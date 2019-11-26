Playing their first basketball game as a member of the larger school division of the Southern Ohio Conference, the Eastern Lady Eagles knew there would be an adjustment period.
On Monday night, the Lady Eagles suffered a 72-45 loss road loss at Minford.
Sophomore Abby Cochenour led the scoring charge for Eastern, providing 25 points to lead all scorers. In the paint, Andee Lester added 6 points, while Katie Newsome contributed 5 points.
Minford put three players in double figures. Hannah Tolle led the way with 19 points, followed by Mackenzie Watters with 13 points and Maddie Slusher with 11 points.
The game was close after the opening quarter, as Eastern trailed by three, 11-8. But the Lady Falcons outscored the Lady Eagles 20-8 in the second quarter to go up 31-16 at the break.
Eastern picked up the scoring in the second half, adding 14 points in the third quarter and 15 points in the fourth. But Minford had put the game out of reach with 28 points in the third quarter. The Lady Falcons followed with 13 points in the fourth quarter to complete the 72-45 win.
The Lady Eagles will be back in action on Monday, Dec. 2 at home against Northwest at 6 p.m.
EHS - 8 8 14 15 - 45
MHS - 11 20 28 13 - 72
EASTERN (45) — Skylar White 1 0 1-2 3, Kelsey Helphenstine 0 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Greene 0 0 0-0 0, Chloe’ Dixon 1 0 0-0 2, Katie Newsome 2 0 1-2 5, Abby Cochenour 3 5 4-8 25, Sofia Salisbury 0 0 0-0 0, Addison Cochenour 1 0 2-2 4, Tesa Keaton 0 0 0-0 0, Andee Lester 3 0 0-0 6, TOTALS 11 5 8-14 45.
MINFORD (72) — Bella Reffit 1 0 1-2 3, Jordan Cartee 0 0 0-0 0, Ally Coriell 4 0 0-0 8, Makayla Watters 3 0 0-0 6, Makenzie Watters 5 0 3-6 13, Livi Shonkwiler 3 0 0-0 6, Ali Brumfield 2 0 0-0 4, Maddie Slusher 4 1 0-0 11, Hannah Tolle 5 3 0-0 19, Sydney Mougey 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 28 4 4-8 72.
