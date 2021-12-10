Eastern has shaken up the Southern Ohio Conference Division II basketball race, notching a 76-51 triumph over the Portsmouth West Senators on Tuesday evening.
West was projected to be one of the contenders for the league title this season, after getting into the mix with Waverly and Wheelersburg during last year’s race. Ultimately, the league title ended up going to Wheelersburg.
On Tuesday, the Eagles had a hot shooting night from three-point land, connecting on 14 in all while the Senators hit just one. Eastern senior Brennen Slusher hit eight of those on his way to a 30-point night.
It was the second half where the triples made the difference. Eastern connected on just two in the opening half. But the Eagles flew out to a double digit advantage in the opening quarter with scoring from Slusher, Isaac Richardson, Logan Salisbury and Lance Barnett, 17-6.
The second quarter saw the Senators battle back by out-dueling Eastern 20-11 to tie the contest at 28-28. However, the Eagles came out of the locker room hot, as Slusher started to unload, hitting his first four three-pointers in the third quarter, while Tucker Leist added another. Neil Leist was able to get to the line, connecting on 4-of-4 freebies. The Eagles had put up 19 points, but West added more, having seven different players combine for 23 points.
But the fourth quarter saw Neil Leist get into the three-point action. He connected on two free throws, followed with three trifectas, and added two more freebies. Slusher also drained three more trifectas and added a pair of free throws as well. Jace White contributed an old-fashioned three-point play, while Barnett and Salisbury each added a foul shot. That all added up to 29 points, while the Senators scored just 10, resulting in the 76-61 win for Eastern.
Slusher led the way with 30 points, followed by Neil Leist with 17 and Logan Salisbury with nine. West was led by Jacob Davis with 13 points, followed by Jack Jordan with 11 points.
The Eagles were set to play at home on back-to-back nights, facing Oak Hill on Friday, followed by a game against Franklin Furnace Green on Saturday.
PWHS — 8 20 23 10 — 61
EHS — 17 11 19 29 — 76
PORTSMOUTH WEST (61) — Jack Jordan 4 0 3-4 11, Trevor Fike 1 0 1-2 3, Brayden Vernier 0 0 0-0 0, Jesse Dixon 1 0 0-0 2, Jeffrey Bishop 3 0 1-2 7, Cole Tipton 3 0 0-2 6, Noah Coleman 2 1 1-2 8, Mitchell Irwin 0 0 0-0 0, Ryan Sissel 3 0 3-4 9, Brennan Overby 1 0 0-0 2, Jacob Davis 5 0 3-7 13, TOTALS 23 1 12-23 62.
EASTERN (76) — Michael Cantrell 0 0 0-0 0, Tucker Leist 0 1 0-0 3, Lance Barnett 0 0 2-4 2, Isaac Richardson 2 1 1-2 8, Jace White 2 0 3-4 7, Neil Leist 0 3 8-8 17, Brennen Slusher 2 8 2-2 30, Logan Salisbury 4 0 1-2 9, K.J. Reinsmith 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 10 14 17-22 76.
