Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
WAVERLY @ VALLEY — W60-7
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Jase Hurd 13-106, 3 TDs; Creed Smith 2-80, 1 TD; Peyton Harris 4-19; Mason Kelly 1-5.
Passing: Mason Kelly 12-for-20 for 275 yards, 3 TDs.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Hudson Kelly 5-127, 1 TD; Kody Swords 2-27, 1 TD; Mason Pollard 2-23; Jase Hurd 1-47; Wyatt Crabtree 1-27, 1 TD; Peyton Harris 1-14.
Tackles: Wyatt Crabtree 9, Creed Smith 6, Quinton Hurd 5.5, Hudson Kelly 5, Peyton Harris 4.5, Tanner Nichols 4, Carson Peters 3, Jase Hurd 3, Legend Clifford 2.5, Jamison Morton 2, Michael Delgado 2, Mason Pollard 2, S. Billisano 1, Hunter Hauck 1, Caden Arrowood 1, Will Armstrong 1, Cade Carroll 1, Kody Swords 1, Justin Williams 0.5.
Tackles for loss (No.-Yds.): Wyatt Crabtree 3-33; Hunter Hauck 1-3; Kody Swords 1-2; Quinton Hurd 1-1.
Sacks (No.-Yds.): Wyatt Crabtree 2-25.
Forced Fumbles: Wyatt Crabtree 2.
Fumble Recoveries: Peyton Harris 1-42, 1 TD; Legend Clifford 1-0.
Interceptions: Carson Peters 1-50, 1 TD; Tanner Nichols 2-6.
Pass deflections: Hudson Kelly 1.
PIKETON @ SOUTHEASTERN — W40-14
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Caleb Osborne 10-111, 3 TDs; Zane Brownfield 11-40; Luke Gullion 2-8; Nate Waddell 1-5; Alan Austin, 1 TD; Treven Shanks 1-0.
Passing: Luke Gullion 6-for-13 for 89 yards.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Nate Waddell 1-46, 1 TD; Caleb Osborne 1-19, 1 TD; Levi Stanley 1-9; Braydon Leeth 2-9; Wayde Fout 1-6.
Tackles: Dylan Leeth 10, Brent McGuire 4, Zack Hannah 4, Alan Austin 3, Caleb Osborne 3, Nathan Shrum 3, Levi Stanley 2, Gabe Lamerson 2, Nate Waddell 2, Wayde Fout 1, Connor McGlone 1, S. Edwards 1, DJ Rapp 1, Alex Jenkins 1.
Tackles for loss: Levi Stanley 1, Zack Hannah 1, Gabe Lamerson 1, Nate Waddell 1.
Sacks (No. - Yds. Lost): Caleb Osborn 2-10; Nate Waddell 1-5.
Hurries of Opposing QB: Nate Waddell 2, Zack Hannah 1.
Interceptions: Alan Austin 1.
Pass deflections: Dylan Leeth 2, DJ Rapp 1, Gabe Lamerson 1.
Caused fumbles: Dylan Leeth 1.
Fumble recoveries: Dylan Leeth 1.
EASTERN @ SYMMES VALLEY — W27-20
Rushing (No./Yds.): Landyn Reinsmith 9-49; Jace White 5-60, 1 TD; Dylan Morton 5-23; Brewer Tomlison 2-8, 1 TD; Teagan Werner 1-8; Brady Moore 2-4.
Passing: Dylan Morton 8-for-16 for 124 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT.
Receiving (No./Yds.): Teagan Werner 3-55, 1 TD; Tucker Leist 3-35; Jace White 1-14; KJ Reinsmith 1-20, 1 TD.
Tackles: Landyn Reinsmith 10, Alex Jones 8, Landon Cavinder 8, KJ Reinsmith 5, Teagan Werner 5, Brewer Tomlison 3, Justin Bradley 2, Brady Moore 2, Dylan Morton 1, Charlie Martin 1, Jace White 1, Christian Smith 1, Braiden Staley 1, Braylon Lamerson 1.
Tackles for loss: Landon Cavinder 2, KJ Reinsmith 2, Teagan Werner 1, Justin Bradley 1.
Sacks: Landyn Reinsmith 1, Landon Cavinder 1.
Blocked Punt: KJ Reinsmith 1.
Pass Deflections: Alex Jones 1, KJ Reinsmith 1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.