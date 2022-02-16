Scioto Valley Conference Boys’ All-League Basketball Team 2021-2022

First Team: Unioto senior DeSean Branson, Zane Trace junior Xzander Ream, Paint Valley junior Dax Estep, Piketon senior Tra Swayne, Westfall junior Casey Cline. 

Second Team: Paint Valley senior Cordell Grubb, Piketon senior Levi Gullion, Southeastern senior Ethan Carroll, Adena sophomore Joedy Ater, Zane Trace junior Nalin Robinson. 

Third Team: Unioto senior Evan Park, Zane Trace junior Kyle Stonerock, Westfall senior Trevor Wolfe, Huntington junior Dalton Black, Unioto freshman Blake Hoops.

Honorable Mention: Davis Kerns and Cody Rawlings of Adena, Seth McCloskey and Noah Potter of Huntington, Trent Mettler and Cole Miller of Paint Valley, Brady Coreno and Kydan Potts of Piketon, Connor Smith and Luke Corcoran of Southeastern, Jordan Perkins and Jude Little of Unioto, Ashton Nunemaker and Tyler Shipley of Westfall, Donavin Baker and Ben Nichols of Zane Trace. 

Player of the Year: DeSean Branson (Unioto)

Coach of the Year: Gary Kellough

League Champions: Zane Trace (12-2)

Reserve Champions: Zane Trace

Junior High League Co-Champions: Unioto/Zane Trace

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments