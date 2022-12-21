Eastern’s Jace White makes a move to get inside for an underhanded layup as a Wheelersburg defender attempts to block his shot during the Dec. 16 varsity basketball game. White scored 33 points to lead the Eagles in their double overtime win over Valley Tuesday evening.
One overtime session wasn’t enough to determine a winner between the Eastern Eagles and the Valley Indians Tuesday night.
It took a second extra session as the two teams approached the century mark on the scoreboard, but in the end, the Eagles prevailed 96-92.
In a game of runs that was close throughout with high scoring nights from two players with the first name of Jace. For Eastern, junior Jace White led the charge with 33 points. For the Indians, it was Jace Copley generating 35.
Eastern opened with 16 points in the first quarter, spreading the scoring between seven different players, including White, Tucker Leist, Neil Leist, TJ Richards, Brewer Tomlison and Dylan Morton. Valley generated 14 points with Copley scoring 10 of those.
Copley continued to power the Indians in the second quarter, having 11 of his team’s 18 points. Eastern spread the wealth again as five players contributed to the scoring attack. At the half, the Eagles held a one-point lead, 33-32.
Defensive adjustments from Eastern limited Copley to just two points in the third quarter. Offensively, the Eagles took flight with their highest scoring quarter of the night. Of the 23 points they scored, White generated 18 of them, including three triples. That effort saw EHS extend the lead to nine, 56-47.
Valley wasn’t giving up, countering with a 23-point quarter of their own in the fourth, including an 8-of-10 effort from the line. While Eastern was working to limit Copley, Valley’s George Arnett picked up the scoring for his team. The Eagles did enough to force the overtime session, scoring 14 points with seven of those coming from White. Tomlison had a pair of buckets and Neil Leist connected on a trey. As the buzzer sounded, the two teams were knotted at 70.
The battle continued in the first overtime session with neither team yielding. Both teams produced 11 points over the next four minutes, resulting in an 81-81 tie.
In the second overtime session, the hosting Eagles prevailed, finishing with 15 points while holding the Indians to 11 to seal the 96-92 triumph. Tucker Leist led the scoring charge in the two overtime sessions for the Eagles, producing 12 of his 18 points for the night.
Eastern had four players in double figures. Behind White’s 33, Tomlison finished with 19 points, Tucker Leist had 18 and Neil Leist scored 17.
Valley also had four in double figures. For the Indians, behind Copley’s 35, Arnett finished with 24 points, scoring 21 of them in the second half and overtime sessions. Levi Stewart added 16 points and Colt Buckle had 13.
With the win, the Eagles improved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. After Christmas, Eastern will be in action at Western for cross-county rivalry action on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The junior varsity boys game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Varsity girls will follow at approximately 6 p.m. Then the varsity boys will follow around 8 p.m.
BOX SCORE:
Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022
Valley 92 @ Eastern 96, 2OT
VHS — 14 18 15 23 11 11 — 92
EHS — 16 17 23 14 11 15 — 96
VALLEY (92) — George Arnett 5 4 2-2 24, Hunter Edwards 1 0 0-0 2, Colt Buckle 5 0 3-4 13, Carter Nickel 1 0 0-0 2, Jace Copley 9 3 8-8 35, Levi Stewart 5 0 6-8 16, C. Queen 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 26 7 19-22 92.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.