With two more Scioto Valley Conference basketball conquests over the weekend, the Piketon Redstreaks have made themselves winners of six straight games.
Both weekend wins were of the double-digit variety, allowing the Redstreaks to improve to 9-3 overall and 3-2 in the SVC. Friday’s game at Paint Valley started close, but ended with the Streaks taking it 53-35. On Saturday, the Piketon defense limited the scoring of the Huntington Huntsmen, resulting in a 59-32 triumph. The following story includes sections on both of those games.
The Redstreaks were back in action at home Tuesday for a make-up game against the Southeastern Panthers. On Friday, they travel to Westfall before returning home to face Adena on Saturday.
Jan. 8 @ Paint Valley
Call it an offensive explosion for the Piketon Redstreaks who went from close game to double-digit win at Paint Valley Friday night, taking the contest 53-35.
The Streaks got off the bus cold, scoring just eight points in the opening quarter with two buckets from Brody Fuller, and one each from Chris Chandler and Tra Swayne. In contrast, Paint Valley was hitting from outside early. Dax Estep connected on two triples, while Cordell Grubb added another, making the lead 13-8.
Fighting to get going in the second quarter, Piketon had a little more success. Brody Fuller hit the first trifecta of the night for the Streaks. Levi Gullion, Chandler and Kydan Potts each had a basket. Sawyer Pendleton contributed a pair of freebies, while Swayne added another. The Bearcats scored nine, staying ahead by two, 22-20, at the break.
Coming out of the locker room, the Redstreaks made their run in the third quarter with seniors Chris Chandler and Brody Fuller leading the charge. Chandler unloaded with nine of Piketon’s 20 points in that quarter, while Fuller added five more. Both Fuller and Chandler connected on a three-point shot, as did Gullion. Potts also added a point from the line. Heading to the fourth frame, the Streaks led 40-32.
Piketon put the 53-35 victory away in the final quarter, outscoring Paint Valley 13-3. Redstreak senior Shane Leedy scored five points to lead the way, followed by Gullion, Swayne and Chandler with two points each.
Chandler led the Streaks with 17 points, followed by Fuller with 14 and Gullion with seven. For Paint Valley, Estep led with 16 points as the only player to reach double figure. Grubb and Cole Miller each added seven points.
PHS — 8 12 20 13 — 53
PVHS — 13 9 10 3 — 35
PIKETON (53) — Levi Gullion 1 1 2-4 7, Shane Leedy 2 0 1-4 5, Brody Fuller 4 2 0-0 14, Tra Swayne 1 0 3-6 5, Sawyer Pendleton 0 0 2-2 2, Kydan Potts 1 0 1-2 3, Chris Chandler 6 1 2-2 17, TOTALS 15 4 11-20 53.
PAINT VALLEY (35) — Cordell Grubb 1 1 2-5 7, Tramel Byrd 0 0 0-0 0, Cole Miller 2 1 0-0 7, Blaine Parker 1 0 0-0 2, Dax Estep 5 2 0-2 16, Adam Brauner 0 0 0-0 0, Conner Free 0 0 2-2 2, Brock Blanton 0 0 1-2 1, TOTALS 9 4 5-13 35.
Jan. 9 vs. Huntington
Solid defense and a balanced scoring attack led to another victory for the Redstreaks Saturday evening, as they defeated the visiting Huntington Huntsmen 59-32.
Piketon scored 15 points in the opening quarter, including six from the charity stripe. Chandler led the way, adding three points from the line and a trey. Shane Leedy followed with three points, adding a freebie and a basket. Tra Swayne, Levi Gullion and Brody Fuller each added two points. For Huntington, Gavin Free was the only player to score. Piketon took a 15-2 lead into the second quarter.
Continuing to draw fouls, the Redstreaks generated nine of their 17 from the charity stripe. Individually, Gullion led the way with seven points, having a three-point play, a basket and two more free throws. Swayne also converted a three-point play and Potts added three freebies. Chandler had a basket, and Leedy had two more foul shots. At the half, Piketon was up 32-10.
The third quarter was more of the same. Since Gullion had the hot hand, he continued to lead, scoring six of the 18. Fuller followed with a pair of foul shots and a three-pointer. Chandler also had two foul shots and a bucket. Swayne added another basket, and Potts provided another free throw. Piketon was ahead 50-19.
In the final frame, Gullion added two more free throws and Potts had a final bucket. The other scoring came from Piketon’s junior varsity players. Hunter McComas and Alex Jenkins each had a basket, while Jayden Thacker added a freebie.
HHS — 2 8 9 13 — 32
PHS — 15 17 18 9 — 59
HUNTINGTON (32) — Gavin Free 2 0 2-5 6, Brian Hertenstein 3 0 1-2 7, Seth McCloskey 0 0 0-0 0, Wes Brown 1 1 0-4 5, Caleb Smith 2 0 0-2 4, Alan Smith 0 0 1-2 1, Jackson Stansberry 0 0 2-2 2, Darvis Brown 2 0 0-0 4, Luke Lewis 0 0 0-0 0, Nick Marian 0 0 1-2 1, Dalton Black 1 0 0-1 2, TOTALS 11 1 7-20 32.
PIKETON (59) — Levi Gullion 6 0 5-6 17, Shane Leedy 1 0 3-4 5, Brody Fuller 3 0 1-1 7, Sawyer Pendleton 0 0 0-1 0, Kydan Potts 1 0 4-6 6, Chris Chandler 2 1 5-8 12, Jayden Thacker 0 0 1-2 1, Alex Jenkins 1 0 0-0 2, Tre Jenkins 0 0 0-0 0, Gabe Lamerson 0 0 0-0 0, Hunter McComas 0 0 2-2 2, Owen Armstrong 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 14 2 25-35 59.
