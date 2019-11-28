With the close of the 2019 high school football season for Southern Ohio Conference Division II teams, seven Waverly Tigers were among those honored by the league.
The final SOC II football standings were: 1. Wheelersburg 5-0, 2. Waverly 4-1, 3. Oak Hill 3-2, 4. Minford 2-3, 5. Valley 1-4, 6. West 0-6.
Waverly's Payton Shoemaker was named SOC II Offensive Player of the Year to lead Waverly after surpassing 2,000 rushing yards during the regular season. The league champion Wheelersburg Pirates had Rob Woodward named SOC II Coach of the Year, while Makya Mathews was Defensive Player of the Year. Wheelersburg's Gavin Welch was SOC II Co-Lineman of the Year with Minford's Levi Warren.
For the Tigers, four players joined Shoemaker as All-SOC II First Team selections. They included Haydn' Shanks, Will Futhey, Spencer Pollard and Zeke Brown. Waverly's Second Team All-SOC II honorees included Zack Brown, Grayson Diener and Andrew Welch.
For the remaining teams in the league, First Team All-SOC II honors included: Wheelersburg's Makya Mathews, Evan Horsley, Gavin Welch, Blake Richardson, Brady Warner, Hunter Ruby, Gage Adkins and Kaleb Johnson; Oak Hill's Keaton Potter, Triston Diltz, Flint Barger and Austin Campbell; Minford's Ty Wiget, Levi Warren and Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis; Valley's Mason Zaler and Connor Fell; and West's William Journey.
The Second Team All-SOC II selections for the rest of the league included: Wheelersburg's Luke Miller, Ethan Goode, and Adam Vastine; Oak Hill's Conor Dickens and Noah Donley; Minford's Matthew Risner and Drew Skaggs; Valley's Levi Williams; and West's Joe Igaz and Luke Bradford.
