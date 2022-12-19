Continuing their strong start, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks produced two more mid-week victories in recent action.
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Lady Redstreaks traveled to Zane Trace and came away with a 60-33 Scioto Valley Conference victory. Then on Thursday, Piketon traveled to Leesburg to face a strong Fairfield team in non-conference action. The Lady Redstreaks won the contest 30-29 after Jazz Lamerson hit a three-pointer with seven seconds left to take the lead.
At Zane Trace, a trio of seniors — Natalie Cooper, Kennedy Jenkins and Jazz Lamerson — combined to score 19 points. in the opening quarter. Defensively, the Piketon limited the Lady Pioneers to seven.
The second quarter saw Lamerson take off, scoring 10 of her team’s 17. Addison Johnson and Dani Ritchie also got into the scoring column on the foul line. At the break, Piketon led 36-16.
In the third quarter, Cooper, Lamerson and Jenkins handled the scoring again, as Piketon pushed the lead to 48-25. Olivia Farmer, Izzy Dean and Ali Taylor all broke into the scoring column in the fourth frame, as Piketon finished off the 60-33 win.
For the Lady Redstreaks, Lamerson led the way with 25 points, followed by Jenkins with 14 and Cooper with 13.
Then on Thursday, the Lady Redstreaks traveled to Fairfield and ended the hosting Lady Lions’ five-game win streak.
Both teams came into the game having just one loss. But the senior-led Lady Redstreaks came away with the 30-29 victory on Lamerson’s triple to end the game.
Scoring was minimal throughout as the two teams waged a defensive battle. Piketon also had to overcome an early 10-point deficit, falling behind 13-3 after the opening quarter. Each team put up six points in the second quarter, allowing Fairfield to maintain the 10-point lead at the half, 19-9.
The Lady Redstreaks started cutting into the deficit in the third quarter, outscoring Fairfield 12-5 to get the lead down to 24-21. Piketon closed the win by the Lady Streaks by outscoring Fairfield 9-5.
Piketon was led by Natalie Cooper with 13 points, followed by Lamerson with nine points.
Getting back into SVC play on Saturday, Piketon suffered a 40-38 loss at Adena.
Piketon (8-2, 4-2 SVC) does not play another game until after Christmas. Piketon will be back in action on Dec. 28 at home against Ironton St. Joseph.
BOX SCORES:
Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
Piketon 60 @ Zane Trace 33
PHS — 19 17 12 12 — 60
ZTHS — 7 9 9 8 — 33
PIKETON (60) — Kennedy Jenkins 4 1 3-4 14, Addison Johnson 0 0 1-2 1, Izzy Dean 0 1 0-0 3, Ali Taylor 0 0 1-2 1, Dani Ritchie 0 0 1-2 1, Jazz Lamerson 11 0 3-6 25, Maddie Hale 0 0 0-0 0, Sadie Bear 0 0 0-0 0, Natalie Cooper 2 0 9-16 13, Laney Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Olivia Farmer 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 18 2 18-31 60.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.