PHOTOS: Waverly competes at Regional meet May 31, 2022 May 31, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago

Senior Caleb Boyer finished ninth in the boys 200 meter run in a time of 25.33 seconds. Photos by Julie Billings/News Watchman

Cai Marquez finished fifth in the 110 meter hurdles final in a time of 15.32 seconds. Julie Billings

Morgan Crabtree runs a leg of the Lady Tigers 4x200 relay. The team split a time of 1:53.88 for 15th place. Julie Billings

Mitch Green took 10th in the 1600 meter-final with a time of 4:39.76. Julie Billings

Aidan Kelly ran a time of 52.82 seconds in the 400 meters to finish 13th overall. Julie Billings
