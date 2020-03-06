Division I

First Team

Hannah Kroft, Marietta, 6-0, Sr., 13.5

Player of the Year: None selected due to limited number of teams

Coach of the Year: None selected due to limited number of teams

Second Team

Morgan Altenburger, Marietta, 5-9, Jr., 14.8; Avery Thompson, Logan, 6-0, Jr., 9.7

Third Team

Emilie Eggleston, Logan, 5-7, Sr., 12.0

Special Mention

Adi Hill, Marietta; Brooklin Harris, Logan

* * *

Division II

First Team

Morgan Bentley, McArthur Vinton County, 5-10, Jr., 15.0; Cameron Zinn, McArthur Vinton County, 5-10, So., 11.0; Emily Coleman, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-6, Sr., 11.3; Abbie Smith, Vincent Warren, 6-0, So., 12.8; Faith Stinson, Thornville Sheridan, 6-1, So., 17.2.; Kendyl Mick, Thornville Sheridan, 5-9, Sr., 15.6; Kenzie McConnell, Circleville, 6-0., Jr., 16.6; Abby Hatter, Circleville Logan Elm, 5-8, Sr., 16.1; Shay McDonald, Miami Trace, 5-9, Sr., 17.0

Player of the Year: Kenzie McConnell, Circleville

Tri-Coaches of the Year: Steve Kalinoski, Circleville; Amy Colgrove, Vincent Warren; J.D. Walters, Thornville Sheridan

Second Team

Alex Barnes, Gallipolis Gallia Academy, 5-8, Sr., 14.2; Hannah Jacks, Bidwell River Valley, 5-9, Jr., 13.7; Mallory Hawley, Pomeroy Meigs, 5-10, So., 18.0; Amber Cottrill, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-7, Sr., 9.3; Molly Grayson, Vincent Warren, 5-3, Sr., 7.4; Zoiee Smith, Waverly, 5-6, Jr., 13.0; Kyla Burchett, Greenfield McClain, 5-2, Jr., 11.0; Jaylah Captain, Circleville, 5-8, Jr., 9.7; Meghan Davis, Circleville, 6-1, Sr., 9.3; Shawna Conger, Washington Court House, 5-9, Sr., 16.6; Claire Cooperider, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 5-10, So., 10.4

Third Team

Laura Manderick, Athens, 5-8, Sr., 12.2; Payton Crabtree, Bidwell River Valley, 5-4, Sr., 13.0; Katelyn Webb, Jackson, 5-1, So., 10.0; Tegan Bartoe, McArthur Vinton County, 5-9, So., 10.0; Cree Stulley, Chillicothe Unioto, 5-10, Sr., 10.9; Julia Hall, Chillicothe, 5-6, Sr., 12.0; Sommer Saboley, Vincent Warren, 5-5, Sr., 7.8; Emma Stegbauer, Greenfield McClain, 5-5, Jr., 13.3; Bailey Beckstedt, Thornville Sheridan, 5-7, So., 9.2; Brie Kendrick, Circleville, 5-7, Sr., 6.2; Tori Bircher, Circleville, 5-8, Sr., 7.9; Evie Wolshire, Lancaster Fairfield Union, 5-11, Sr., 8.0

Special Mention

Maddy Petro, Gallipolis Gallia Academy; Olivia Alloway, Vincent Warren; Millie Ryan, Vincent Warren; Paige Carter, Waverly; Carli Knight, Waverly; Gracie Dean, Hillsboro; Karleigh Hopkins, Hillsboro; Payton Pryor, Greenfield McClain; Megan Diehl, Circleville Logan Elm; Riley Schultz, Circleville Logan Elm; Magarah Bloom, Miami Trace; Delaney Eakins, Miami Trace; Halli Wall, Washington Court House; Katie Burke, Lancaster Fairfield Union

* * *

Division III

First Team

Caitlyn Brisker, Oak Hill, 5-8, Sr., 20.0; Mackenzie Hurd, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, So., 14.0; Marlee Grinstead, Albany Alexander, 5-9, So., 17.2; Paige Tolson, Stewart Federal Hocking, 5-3, Jr., 19.5; Macie Graves, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-10, Jr., 14.0; Allison Basye, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-11, So., 23.0; Lexie Arden, Ironton, 5-11, Sr., 13.6; Samantha LaFon, Ironton, 5-11, Jr., 14.2; Emilee Whitt, South Point, 5-7, Sr., 16.3; Addi Dillow, Coal Grove, 5-9, Jr., 21.0; DeLaney Harper, Seaman North Adams, 6-1, Jr., 14.6; Camryn Pickerill, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 5-6, Sr., 10.2; Rylee Leonard, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 5-6, Fr., 16.0; Kaylee Darnell, Wheelersburg, 5-6, Jr., 15.0; Haidyn Wamsley, McDermott Northwest, 5-10, Jr., 12.0

Player of the Year: Lexie Arden, Ironton

Coach of the Year: Kevin Pickerill, Sardinia Eastern Brown

Second Team

Haley Hurd, Nelsonville-York, 5-11, Sr., 9.0; Kara Meeks, Albany Alexander, 5-11, So., 10.1; Emilee Carey, South Point, 5-6, Sr., 13.1; Skylar Hice, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-9, Sr., 12.8; Hannah Stark, Frankfort Adena, 5-7, Sr., 11.2; Kaleigh Murphy, Coal Grove, 5-10, So., 10.0; Tomi Hinkle, Proctorville Fairland, 5-6, Fr., 10.9; Jenna Stone, Proctorville Fairland, 5-6, Sr., 10.6; Maddie Ward, Chesapeake, 5-11, Jr., 13.8; Zoe Fittro, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-9, Sr., 14.5; Emma Fouch, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-7, So., 14.1; Aubri Spicer, New Lexington, 5-10, Fr., 18.7; Mackenzie Gloff, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 5-9, So., 10.0; Hannah Hughes, Portsmouth, 5-7, Sr., 17.7; Morgan Rigsby, Portsmouth West, 5-8, Sr., 11.3; Keirah Potts, McDermott Northwest, 6-1, Sr., 12.0; Alaina Keeney, Wheelersburg, 5-9, So., 10.0

Third Team

Olivia Clarkson, Oak Hill, 5-10, Jr., 10.5; Grace Sinnott, Nelsonville-York, 5-5, Sr., 9.0; Sydney Reynolds, Reedsville Eastern, 5-9, Fr., 8.5; Cidney Huff, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-6, Jr., 9.8; Jaden Smith, Frankfort Adena, 5-7, So., 9.8; Evan Williams, Ironton, 5-6, Fr., 6.2; Abbey Hicks, Coal Grove, 5-6, So., 10.5; Marcy Dudgeon, Williamsport Westfall, 5-8, Sr., 12.5; Wylie Shipley, Seaman North Adams, 6-0, Jr., 8.0; Madison Bronner, Leesburg Fairfield, 5-9, So., 9.9; Bre Call, Lucasville Valley, 5-6, Sr., 11.8; Maddie Slusher, Minford, 5-2, Sr., 12.0; Valerie Copas, McDermott Northwest, 5-9, Jr., 12.0; Ellie Kallner, Wheelersburg, 5-6, Jr., 10.1

Special Mention

Chloe Chambers, Oak Hill; Jadyn Mace, Albany Alexander; Emma Beha, Stewart Federal Hocking; Jennifer Parker, Reedsville Eastern; Lauren Lane, Chillicothe Zane Trace; Elli Williams; Ironton; Harlie Lyons, Proctorville Fairland; Lucy Simpson, Ironton Rock Hill; Blake Anderson, Chesapeake; Gabby Patete, Williamsport Westfall; Bailey Vulgamore, Piketon; Hayleigh Risner, Piketon; Braylie Jones, Seaman North Adams; Karissa Buttlewerth, Seaman North Adams; Logan Binkley, Lynchburg-Clay; Alexa Rowe, West Union; Kim Kellogg, New Lexington; Grace Frame, Crooksville; Karsyn Conaway, Lucasville Valley; Hannah Tolle, Minford; Livi Shonkwiler, Minford; Charlie Jo Howard, Portsmouth West

* * *

Division IV

First Team

Kyna Waderker, Belpre, 5-9, Sr. 16.2; Jayne Six, Glouster Trimble, 6-1, So., 15.0; Ashley Spencer, Corning Miller, 5-9, Sr., 15.1; Bella Whaley, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-9, So., 13.0; Abby Cochenour, Beaver Eastern, 5-7, So., 23.4; Brooke Kennedy, Manchester, 5-10, Jr., 16.3; Jacey Justice, Peebles, 5-8, Jr., 26.5; Bri Claxon, South Webster, 5-3, So., 18.5; Lexus Oiler, New Boston Glenwood, 5-9, Sr., 14.8; Kasey Kimbler, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-7, So., 19.5; Ava Hassel, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-5, Jr., 16.3

Player of the Year: Jacey Justice, Peebles

Co-Coaches of the Year: Joe Richards, Glouster Trimble; J.D. McKenzie, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Second Team

Cara Taylor, Waterford, 5-4, So., 12.0; Emily Young, Glouster Trimble, 5-8, So., 13.0; Lilly Gray, Peebles, 5-10, Jr., 14.0; Jaelyn Warnock, Portsmouth Clay, 5-9, Sr., 10.2; Sammy Oiler, New Boston Glenwood, 5-6, Sr., 10.8; Kame Sweeney, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-10, Jr., 12.0; Taylor Schmidt, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-6, Sr., 10.7

Third Team

Abbey LaFatch, Belpre, 5-4, Sr., 2.8; Olivia Smith, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-7, So., 9.8; Laikyn Imler, Glouster Trimble, 5-8, So., 11.0; Josie Crabtree, Corning Miller, 5-10, Jr., 10.0; Jessie Rutt, Crown City South Gallia, 5-7, Fr., 9.4; Kayla Evans, Racine Southern, 5-7, So., 12.4; Emma Whaley, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-4, Jr., 11.7; Rachael Hayes, Willow Wood Symmes Valley, 5-0, Sr., 9.5; Tatum Arey, Peebles, 5-9, Sr., 9.6; Baylee Cox, South Webster, 6-0, Sr., 9.5; Claire Detwiller, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-0, Jr., 6.8

Special Mention

Curstin Giffin, Belpre; Halee Williams, Belpre; Mackenzie Suprano, Waterford; Briana Orsborne, Glouster Trimble; Haille Joseph, Corning Miller; Amaya Howell, Crown City South Gallia; Baylee Wolfe, Racine Southern; Andee Lester, Beaver Eastern; Kenzi Ferneau, Latham Western; Cylee Bratton, Mowrystown Whiteoak; Hannah Hobbs, Manchester; McKenzie Morrison, Manchester; Shayley Munion, Portsmouth Clay; Faith Maloney, South Webster; Kenzie Whitley, New Boston Glenwood; Anna Knapp, Franklin Furnace Green; Olivia Smith, Portsmouth Notre Dame; Grace Smith, Sciotoville East; Faith Mahlmeister, Ironton St. Joseph

