A game that will be written down in the history books ...
The Piketon Redstreaks came into Friday night's Scioto Valley conference matchup with the Huntington Huntsmen with a perfect 8-0 record and needing a victory to complete the first undefeated regular season since 1964. Behind 264 pass yards and four touchdown tosses from quarterback Levi Gullion, Piketon defeated the Huntsmen 44-14 to complete their first perfect season in 57 years. The win also gave the Redstreaks their first SVC title and gold football since 1997.
“It's an amazing feeling; it's a once and a lifetime thing,'' said Levi Gullion. "I don't know what to say.”
“We’ll never forget it, that's for sure,” added senior lineman Hunter McComas.
Huntington received the contest's opening kick. Piketon quickly forced a three-and-out, forcing Huntington to punt. Braiden Dunham then blocked the punt as the Redstreaks would take over at the Huntsmen 15-yard line. A few plays later, Gullion connected with Camren Loar for an 8 yard score to give Piketon an 8-0 lead with 8:56 in the first quarter.
Huntington would take over at the 23 on their next drive. Piketon’s defense forced another three-and-out, taking over at their own 40 with 7:44 in the first. One play and 14 seconds later, Piketon found the end zone. Gullion connected with Loar for a 60-yard touchdown strike that gave the Redstreaks a 16-0 lead with 7:30 to play in the opening quarter.
Huntington quarterback Nick Marion connected with Seth McCloskey for a 63-yard touchdown on third down on the next Huntsmen drive, making it 16-6 with 5:56 to play in the first.
Piketon would start their next drive at the 47 but the drive would stall as they had to punt. After the punt, Huntington took over at their own 5-yard line. Huntington picked up a first down on the ensuing drive but was forced to punt a few plays later.
On the next drive, Piketon would take over at their own 26 with 3:51 to go in the first quarter. Huntington then recovered a Piketon fumble, giving the Huntsmen the ball at the Redstreaks' 29-yard line. The Huntsmen then completed a 27-yard pass to make it first-and-goal, but a play later, Zane Brownfield came away with an interception and returned it 20 yards to the 22-yard line giving Piketon possession.
“We came out and did what we needed to do offensively and defensively. They hit the one screen pass, but other than that the defense played a whale of a game. The offense was missing a couple guys tonight, so some guys did a nice job filling in," said Piketon coach Tyler Gullion. "Levi (Gullion) did a nice job getting the ball where it needed to go on routes and receivers (were) catching the ball. I’m proud of our effort all the way around -- 9-0 doesn't happen very often.
"Zane Brownfield had a big interception and he’s done that; he’s been making plays all year. He (Zane) played some running back tonight and scored a touchdown. Alan Austin ran the ball well tonight, so (I'm) just happy for those guys and how they did.”
The Redstreaks picked up a first down, moving the ball to the 40. A play later Gullion connected with Johnny Burton for a 60-yard touchdown as Piketon took a 24-6 lead with 1:00 to play in the first.
On the next Piketon defensive possession, Dunham forced a fumble and the Redstreaks recovered inside Huntington territory with 11:52 to go in the half.
“I had an awful game last time and wanted to improve from that. I thought to myself 'no one in this league can block me whenever I do what I’m taught to do' and that showed tonight," said Dunham.
Ten seconds later, Gullion threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game. Gullion connected with Johnny Burton for a 32-yard score making it a 31-6 ballgame with 11:42 to play in the half.
"We've worked our hardest all year. We tried to show we’re the best line and keep Levi safe every second of the down,” said Hunter McComas on pass protection.
Zane Brownfield then gave the Redstreaks a 38-6 lead just over two minutes later with 9:11 to go in the opening half as he scored from 5 yards out.
Both teams would trade the next two possessions as the Redstreaks' defense stopped Huntington on downs, and Huntington recovered a Piketon fumble. Piketon would take a 38-6 lead to the locker rooms.
“It was kind of scary at first, making me a little nervous, but we overcame that and got better and stayed more disciplined, ” said Levi Gullion.
The second half would be played with a running clock and each team would find the end zone once. Alan Austin capped off a 65-yard drive as he scored from two yards out, giving Piketon a 44-6 lead with 6:00 to play in the third, that would be the lead after three quarters.
Many of the reserves would play the fourth quarter for the Redstreaks. Huntington would add a touchdown with 4:20 to go in the game making it a 44-14 game. Piketon would then run out the clock on the next drive, capturing the gold football.
“Up front we blocked well. Defense tonight was tremendous. I’ve been telling the boys it doesn’t happen very often and take full advantage of it," said Coach Gullion. "Many guys have come through Piketon and have wanted a chance to do this, so take advantage of it. I’m happy for the community and when a small town high school football team does well the whole community does as well. So I just appreciate their support."
Statistically, Gullion was 12-of-16 passing for 264 yards and threw four touchdown passes. Camren Loar caught 6 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns, Johnny Burton had 5 receptions for 118 yards and 2 touchdowns. Braydon Leeth had a catch for 10 yards.
Alan Austin carried the ball 7 times for 69 yards and a touchdown. Zane Brownfield had 2 carries for 10 yards and scored a touchdown. Gullion rushed for 21 yards on 3 carries. Jake Taylor was 2-of-3 on PATs (point-after touchdown).
The Redstreaks moved the chains 18 times, while the Huntsmen moved them 8. Piketon was 3-of-3 on 2-point attempts and 1-of-1 on 4th down conversions. Each team turned the ball over 2 times. Piketon was penalized 7 times for 50 yards, while Huntington was penalized 3 times for 15 yards. The Redstreaks will now make more history next Saturday night as they will host their first ever home playoff game.
“I wouldn’t trade this team for anything in the world. I love these guys so much,” said Dunham. “It’s great to be a part of this team,” mentioned McComas.
The Redstreaks who will most likely be a top four seed in Division V Region 19 had to await the final OHSAA computer point standings on Sunday to find out who they will match up with in week 11. That contest will take place on Saturday, October 30 with kickoff at 7 p.m. as the Redstreaks will host the Coshocton Redskins.
“It’s going to be fun so hopefully all the village will come out and support us,” mentioned coach Gullion.
