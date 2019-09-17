On a beautiful Saturday morning, Sept. 14, the Eastern Eagle cross country teams competed in the 14th annual Aaron Reed invitational hosted by Southeastern school district. The Eagles showed up on a challenging course claiming three individual victories and a runner up performance.
Standout Teagan Werner set the tone for the day by running away from the field in the junior high boys’ race. Teagan won the race by 35 seconds with a time of 12 minutes and 1 second. The course is known for being a little long and is definitely the most challenging one we’ve been to. Teagan missed the course record by 10 seconds. Logan Slusher continued his stellar first junior high season by placing 11th overall in a time of 13 minutes and 42 seconds. Logan was followed by Garrett Cody who finished 22nd overall. Rounding out the junior high boys were Tucker Leist, Carson Salisbury, Declan Davis and Sherman Salisbury who placed 62nd, 65th, 70th and 94th respectively.
Aubrey Bapst was the lone junior high girl finisher for Eastern. Aubrey covered the course in a time of 26 minutes and 37 seconds placing 96th overall.
Logan Salisbury lead the Eastern high school boys team. Logan finished 41st overall with a time of 21 minutes and 33 seconds. Michael Cantrell had a breakout race by placing 54th overall. In his debut race for the season, Brennen Slusher placed 58th overall. Other high school finisher for Eastern were Garrett Tuggle, Brandon Ward, Hayden Tuggle and Morgan Bridges who placed 64th, 65th, 79th and 93rd overall.
Abby Cochenour won the high school girls race with a time of 20 minutes and 19 seconds, over 50 seconds ahead of the second place finisher. The goal for Abby today was to just win the race, knowing that this was a hilly course. You have to throw times out the window and focus on competing. Kaylee Jones placed 41st overall with a new personal best time of 27 minutes and 37 seconds. Kaylee continues to improve and that trend should continue. Sofia Salisbury was the final finisher for Eastern. Sofia placed 54th overall.
The race of the day goes to the Eastern elementary squad who took advantage of the lone fast course at Southeastern. Aidan Werner placed second overall and improved upon his personal best from last week by over one minute, with a time of 5 minutes and 49 seconds. Aidan competed hard and ran an incredible time. Olivia Logan was the first elementary girl to cross the line. Olivia won with a time of 6 minutes and 47 seconds. Olivia, just like Aidan, ran a new personal best time by over one minute. Continuing the trend of huge personal best times were Jubal Bevins, Dawson Cody and Brea Bevins. Jubal, Dawson and Brea each improved on their time significantly. In her first elementary race of the season, Callie Rader ran a time of 9 minutes and 22 seconds.
Eastern competes again at the Minford Invitational on Saturday, September 21.
