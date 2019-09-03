Playing a mid-week match on Aug. 28 at the Elks Country Club outside of McDermott, the Waverly Tigers picked up a victory.
In the competition, Waverly (182) edged Portsmouth West (184) by two strokes. Minford followed close behind at 197, while Northwest turned in a team score of 228. Valley and Oak Hill competed as well, but did not have enough golfers to generate a team score.
Waverly senior Conner Heffner was the match medalist, shooting a 38 to lead all competitors. For the Tigers, Heffner was followed by Cole Robertson (42), Tanner Smallwood (51), Ian Simonton (51), Michael Goodman (52) and Ben Flanders (53).
The Tigers were scheduled to play at their home course of Dogwood Hills Tuesday evening. They will head to the Chillicothe Country Club Wednesday evening before returning home to play at Dogwood on Thursday and Monday.
