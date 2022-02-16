Scioto Valley Conference Boys’ All-League Basketball Team 2021-2022
First Team: Unioto senior DeSean Branson, Zane Trace junior Xzander Ream, Paint Valley junior Dax Estep, Piketon senior Tra Swayne, Westfall junior Casey Cline.
Second Team: Paint Valley senior Cordell Grubb, Piketon senior Levi Gullion, Southeastern senior Ethan Carroll, Adena sophomore Joedy Ater, Zane Trace junior Nalin Robinson.
Third Team: Unioto senior Evan Park, Zane Trace junior Kyle Stonerock, Westfall senior Trevor Wolfe, Huntington junior Dalton Black, Unioto freshman Blake Hoops.
Honorable Mention: Davis Kerns and Cody Rawlings of Adena, Seth McCloskey and Noah Potter of Huntington, Trent Mettler and Cole Miller of Paint Valley, Brady Coreno and Kydan Potts of Piketon, Connor Smith and Luke Corcoran of Southeastern, Jordan Perkins and Jude Little of Unioto, Ashton Nunemaker and Tyler Shipley of Westfall, Donavin Baker and Ben Nichols of Zane Trace.
Player of the Year: DeSean Branson (Unioto)
Coach of the Year: Gary Kellough
League Champions: Zane Trace (12-2)
Reserve Champions: Zane Trace
Junior High League Co-Champions: Unioto/Zane Trace
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.