, 340 deadlift). Mason Hartley was 12th at 570 (165 bench, 405 deadlift).
In 210 boys, Piketon’s Braiden Dunham led the way, lifting 1,165 pounds (450 squat, 215 bench, 500 deadlift). Kaden Dickerson was 11th at 930 pounds (315 squat, 175 bench, 440 deadlift). Nate Waddell followed in 12th at 910 pounds (315 squat, 185 bench, 410 deadlift). Jon Carpenter just missed placing, totaling 865 pounds (300 squat, 160 bench, 405 deadlift).
In 225 boys, Matt Mustard finished at 1,310 pounds to lead the way for the Redstreaks as the lone individual state champion. He squatted 510 pounds, benched 275 and deadlifted 525. Also competing in the class were Easton Lansing, who was third overall at 1,150 pounds (415 squat, 260 bench, 475 deadlift), and Connor Tomlin, who was 12th overall at 890 pounds (330 squat, 170 bench, 390 deadlift).
In 250 boys, Dayton O’Dell was finished seventh at 1,175 pounds (435 squat, 225 bench, 515 deadlift). Also competing were Aaron Shrum at 675 pounds (240 squat, 135 bench, 300 deadlift) and Seth Baughn at 640 (225 bench, 385 deadlift).
In boys unlimited, Chris Wente recorded the lone placement, finishing seventh at 1,160 pounds (450 squat, 240 bench, 470 deadlift). Additional competitors in the class included Jake Taylor at 980 pounds (345 squat, 210 bench, 425 deadlift), Dawson Montgomery at 900 pounds (300 squat, 195 bench, 405 deadlift), Keaton Brown at 735 pounds (285 bench, 450 deadlift), Owen Sheetz at 725 pounds (250 squat, 140 bench, 335 deadlift), and Wyatt Carter at 680 pounds (225 squat, 140 bench, 315 deadlift).
