WAVERLY — Getting a tune-up in a tournament-like atmosphere, the Waverly Lady Tigers survived Minford’s continuous comeback bids to send the senior class out with a 47-41 victory in varsity hoops action Monday night.
Waverly’s three seniors — Sarah Thomspon, Delaney Tackett and Ava Little — were recognized before game play began and all three contributed to the successful night of basketball.
“This is our first game in a week. We didn’t know what to expect. We had three days off and couldn’t get in the gym. Minford is always a tough game for us — here or there,” said Waverly coach John Bonifield. “We thought if we could get through, get our legs, and get our second wind, we would be fine. Give credit to Minford. They made us work for everything in the second half. We had people step up when we needed them.”
After Minford put the initial points on the scoreboard from the line, the Lady Tigers followed with a 6-0 run. Kelli Stewart used an assist from Bailey Vulgamore to tie the game. Then Sarah Thompson recorded a block and grabbed a rebound on Minford’s next two possessions, leading to Waverly’s next opportunity to score. Vulgamore was able to get to the foul line for a pair of freebies, and then delivered an assist to Stewart for a 6-2 lead.
Waverly’s defense continued to cause problems for the Lady Falcons with an extended zone, double-teaming attack. After Minford cut the WHS advantage to 8-6, the Lady Tigers forced three straight runovers, leading to fast break buckets for Vulgamore, Stewart and Delaney Tackett to stretch the lead to 14-6. Tackett followed with a three-pointer. But foul troubles were beginning to surface, as Vulgamore picked up her second personal foul with 35 seconds left. At the end of the opening quarter, Waverly was ahead 17-10.
Freshman Caris Risner entered the lineup and immediately provided an assist to Thompson for Waverly’s first bucket of the second quarter. Minford cut the lead down to five, 19-14, before the Lady Tigers surged to their first double-digit lead with an 8-0 run. Vulgamore, who re-entered the lineup, started it with a three-pointer. Thompson grabbed two more rebounds leading to more opportunities for teammates to score.
“We started seeing remnants of the early season Sarah (Thompson) after the injury she has overcome. She still isn’t 100 percent, but she is getting close. Those rebounds are huge,” said Bonifield. “Sarah is giving us a second chance. We feel like our team can score, and if you give us second or third chances, we like our opportunities.”
Those chances allowed Vulgamore to get to the line again for two more freebies. Next Ava Little deflected a Minford pass, allowing Stewart to come up with the ball. Minford was working to keep Stewart from driving to the basket, so she fired a three-pointer from the top of the circle, connecting for a 27-14 lead.
Stewart picked up her second foul shortly after, leaving the lineup temporarily. Minford attempted to make a run, scoring four quick points before Little connected on a three-pointer, 30-18. The Lady Falcons had two final buckets to make the score 30-22 at the half.
The Lady Tigers briefly pushed their lead to 10 early in the third quarter when Tackett grabbed a defensive rebound and fired an assist to Stewart, 32-22. Then the Lady Falcons made their largest run of the game. Over the next two-minute span, Minford forced three Waverly turnovers, leading to six straight points that cut the score to 32-28. In the meantime, Vulgamore was charged with her third and fourth personal fouls, forcing her to the bench again.
Minford was working to keep Waverly from getting into the paint, and the Lady Tigers had a string of seven straight missed shots over the next 2:30. But Waverly’s defense and rebounding had limited the Lady Falcons as well. Then Minford’s Bella Reffit connected on a three-pointer, cutting the Lady Tiger lead to one, 32-31, with 1:39 left in the third quarter. The Lady Falcons called timeout, and Waverly responded.
In the final 1:30, the Lady Tigers roared back with an 8-0 run. Tackett fired an assist to Stewart to break the drought. After the Waverly defense forced a turnover, Caris Risner found herself open along the three-point line, so she fired up a shot, swishing it to the excitement of her teammates. Stewart blocked a Minford shot and recovered the ball. She sprinted for the basket, but couldn’t find an opening. So Stewart fired the ball back out to Little, who connected on another three-pointer, giving Waverly the 40-31 advantage.
To start the fourth quarter, Thompson collected an offensive rebound and put it back to give Waverly a double-digit lead once again. Little added a free throw on her team’s next possession, making it 43-31 with six minutes to play.
Defensively, Waverly was able to keep Minford from getting off many shots over the next two minutes, but the Lady Tigers couldn’t hit any of their own. Minford finally scored twice after forcing back-to-back turnovers, cutting the lead to 43-35 with two minutes to go. Waverly was able to survive as Vulgamore, Little and Thompson connected on 4-of-7 free throws in the final two minutes. Vulgamore hit hers first before picking up her fifth foul soon after. Stewart had fouled out just before Vulgamore. Minford scored five more points in the final minute, as the Lady Tigers tried to work the clock down and survive. Thompson leveled a block of a Minford three-point attempt as time was winding down, as Waverly survived to get the 47-41 win.
Waverly coach John Bonifield was thrilled with the effort his team gave. The three seniors all played integral roles.
“Sarah stepped up, as did Ava and DT (Delaney Tackett), especially without Kelli and Bailey on the floor. That’s the first for us. We’ve never played significant minutes without either of those two on the floor. I liked the way Caris came in and hit a three for us, which was huge. Aubree gave us quality minutes at the end of the third quarter. This team just keeps responding,” said Bonifield.
“Then there’s Morgan Crabtree who would run through a brick wall for you. She is growing as a player and in her knowledge of the game. That’s a coach’s daughter (Morgan Crabtree is the daughter of Waverly Head Football Coach Chris Crabtree). That’s what you expect. She is as tough as nails. She’s our best on-the-ball defender. She is in the right position, she moves her feet well, and uses her chest well on the cutters. You appreciate it and you love what she does for us defensively.”
Tackett has taken over as the team’s point guard after playing behind four-year starting point guard Zoiee Smith for the past three seasons.
“DT has really evolved in these last 10 games. She has really stepped up and taken over the ball handling duties, which allows us to get into our sets,” said Bonifield. “It is a relief when you know she can handle the basketball. She is becoming more and more comfortable and will need to do that a week from today in our tournament game.”
Tackett is glad that she can contribute to the team’s success by distributing the ball.
“It is kind of stressful and a lot of pressure, but I like that my teammates can depend on me for that. If I’m not scoring, I still know I’m doing my best because I still have that ball handling to rely on,” said Tackett. “We all just fell into our own roles. At the beginning of the season and in summer league, it was a lot different. Last year, I pretty much just caught the ball and shot it. I barely dribbled last year. Ava is our sharp-shooter and I just handle the ball. We all have our own roles.”
With limited time on floor due to foul trouble, Stewart still finished with 13 points, five rebounds, seven steals and one assist, while Vulgamore added 12 points, five steals and three assists.
“I think we all stepped up the way that we needed to,” said Ava Little. “It says a lot about the team we are today. At the beginning of the year, if we would have had Kelli and Bailey foul out, it would have been a disaster. It shows how much we have matured this year. It is always good to win on your senior night. We all three know there’s no chance we could have gotten here without our teammates.”
Statistically, Little finished nine points, six rebounds and one assist. Thompson had five points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Tackett handled the ball and generated five points while having three rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Caris Risner added three points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Morgan Crabtree had two rebounds and two steals.
“I’m proud of the younger players who stepped up,” said Tackett. “Caris did great tonight and kept her cool. You never know. We could get to the first round of the tournament and have a starter foul out. Our whole team did a good job of keeping it together and pulling out the win even though it wasn’t pretty. It was great preparation for our tournament game.”
Thompson was thrilled to be back in the lineup after sitting out much of the season with injury.
“I’m loving being back. I missed getting rebounds for my team,” said Thompson. “I feel like I’m slowly getting as aggressive as I was at the beginning of the season, but it has been a slow process. I think I’m getting better and better as I get back into it.”
“It is great to have Sarah back. When Sarah was out, it shifted everything around,” said Tackett. “When we have Sarah, everyone has their own set position. When she was out, everyone was in a different uncomfortable position. I think that’s part of the reason we lost some games that we shouldn’t have lost because everyone was doing something they weren’t used to doing. Having Sarah back allowed everyone to go back to their role.
“We were very good when she was out there,” said Little. “Sarah being out was bad, but it forced us to go into different roles and expand our game a bit because we were put in different spots that we wouldn’t have been in if we had Sarah on the floor.”
“It feels like back to normal now,” said Tackett. “We were getting used to it, but when Sarah was first out, it felt like we were in panic mode all of the time. It was how we were today when Kelli and Bailey fouled out.”
“The chemistry is back on this team,” added Little.
“I’m feeling good, and my leg is almost back to normal,” finished Thompson.
With the victory, Waverly improved to 14-5 overall and 9-4 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. The Lady Tigers will open tournament play at home on Monday, Feb, 14 at 7 p.m. against the Chillicothe Lady Cavaliers in a sectional final matchup.
MHS — 10 12 9 10 — 41
WHS — 17 13 10 7 — 47
MINFORD (41) — Ava Corwin 1 0 0-0 2, Bella Reffit 1 1 3-4 8, Kynedi Davis 4 2 3-5 17, Lexi Conkel 2 0 1-2 5, Lindsee Williams 2 0 0-2 4, Maggie Risner 2 0 0-0 4, Savannah Cantrell 0 0 1-2 1, TOTALS 12 3 8-15 41.
WAVERLY (47) — Kelli Stewart 5 1 0-1 13, Ava Little 0 2 3-6 9, Morgan Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vulgamore 1 1 7-8 12, Delaney Tackett 1 1 0-0 5, Sarah Thompson 2 0 1-4 5, Caris Risner 0 1 0-0 3, Aubree Fraley 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 9 6 11-19 47.
