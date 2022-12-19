Continuing their strong start, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks produced two more mid-week victories in recent action.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Lady Redstreaks traveled to Zane Trace and came away with a 60-33 Scioto Valley Conference victory. Then on Thursday, Piketon traveled to Leesburg to face a strong Fairfield team in non-conference action. The Lady Redstreaks won the contest 30-29 after Jazz Lamerson hit a three-pointer with seven seconds left to take the lead.


