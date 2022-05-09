Deciding to go to volleyball open gym this spring turned into a very good decision for Waverly's Ava Little.
Little, who didn't think she was going to play a college sport, realized just how much she was going to miss volleyball when fall began.
"I didn't really think that I was going to play in college during basketball season," said Little. "But then I started going to open gyms with Kelli Stewart just for fun and realized that I would miss it too much. I would like to finish my career somewhere in the sport I love to play. I just didn't want to be done."
Her Waverly High School volleyball coach, Aleah (Pelphrey) Rhodes, isn't that far removed from playing college volleyball herself and helped facilitate a connection for Little to sign with the University of Rio Grande. In Rhodes' senior season at Rio Grande, she was a Second Team honoree for the River States Conference and also was a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Scholar-Athlete Team.
Billina Donaldson coached Aleah (Pelphrey) Rhodes at Rio Grande, and now she will be getting one of Pelphrey's varsity players from her first season of coaching at Waverly.
"It is good to have a connection here. Waverly has always had a lot of talent. We just didn't have a connection," said Donaldson. "Our plan for Ava is to be on the right side for us. During my tenure at Rio, I've only had two real right-side hitters, and Aleah was one of them. Aleah was the best one side we've ever had, so having Ava come from Aleah's program is a big deal, knowing that she's going to be playing the same position as her coach. That is a natural fit for Ava, who is left handed and has a good swing. We're going to work on her vertical (jump)."
Rhodes said the right side wasn't her natural position, but she found a home there at Rio and grew into the position. Donaldson believes Little will find a home there as well and will more than likely remain on the right side, rather than setting full time.
"It is going to take a little bit of work. We have a right side hitter right now, who doesn't have a lot of experience, but she's 6-foot-4. Ava's drive is a little better and what we want to see," said Donaldson. "Being a left-handed, right side is ideally what any coach wants over there, so we're going try our best to turn her into an impact player out there. She is super quick and she doesn't quit on the ball."
"During club and at Piketon, I did play right side in my freshman year," said Little. "Setting was something I picked up later. Any way I can contribute to the team is perfectly fine with me."
Rhodes enjoyed her first year as a varsity head coach at Waverly and is glad to see one of her players moving on to the college ranks.
"I was happy that I got to coach her for a year. As a first-year coach, it is really cool to have a player signing where I went to school with the same coach that I had," said Rhodes. "I'm happy to see her go. I do think Rio is a good fit for her. She's a social butterfly and will do well there."
Donaldson came to a Waverly game at South Webster and watched Little play. Once Little realized she wanted to continue, she started going to some of the Rio Grande volleyball practices, which led to the opportunity to sign with the RedStorm.
"I'm looking forward to getting to know everyone and hoping to make a different community proud besides Waverly," said Little as she prepares to join a new team.
"I met my closest friends here (at Waverly) during volleyball season, including Kelli Stewart, Sarah Thompson, and Annie Silcott. I was very thankful to have a volleyball season with them, gain friends along the way, and memories I won't forget. They are the reason I want to play in college. I have the opportunity to meet more friends like them."
Little plans to major in psychology with the goal of eventually becoming a forensic psychologist.
